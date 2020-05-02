 Skip to content
(Somerset Live)   Subby's an expert on this too, and what they're actually saying is, "You've dropped your dinner on the floor"   (somersetlive.co.uk) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have cast forth my bananas and I truly foresee that there shall be jiffies of great joy and fortnights of profound grief and even, I say, even verily hogsheads of mead consumed by pale virgins, for ever such it is for Farkers. Thus, thus, thus shall it be, for I am - The Bananamancer!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

felching pen: I am - The Bananamancer!


The only one in the world I'd wager
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

felching pen: I have cast forth my bananas and I truly foresee that there shall be jiffies of great joy and fortnights of profound grief and even, I say, even verily hogsheads of mead consumed by pale virgins, for ever such it is for Farkers. Thus, thus, thus shall it be, for I am - The Bananamancer!


So, you're predicting that we won't have a cruel summer?

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She added: "The May prediction shows a letter V and a letter E which shows we will have a double celebration during the upcoming bank holiday.

Looks more like #asparagus to me.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: She added: "The May prediction shows a letter V and a letter E which shows we will have a double celebration during the upcoming bank holiday.

Looks more like #asparagus to me.


Does that make me the world's second asparamancer?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't see it coming, but they can somehow see it going?

Amazing. However I will need to see some credentials. Perhaps she is of the Hogwarts alum.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict her pee will smell very strange.

I know, spooky, right

Sometimes I go into a vegetative state and these visions just take root!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: felching pen: I am - The Bananamancer!

The only one in the world I'd wager


Fark user imageView Full Size

A challenger appears...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asparamancer is the name of my vegetable resurrection cult slash cover band....
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads mashed potatoes and knows that aliens have visited...
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The horned toad says we should go to Mexico
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done some research on the internet into women who do creative things with vegetables. Larger vegetables, such as cucumbers and zucchini are very popular in the documentaries I have seen.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
PIKOTARO - PPAP (Pen Pineapple Apple Pen) (Long Version) [Official Video]
Youtube Ct6BUPvE2sM
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Pista: felching pen: I am - The Bananamancer!

The only one in the world I'd wager

[Fark user image 250x201] [View Full Size image _x_]
A challenger appears...


i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can only suppose she is supplanting the rich Chinese mystic tradition of casting a handful of small sticks to discern a pattern but she uses asparagus.
/I'll take my divination in the form of the visualized decay modes of Technetium-97 thank you
 
07X18 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware Roseanne Barr was a fortune teller.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I read punji sticks, you have to be careful when you toss them
 
Mouser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: I can only suppose she is supplanting the rich Chinese mystic tradition of casting a handful of small sticks to discern a pattern but she uses asparagus.
/I'll take my divination in the form of the visualized decay modes of Technetium-97 thank you


I had a co-worker who (presumably jokingly) claimed he was a "malomancer", that is, someone who could divine the future by examining the patterns found in a cut apple.  (Apples were his favorite snack, and he'd eat them by first cutting them up with a pocket knife.)  As he pointed out, it's just as accurate as any other form of augury.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bath asparamancer? I don't understand. Does she bath in water that has asparagus, and then read her water? Or does she lie back and have visions while the asparagus floats around her? Is it raw asparagus or cooked? Is there soap involved? I just don't understand.
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"You will be set upon by people of mysterious design, who will seek to weaken you financially. At first, you will be reluctant to give them money, but upon further reflection you will find great wisdom in their words and visit them every two weeks. You will discover cat toys between your couch cushions!  This will be a sign your cat desires the liver more than the fish!"
"Now, that will be $200, and I will see you again in 2 weeks..."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Schmerd1948: Bath asparamancer? I don't understand. Does she bath in water that has asparagus, and then read her water? Or does she lie back and have visions while the asparagus floats around her? Is it raw asparagus or cooked? Is there soap involved? I just don't understand.


You left out the possibility that she goes specifically to Bath, UK to do her unfathomable asparagine necromancy
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

