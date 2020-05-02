 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Is it Quarantini time for you again? You just might have an everyday drinking problem in these coronavirus times   (nytimes.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins, The Clink, American Enterprise Institute report, basic needs, Poverty, clink of ice cubes, way alcohol  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Strangely enough, I was an everyday drinker for about 20 years but since this lockdown I've pretty much stopped except when I rarely have people over (no, we don't practice social distancing, I've already established that I'm self destructive).

So I'm effectively sober now at least comparatively because of the lockdown. And yes I feel healthier and I'm eating more and my brain works more good and I'm exercising and being productive with my video projects and all that gay stuff but it's farking boring.

I'm also more anxious and less confident. I'm also remembering the last decade of my wasted life more clearly so I'm afraid I can't in good conscience recommend sobriety to anyone.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drinking just doesn't feel the same during quarantine. It doesn't provide the normal escapism and only increases my worry and unease. My daily walk is far more compelling these days and does more for my mental health than drinking does.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am drinking a bit more these days but not too much. I usually try to avoid anything but bloody marys, mimosas, and screwdrivers before brunch.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I draw the line at day drinking during the week, but after five it's box wine chugging till  midnight.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 355x355]


Jesus why they cast Johnny dep?
They should have went with
J. K. Simmons
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to cut down. I was vomiting bile.

I also suspect it was bad for my liver.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S NOT A PROBLEM
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's Quarantini Time somewhere!" -Jeanine Pirro

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been drinking way to much and had to force myself to stop. When you suck down 12 packs of Heineken a day, you know you have a drinking problem.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only time its a problem is when I run out.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I had to cut down. I was vomiting bile.

I also suspect it was bad for my liver.


That stops.
(Not saying to do as I do. But, yeah. It stopped doing. I guess unlocked the next stage of what ever is medically wrong with me. ) LOL
 
Reverend J
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Been drinking way to much and had to force myself to stop. When you suck down 12 packs of Heineken a day, you know you have a drinking problem.


I'm not that bad, but when the last little bit of booze is out of the house I don't think I'll restock anytime soon. I started taking online art classes and I've found when you drink the quality of your work goes way down.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Been drinking way to much and had to force myself to stop. When you suck down 12 packs of Heineken a day, you know you have a drinking problem.


NAaAAAA a real people is opening a 15 pack of Naddy Daddy, drinking half
and not recalling when you woke up and restarted the other half. Now that's an issue. That's a black out.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And that's when my drinking problem began...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you've got a better cure for a hangover, I'd like to hear it.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When the liquor store around the block from my apartment opened for curbside pickup the other day the crowd was huge.  I have to give everyone there a lot of credit, though.  We all had on masks, everyone kept a healthy distance from each other, everybody was friendly, and it was very calm and orderly.  It was a hopeful thing to see people do the right thing and still be cordial with one another in this mess.  Especially since those Trump freaks were running up and down the streets about a week ago with their guns and misspelled signs.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ImmutableTenderloin: Been drinking way to much and had to force myself to stop. When you suck down 12 packs of Heineken a day, you know you have a drinking problem.

NAaAAAA a real people is opening a 15 pack of Naddy Daddy, drinking half
and not recalling when you woke up and restarted the other half. Now that's an issue. That's a black out.


Downing one of those abominations is a "drinking problem".

Blech...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I had to cut down. I was vomiting bile. I also suspect it was bad for my liver.

Jim Reeves - Welcome To My World
Youtube tOCCvN8YDuc

These past three years have not been kind to my internal health,
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No shiat.
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Beer makes me thirsty
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I had to cut down. I was vomiting bile.

I also suspect it was bad for my liver.


I don't drink to live longer.

I drink so that other people live longer.
 
rcain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sorry, but drinking every day does not constitute a drinking problem. I make a michelada to have with my lunch, and I have a mezcal with sangrita with my dinner, and maybe another after

Do I get a little buzzed with the mezcal? yes. Do I get drunk? Hell no
If I was still in CA, I would most likely be stoned out of my head most the day
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skozlaw: waxbeans: ImmutableTenderloin: Been drinking way to much and had to force myself to stop. When you suck down 12 packs of Heineken a day, you know you have a drinking problem.

NAaAAAA a real people is opening a 15 pack of Naddy Daddy, drinking half
and not recalling when you woke up and restarted the other half. Now that's an issue. That's a black out.

Downing one of those abominations is a "drinking problem".

Blech...


They taste best if you drink it in one chug.
They actually don't taste like anything.
But, they have do a bit of an after taste.
But the high 8.0 avb makes you not care by the second beer.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have had at least a 20 year start on this--

anyway---

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEx-G​M​DQxjw
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Torion!: Beer makes me thirsty


LOL
I love chugging a beer when I'm thirsty
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not drinking more in quarantine, but I'm not buying overpriced drinks in restaurants so when I made a Manhattan last night it was significantly better than a bar cocktail and cheaper.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Squid_for_Brains: I had to cut down. I was vomiting bile.

I also suspect it was bad for my liver.

I don't drink to live longer.

I drink so that other people live longer.


This🤗🖤🤫
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the first step is admitted you have a problem.

/and I'm not admitting shiat.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: Only time its a problem is when I run out.


There's this coconut beer I absolutely love, and they didn't have any the last time I went to the grocery store.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Had to shut down the drinking 10 years ago. Currently waiting for a liver transplant.

Drink all you want but do be kind to your liver. Cirrhosis is no fun.
 
sharbear
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Been drinking way to much and had to force myself to stop. When you suck down 12 packs of Heineken a day, you know you have a drinking problem.


The pop-fizz of a beer was heard at 8:30am around here last week and we all laughed!
So far it's the record for "bad mental health day". Said drinker mumbled "buzz killers" and retreated to a dark corner, causing more laughter!
You are not alone in self medicating lol!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rcain: Sorry, but drinking every day does not constitute a drinking problem. I make a michelada to have with my lunch, and I have a mezcal with sangrita with my dinner, and maybe another after

Do I get a little buzzed with the mezcal? yes. Do I get drunk? Hell no
If I was still in CA, I would most likely be stoned out of my head most the day


LOL.
A two tall boys don't get me drunk or even a little buzz. But, that doesn't mean I should actually have two every single day.
(I do. But I know I shouldn't)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Had to shut down the drinking 10 years ago. Currently waiting for a liver transplant.

Drink all you want but do be kind to your liver. Cirrhosis is no fun.


To be fair is any illnesses, fun?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have never drank so much in my life. Why didn't I do this sooner! Bawhahahahahahaha

Seriously, if your aren't drinking now...WT actual F are you waiting for?

How I sleep in a pandemic. Staring down the barrel of my mortality. Screw you 'rona.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

J45Picker: "It's Quarantini Time somewhere!" -Jeanine Pirro

[Fark user image 800x430]


Jesus, that reminds me of closing time at the bar I used work at in downtown Austin. Lights coming on at 2 AM can be brutal...

/50 thousand dollar a year millionaires
//don't look good after
///8 hours of drinking....
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only reason I'm drinking is because a friend of a friend was slated to open a wine bar in March; he's now shifted to becoming a wine distributor and a bunch of us are trying to keep him afloat. I bought several cases of wine, but maybe drink a bottle over seven days.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We'll fix it in post.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to be a heavy drinker but pretty much stopped after I got married and had kids. Got drunk for the first time in years a couple weeks ago, gawd that was awful. My body apparently forgot how to deal with the toxins, it was pleasant for about 15 minutes but then I was wrecked for the whole next day. Not worth it, will not repeat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I have never drank so much in my life. Why didn't I do this sooner! Bawhahahahahahaha

Seriously, if your aren't drinking now...WT actual F are you waiting for?

How I sleep in a pandemic. Staring down the barrel of my mortality. Screw you 'rona.


🖤
 
Burchill
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Days are now divided by coffee hours and alcohol hours"

Yeah, like I drink coffee.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I draw the line at day drinking during the week, but after five it's box wine chugging till  midnight.


I've been pretty good about waiting until 5:00 during the week. I broke it once this week when I found out the PPP loan I applied for finally went through.  Overall, I am drinking about half as much as I used to.  I snore less and have less acid reflux.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image 425x523]


This will always make me laugh because I've seen this play out IRL. Remember, your waitress boobs are not punching bags.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.