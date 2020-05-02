 Skip to content
(NPR)   For just 150 pesos, you can safely shop for groceries in the style of a legendary luchador   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Cool, Lucha libre, Hijo del Soberano, last month, Professional wrestling, character mask, Sewing, Mexico's freestyle wrestling, good living  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each mask sells for 150 pesos ($6.26), and he accepts orders on his Facebook page.

As, Facebook?   I would have bought the shiat out of a Luchador face mask.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great, now I can recreate that long lost Mexican classic; El Santo vs El Enemigo Invisible .
 
