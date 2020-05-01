 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Florida: Florida man is facing trespassing charges. Dumbass: after security found him camping. Epic: on Walt Disney World's Discovery Island   (clickorlando.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida, Richard McGuire, Walt Disney, Walt Disney World's Discovery Island, ORANGE COUNTY, Disneyland Park, arrest report  
•       •       •

51 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 9:50 AM (3 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's sounds totally worth it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: That's sounds totally worth it.


What he said. Imagine Dawn of the Dead,  except instead of an empty mall to play around in, you'd have an empty Disney World. Also with zombies to kill.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was supposed to be a little Jurrasic Park like place in the middle of the big lake by WDW.
Eventually that concept turned into Animal Kingdom.

Here's a bit about the island. No one could mistake it for a 'camping spot'

Disney's Discovery Island 2017 Update
Youtube 3p9fcgkohoo
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange County deputies searched for McGuire on foot, by helicopter, and by boat before finally making contact with him, according to an arrest report.

Wow. And what did that cost? Somehow I doubt they'd make that sort of effort of it wasn't Disney.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Histoplasmosis comes to mind
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: Orange County deputies searched for McGuire on foot, by helicopter, and by boat before finally making contact with him, according to an arrest report.

Wow. And what did that cost? Somehow I doubt they'd make that sort of effort of it wasn't Disney.


Remember Disney is a township with it's own county deputies. So "technically" all the deputies, EMTs, Fire.
Are "Disney" owned. By the Reedy Creek District. https://www.rcid.org/
So, I think it was Disney owned cops doing the search and arrest. Not pulling staff off the local meth busting beat on OBT.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't tell my wife you can sneak in and have the park to yourself. Geez...
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mouse out front shoulda told him
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gotta tip my hat to Florida Man on this one.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.