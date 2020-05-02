 Skip to content
(TreeHugger)   During quarantine you should take your children camping so they get used to sleeping in tents in case society unravels completely in the upcoming months   (treehugger.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to camp when I was younger, but between my asthma and my poor tolerance for hot weather nowadays, I'd venture to say that it's never happening again.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to go camping with my crazy uncle when I was a kid, which made my mom a nervous wreck. We used to do all kinds of child endangerment shiat. We camped out in an old rusted out abandoned lighthouse once that we had to run out of before it collapsed.

He was a crazy bastard.Every  morning I'd wake up with a sore ass. Because I would fall a lot from waterskiing you sick farks.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Get a cocoon from Kamp-Rite.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unplugging is fantastic. And I'm really looking forward to this summer because as Maine is pretty much going to be closed down to tourists, it's going to be the summer of Maine for Mainers.

Gonna have to make an effort to hit everything and spread some money around to try and help out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We went camping on 3/9, which was kind of the end of normality.  I drove back home to NPR telling me oil was crashing.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: I used to go camping with my crazy uncle when I was a kid, which made my mom a nervous wreck. We used to do all kinds of child endangerment shiat. We camped out in an old rusted out abandoned lighthouse once that we had to run out of before it collapsed.

He was a crazy bastard.Every  morning I'd wake up with a sore ass. Because I would fall a lot from waterskiing you sick farks.


It's the job of uncles to put their nieces and nephews into danger. Kids need the exposure and a loving parent would never risk their child's safety. However as an uncle those are not your kids so you don't have that worry.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My kid already sleeps intensely.

When he sleeps, that's all he does.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Campsites are closed.  I wouldn't want to sleep in a tent under some random bridge if I could sleep in a car instead.  Or a van, down by the river.
 
buster_v
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I farking hate camping. I'll do it because I like to go to wilderness places and hike and usually I'm too farking cheap to get a motel, but I farking hate the actual camping itself.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tents: Freshness guarantee for polar bears.
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I slept in a 1 man tent on the deck of my pontoon boat for a month in the middle of the Everglades again this winter. I started doing this after a heart attack almost killed me.
It was a dream I had since I was 20 and I'm finally able to do it. It's the most satisfying adventure I've ever had. And I've had a lifetime of adventures.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Mugato: I used to go camping with my crazy uncle when I was a kid, which made my mom a nervous wreck. We used to do all kinds of child endangerment shiat. We camped out in an old rusted out abandoned lighthouse once that we had to run out of before it collapsed.

He was a crazy bastard.Every  morning I'd wake up with a sore ass. Because I would fall a lot from waterskiing you sick farks.

It's the job of uncles to put their nieces and nephews into danger. Kids need the exposure and a loving parent would never risk their child's safety. However as an uncle those are not your kids so you don't have that worry.


My nephews still talk about the time I made bear noises outside their tent and scared the shiat out of them.
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Mugato: I used to go camping with my crazy uncle when I was a kid, which made my mom a nervous wreck. We used to do all kinds of child endangerment shiat. We camped out in an old rusted out abandoned lighthouse once that we had to run out of before it collapsed.

He was a crazy bastard.Every  morning I'd wake up with a sore ass. Because I would fall a lot from waterskiing you sick farks.

It's the job of uncles to put their nieces and nephews into danger. Kids need the exposure and a loving parent would never risk their child's safety. However as an uncle those are not your kids so you don't have that worry.


I didn't have to rely on a crazy uncle; my Dad loved to fish so he'd take us boys up into the mountains to the better (and more remote) fishing spots.  I never cared much for fishing, but I did do a lot of crazy mountain climbing that nowadays most folks wouldn't think of letting a kid my age at the time do.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Campsites are closed.  I wouldn't want to sleep in a tent under some random bridge if I could sleep in a car instead.  Or a van, down by the river.


Well, there is always the highway median.....

Stealth Camping In Highway Median
Youtube X9XIC9P4UV0
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Narrator: "During quarantine, you shouldn't take your children camping."
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Mugato: I used to go camping with my crazy uncle when I was a kid, which made my mom a nervous wreck. We used to do all kinds of child endangerment shiat. We camped out in an old rusted out abandoned lighthouse once that we had to run out of before it collapsed.

He was a crazy bastard.Every  morning I'd wake up with a sore ass. Because I would fall a lot from waterskiing you sick farks.

It's the job of uncles to put their nieces and nephews into danger. Kids need the exposure and a loving parent would never risk their child's safety. However as an uncle those are not your kids so you don't have that worry.


We also have to make sure that it's not real danger. Sliding down a hill into the mouth of a grizzly? Sure, that's cool.
Pitching a tent within visual range of Alex Jones? No dice, buddy. He'll eat your ass! And then he'll kill you and eat your ass!
He really likes to eat ass.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
one time when i was camping a samsqwanch stole my weed. that's messed up, right? camping without weed is just being homeless.


-----if you want to read a great father/son camping tale find a copy of the national lampoon with the story "trespassers will be violated".
 
KANE47 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've a better idea.

Reinforce their knowledge of empathy since so many of us have farking forgot what that is.
 
KIA [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meat shortages, slaughtering herds and flocks because they can't be fed, vegetables rotting in the fields... it could be a very hard fall and winter indeed.

Let's get to work cleaning up the mess.
 
