 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Apparently, reading between the lines does not warrant a traffic stop   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, United States, Judge, Court, Jury, American Civil Liberties Union, Appeal, Trooper Paul Stevens, Supreme Court of the United States  
•       •       •

859 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But there's a man in Oregon named Robert Ekas who tests the limits of free speech by giving the finger to every police officer that he sees.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been a cop for over 20 years.  Receiving the bird comes with the territory.  It doesn't happen all that often, but it does happen sometimes, so learn to deal with it.  It isn't a big deal.

CSB:  I work in a city of about 250,000.  About 10 years ago I went to a call where a suspect was reported to be casing houses.  I was cruising the neighborhood looking for the suspect.  For the record, this was a mediocre neighborhood, about a mile from my own home.

While looking for the guy, I happened upon a burnout looking dude.  An overweight guy with a long pony tail, wearing a Dodger Starter jacket that went out of style years earlier.  The guy was literally walking down the middle of the street, like right in the middle.  I pulled up to him with the intention of asking if he had seen the guy I was looking for.  But when I got close to him he turned, looked at me with anger in his eyes, and kept walking.  I realized he didn't want to talk.  So I kept looking.

I drove around the neighborhood a few more times. I happened across this same guy a few more times, Each time by accident.  But it became clear he thought I was messing with him.  Finally he turned to me and with both hands, extended his middle fingers.  Then he turned and kept walking.

Long story short, I never found the guy I was looking for.

Fast forward a few weeks, I'm at the little market in my neighborhood.  I'm putting my stuff on the conveyor belt.  I look behind me and there he is.  The same guy who had flipped me the double bird weeks earlier.  I thought about being a jerk and asking if he wanted to flip me off again.  I also thought about being cool and explaining what happened.  But I knew he wouldn't get it.  So instead I just asked if he wanted to go ahead of me.  After all, he had way fewer items than I did.

That guy never knew that the guy who let him in front of him in line was the same cop he had flipped the double bird to a few weeks earlier.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here ya go, copers. Theres 2 of them for you to eat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: I've been a cop for over 20 years.  Receiving the bird comes with the territory.  It doesn't happen all that often, but it does happen sometimes, so learn to deal with it.  It isn't a big deal.

CSB:  I work in a city of about 250,000.  About 10 years ago I went to a call where a suspect was reported to be casing houses.  I was cruising the neighborhood looking for the suspect.  For the record, this was a mediocre neighborhood, about a mile from my own home.

While looking for the guy, I happened upon a burnout looking dude.  An overweight guy with a long pony tail, wearing a Dodger Starter jacket that went out of style years earlier.  The guy was literally walking down the middle of the street, like right in the middle.  I pulled up to him with the intention of asking if he had seen the guy I was looking for.  But when I got close to him he turned, looked at me with anger in his eyes, and kept walking.  I realized he didn't want to talk.  So I kept looking.

I drove around the neighborhood a few more times. I happened across this same guy a few more times, Each time by accident.  But it became clear he thought I was messing with him.  Finally he turned to me and with both hands, extended his middle fingers.  Then he turned and kept walking.

Long story short, I never found the guy I was looking for.

Fast forward a few weeks, I'm at the little market in my neighborhood.  I'm putting my stuff on the conveyor belt.  I look behind me and there he is.  The same guy who had flipped me the double bird weeks earlier.  I thought about being a jerk and asking if he wanted to flip me off again.  I also thought about being cool and explaining what happened.  But I knew he wouldn't get it.  So instead I just asked if he wanted to go ahead of me.  After all, he had way fewer items than I did.

That guy never knew that the guy who let him in front of him in line was the same cop he had flipped the double bird to a few weeks earlier.


I guess you're sure that double bird guy wasn't the guy who was allegedly casing houses.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the guy was waving to get the cop's attention just so he could flip him the bird, I could see a kind of argument.  He's attempting to distract the cop and disrupt whatever the cop is doing just to do it.  I could maybe buy that as a justification for the charge of "resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer ", although it's a stretch of what I figure to be the intent of the statute, especially since the cop wasn't conducting a law enforcement action at the time.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Maybe you should drive: I've been a cop for over 20 years.  Receiving the bird comes with the territory.  It doesn't happen all that often, but it does happen sometimes, so learn to deal with it.  It isn't a big deal.

CSB:  I work in a city of about 250,000.  About 10 years ago I went to a call where a suspect was reported to be casing houses.  I was cruising the neighborhood looking for the suspect.  For the record, this was a mediocre neighborhood, about a mile from my own home.

While looking for the guy, I happened upon a burnout looking dude.  An overweight guy with a long pony tail, wearing a Dodger Starter jacket that went out of style years earlier.  The guy was literally walking down the middle of the street, like right in the middle.  I pulled up to him with the intention of asking if he had seen the guy I was looking for.  But when I got close to him he turned, looked at me with anger in his eyes, and kept walking.  I realized he didn't want to talk.  So I kept looking.

I drove around the neighborhood a few more times. I happened across this same guy a few more times, Each time by accident.  But it became clear he thought I was messing with him.  Finally he turned to me and with both hands, extended his middle fingers.  Then he turned and kept walking.

Long story short, I never found the guy I was looking for.

Fast forward a few weeks, I'm at the little market in my neighborhood.  I'm putting my stuff on the conveyor belt.  I look behind me and there he is.  The same guy who had flipped me the double bird weeks earlier.  I thought about being a jerk and asking if he wanted to flip me off again.  I also thought about being cool and explaining what happened.  But I knew he wouldn't get it.  So instead I just asked if he wanted to go ahead of me.  After all, he had way fewer items than I did.

That guy never knew that the guy who let him in front of him in line was the same cop he had flipped the double bird to a few weeks earlier.

I guess you're sure that double bird guy wasn't the guy who was allegedly casing houses.


Well the guy obviously was white and he didn't have a dog with him to shoot.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EMERGENCY!  Ep 1, cut to traffic chase and then.....   Double Bird.  Increase sirens and Restore Peace
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Seen a lot of videos where guys flip off cops, and get pulled over. They tell the cop they have free speech and are allowed to flip them off. Cops say "I'm not giving you a ticket for that, I'm ticketing you for improper hand signal since you put your arm out the window." knowing full well they weren't doing a traffic signal.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All law enforcement officers should be required to spend an entire year attending law school where they study nothing but free speech lawsuits, with heavy emphasis placed on those cases that were heard by the Supreme Court of the United States?
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mock26: All law enforcement officers should be required to spend an entire year attending law school where they study nothing but free speech lawsuits, with heavy emphasis placed on those cases that were heard by the Supreme Court of the United States?


And then make them repeat the year just for good measure!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I feel like you're possibly the sort of person who makes bad decisions in their life if you find yourself appealing a judgement you earlier plead guilty to wherein you flipped off a police officer for no discernable reason.
 
varmitydog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Giving a cop the finger is probably the best example of "borrowing trouble".

Idiot boy took it to court and got away with it, and the Fark anti-police brigade will have their celebratory circle jerk about it......but it's still like pissing into the wind.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Seen a lot of videos where guys flip off cops, and get pulled over. They tell the cop they have free speech and are allowed to flip them off. Cops say "I'm not giving you a ticket for that, I'm ticketing you for improper hand signal since you put your arm out the window." knowing full well they weren't doing a traffic signal.

I'm good with that.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: I've been a cop for over 20 years.  Receiving the bird comes with the territory.  It doesn't happen all that often, but it does happen sometimes, so learn to deal with it.  It isn't a big deal.

CSB:  I work in a city of about 250,000.  About 10 years ago I went to a call where a suspect was reported to be casing houses.  I was cruising the neighborhood looking for the suspect.  For the record, this was a mediocre neighborhood, about a mile from my own home.

While looking for the guy, I happened upon a burnout looking dude.  An overweight guy with a long pony tail, wearing a Dodger Starter jacket that went out of style years earlier.  The guy was literally walking down the middle of the street, like right in the middle.  I pulled up to him with the intention of asking if he had seen the guy I was looking for.  But when I got close to him he turned, looked at me with anger in his eyes, and kept walking.  I realized he didn't want to talk.  So I kept looking.

I drove around the neighborhood a few more times. I happened across this same guy a few more times, Each time by accident.  But it became clear he thought I was messing with him.  Finally he turned to me and with both hands, extended his middle fingers.  Then he turned and kept walking.

Long story short, I never found the guy I was looking for.

Fast forward a few weeks, I'm at the little market in my neighborhood.  I'm putting my stuff on the conveyor belt.  I look behind me and there he is.  The same guy who had flipped me the double bird weeks earlier.  I thought about being a jerk and asking if he wanted to flip me off again.  I also thought about being cool and explaining what happened.  But I knew he wouldn't get it.  So instead I just asked if he wanted to go ahead of me.  After all, he had way fewer items than I did.

That guy never knew that the guy who let him in front of him in line was the same cop he had flipped the double bird to a few weeks earlier.


aren't you just a swell guy. please give humanity lessons to the rest of the nations professional law enforcement.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.