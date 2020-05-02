 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Death Takes a Holiday   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he's got the spare time to perform this public service, go for it.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the tattered umbrella is a nice touch
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Beaches here in Pinellas County open on Monday. Unless I get to an emptier beach down in Indian Rocks or Madeira early morning with my coffee for a quick walk, I will avoid them. Clearwater Beach will be packed by 10am.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So...

Does he know he is virus free? I mean, he may just be traveling around spreading the virus himself.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does he play a lot of sims games?...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: So...

Does he know he is virus free? I mean, he may just be traveling around spreading the virus himself.


I dunno, not many people are going to be getting within 6 feet of the Grim Reaper.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alphax: MaelstromFL: So...

Does he know he is virus free? I mean, he may just be traveling around spreading the virus himself.

I dunno, not many people are going to be getting within 6 feet of the Grim Reaper.


Well, maybe 6 feet under...
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Does he know he is virus free? I mean, he may just be traveling around spreading the virus himself.


He's dressing up as Death. That would be pretty on-theme.
 
