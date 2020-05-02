 Skip to content
(CNN)   Wuhan becomes the top tourist destination for Chinese travelers, proving once again the two most common elements in the universe are hydrogen and stupidity   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Hubei, Wuhan, Yangtze River, People's Republic of China, domestic city, Hubei province, third of interviewees, Chinese citizens  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
............and I am beginning to doubt about the existence of Hydrogen......................
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh huh. A study released by the State Council of the Chinese government is saying that people want to travel to Wuhan now. This is right in line with China reporting zero deaths and minimal new infections in the country.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Uh huh. A study released by the State Council of the Chinese government is saying that people want to travel to Wuhan now. This is right in line with China reporting zero deaths and minimal new infections in the country.


All 1.4 billion Chinese are paid crisis actors, their entire country is a sound stage in New Mexico, and they all died of coronavirus fifteen years ago.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best bat soup in the whole world.  To die for.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Uh huh. A study released by the State Council of the Chinese government is saying that people want to travel to Wuhan now. This is right in line with China reporting zero deaths and minimal new infections in the country.

All 1.4 billion Chinese are paid crisis actors, their entire country is a sound stage in New Mexico, and they all died of coronavirus fifteen years ago.


+1 social credit
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Best bat soup in the whole world.  To die for.


Making the soup might get you sick. But eating should be fine.

Unless c19 has the same protein shell as mad cow. It has a lipid shell so please stop saying stupid stuff
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow Crane Tower is a decent half day, not sure what else would draw them in.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bluewave69: well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.


Yeah, no.

If you believe they have 0 cases now, then you are a moron.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluewave69: well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.


Symptomatic cases, this article from Xinhua notes 499 asymptomatic cases detected in that time. China doesn't include asymptomatic positive PCR tests in their reported totals.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Because of the damn Chines. The place I want to vacation, is closed.
 
txwebguy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whosits_112: bluewave69: well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.

Yeah, no.

If you believe they have 0 cases now, then you are a moron.


After the lockdown, huh?  Will be interesting to see when that is as they are still limiting most residents to  one household member leaving their flat every three days to get essentials.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whosits_112: bluewave69: well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.

Yeah, no.

If you believe they have 0 cases now, then you are a moron.


So how many deaths you think they they could successfully suppress the information of???
Because, clearly, you can't think that any hid any and all amounts.
No way all amount could be hid. Just some amount you are pulling out of your butt.
How many of your own neighbors would have to die for you to get online and yell to the world yo!!!!! X people just on my street are dead.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: bluewave69: well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.

Symptomatic cases, this article from Xinhua notes 499 asymptomatic cases detected in that time. China doesn't include asymptomatic positive PCR tests in their reported totals.


... implying that something like 99.9% of China's cases are now asymptomatic?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If the most common elements in the universe are hydrogen and stupidity, the most common molecule must be hydrogen stupide.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: born_yesterday: Best bat soup in the whole world.  To die for.

Making the soup might get you sick. But eating should be fine.

Unless c19 has the same protein shell as mad cow. It has a lipid shell so please stop saying stupid stuff


There's always one guy who can't recognize when people are joking.


This is that guy.
 
Marine1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: whosits_112: bluewave69: well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.

Yeah, no.

If you believe they have 0 cases now, then you are a moron.

So how many deaths you think they they could successfully suppress the information of???
Because, clearly, you can't think that any hid any and all amounts.
No way all amount could be hid. Just some amount you are pulling out of your butt.
How many of your own neighbors would have to die for you to get online and yell to the world yo!!!!! X people just on my street are dead.


+1 social credit.

When you have a great firewall and a police force willing to kill over dissent posted online, you can control a lot of information.

/ having the rest of the world's corporations whoring themselves out to you also helps
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: ChiliBoots: bluewave69: well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.

Symptomatic cases, this article from Xinhua notes 499 asymptomatic cases detected in that time. China doesn't include asymptomatic positive PCR tests in their reported totals.

... implying that something like 99.9% of China's cases are now asymptomatic?

[Fark user image image 600x452]


The article also claims that none of the asymptomatic cases became symptomatic, nor did they transmit the disease to any of their close contacts. Barring some extraordinary mutation, I'd watch your sodium intake taking those numbers at face value.
 
Jimmy's getting angry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bluewave69: well they see it as helping Wuhan's economy recover, i think it's pretty great since the cases are down to 0 for a month or something there is not much chance of catching it anymore and they can give back to the people who suffered the most severe quarantine to protect the rest.


I see the Party Propaganda arm as shown up.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
jonathan frakes telling you you're wrong for 47 seconds
Youtube GM-e46xdcUo
 
winchester92
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"two most common elements in the universe are hydrogen and stupidity"

Wow, I never expected anyone here to quote Frank Zappa!
 
vesalius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm missing something, but this is primarily based off of online questionnaires and also pulled from social media accounts.  I'm having flashbacks to Boaty McBoatface, Weedlord Bonerhitler, and Spready Mercury.

My first reaction is: everyone's a super clever comedian online.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Omg so funny that people seem to like NEED china to have deaths atm to be able to deal with the situation ....

lots of Decompensation at being a fail state going around.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: pkjun: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Uh huh. A study released by the State Council of the Chinese government is saying that people want to travel to Wuhan now. This is right in line with China reporting zero deaths and minimal new infections in the country.

All 1.4 billion Chinese are paid crisis actors, their entire country is a sound stage in New Mexico, and they all died of coronavirus fifteen years ago.

+1 social credit


Fark user imageView Full Size


Xi loves you, Xi loves you not.....
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 475x249]
Because of the damn Chines. The place I want to vacation, is closed.


Yeah, he's dead a while ago. Here I am meeting Bob Zmuda.
If the image loaded.
I live in China because, duh, I saw Looper.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta love the cap and motar icon for "smart" on Fark.
A clue? When a Farker has lived in both the US and China, their opinion might be worth more than a "free beer" subscription model riddled with performative opinions achieved through alternative accounts.

Enjoy the "newsletter" you've become, Drew.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Omg so funny that people seem to like NEED china to have deaths atm to be able to deal with the situation ....

lots of Decompensation at being a fail state going around.


Dafuq? That's not on topic nor what people are saying here.
Starting to believe you are a shill.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Omg so funny that people seem to like NEED china to have deaths atm to be able to deal with the situation ....

lots of Decompensation at being a fail state going around.


You must have missed the numerous body count threads here on FARK because "orange man bad".

/the bigger the number, the better for the party. Amirite?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: pkjun: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Uh huh. A study released by the State Council of the Chinese government is saying that people want to travel to Wuhan now. This is right in line with China reporting zero deaths and minimal new infections in the country.

All 1.4 billion Chinese are paid crisis actors, their entire country is a sound stage in New Mexico, and they all died of coronavirus fifteen years ago.

+1 social credit


Glad to see the RNC still hasn't thought of a second joke.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Best bat soup in the whole world.  To die for.


Fark bat soup.. don't like splinters....
 
way south
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The problem is the rest of the world has not chosen to cure its people.
China has cured its people and now does not have to fear another outbreak. So they can reopen.
 
