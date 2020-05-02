 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Your Canadian story of the day: Officers respond to report of an alligator but only found a big brown beaver   (cp24.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was the beaver eating Taco Bell?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
😂Lady reading Brenda's Beaver Needs a Barber during quarantine
Youtube amLnpe3F__8
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it Wynona's?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Done on one
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Was it Wynona's?


shefinds.comView Full Size
    
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

moos: Was the beaver eating Taco Bell?


i recognize that smell, smells like seven layers
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: moos: Was the beaver eating Taco Bell?

i recognize that smell, smells like seven layers


subtlety is a lost art
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officers in question:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Nice Beaver" - The Naked Gun
Youtube AvWfbIe4X_4
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/getting way too much use from this gif
//i kind of love it
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.imgur.com image 720x404] [View Full Size image _x_]


I like them angry.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It might have been a porcupine.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

nope
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sometimes men make the strangest requests.

/.jpg
 
