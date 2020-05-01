 Skip to content
(Twitter)   25 years ago someone filled a barrel with pot and it just washed ashore in the keys. Boaters scramble to figure out the barrels secret anti fouling properties   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I got both references.
That's some serious ditch weed
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Finally - some weed with a 1995 level of potency that a Gen-Xer reliving his college days can handle.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Finally - some weed with a 1995 level of potency that a Gen-Xer reliving his college days can handle.


I'll go get some Crazy Bread and extra sauce, start rolling.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn, I was down there hanging out in Marathon with my friends when all that pot started appearing, floating up to the beaches. They were flinging it off of ships when they were getting pulled over. We took a boat out look for it and got escorted right back to shore by the farking Navy. Never did find any floaters.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Finally - some weed with a 1995 level of potency that a Gen-Xer reliving his college days can handle.


This.  I have a NYS medical card, and yeah...it works for me.  But God damn, if I don't miss "session" weed from the 90s where you could kick back and smoke a spliff to the head and not spend the next hour catatonic.

I mean shiat yeah I love the advances that have been made in marijuana.  Edibles: amazing.  Vapes: amazing.  Vaping flower: amazing.  But sometimes it's just too intense.  One time I had this medical indica, and I smoked I guess too much.  I swear to God I saw myself in third person.  It was funny in retrospect but slightly terrifying as it happened

Other than that, uh keep making better weed.  The strain "Tangie" is what I refer to as smokable Prozac.  There's truly nothing like it...
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

IRestoreFurniture: The Pope of Manwich Village: Finally - some weed with a 1995 level of potency that a Gen-Xer reliving his college days can handle.

This.  I have a NYS medical card, and yeah...it works for me.  But God damn, if I don't miss "session" weed from the 90s where you could kick back and smoke a spliff to the head and not spend the next hour catatonic.

I mean shiat yeah I love the advances that have been made in marijuana.  Edibles: amazing.  Vapes: amazing.  Vaping flower: amazing.  But sometimes it's just too intense.  One time I had this medical indica, and I smoked I guess too much.  I swear to God I saw myself in third person.  It was funny in retrospect but slightly terrifying as it happened

Other than that, uh keep making better weed.  The strain "Tangie" is what I refer to as smokable Prozac.  There's truly nothing like it...


Let me clarify this...I didntnkiterllay visualize myself in third person, but I felt like my body wasn't me.  It was weird as shiat.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Finally - some weed with a 1995 level of potency that a Gen-Xer reliving his college days can handle.


95? Hah! I was growing my own pot in the woods in the 80s, back when it had seeds.

*waves cane and yells at vaping kids to get off his lawn*
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reminds me of the old tubs of BC bud washing up in Washington out by Forks. You never saw that in Twilight.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Might be useful for making bubble hash.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Finally - some weed with a 1995 level of potency that a Gen-Xer reliving his college days can handle.


I mean, you don't have to smoke a bowl. Roll a spliff.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to smoke pot. But I had to stop. The handles kept poking me in the eyes.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
if i lived in FLA i'd like to drive the beach early in the morning in search of floaters. all you need is one lucky sunrise and you're set for quite some time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I used to smoke pot. But I had to stop. The handles kept poking me in the eyes.


You can also get too much iron...
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sinko swimo: if i lived in FLA i'd like to drive the beach early in the morning in search of floaters. all you need is one lucky sunrise and you're set for quite some time.


Are you a necrophiliac or poop eater?
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having to sort out all the "beeners" and stems.... and then the ecstatic happiness of not having to do that anymore...
I wish I could enjoy weed again. Even one hit is too much and gives me anxiety I can only sleep away.
Have fun smokers! I wish you the best!
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IRestoreFurniture: .I didntnkiterllay visualize myself in third person,


You're still high, aren't you?

:)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Miami-Hoosier: sinko swimo: if i lived in FLA i'd like to drive the beach early in the morning in search of floaters. all you need is one lucky sunrise and you're set for quite some time.

Are you a necrophiliac or poop eater?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My connect back in the 70's got some weed that washed up in a bale on the west coast. She called it 'sea weed'. It was cheap (and salty). Would not try again.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ktybear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking along a Sydney street early 80s and I looked down and saw a buddha stick. Thought, wow, this is a find. Kept walking found about 5 more along the way. I always figured someone had a hole in their tote bag and didn't know.

/good times
 
somakid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take blue skittlez instead, please
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: The Pope of Manwich Village: Finally - some weed with a 1995 level of potency that a Gen-Xer reliving his college days can handle.

This.  I have a NYS medical card, and yeah...it works for me.  But God damn, if I don't miss "session" weed from the 90s where you could kick back and smoke a spliff to the head and not spend the next hour catatonic.

I mean shiat yeah I love the advances that have been made in marijuana.  Edibles: amazing.  Vapes: amazing.  Vaping flower: amazing.  But sometimes it's just too intense.  One time I had this medical indica, and I smoked I guess too much.  I swear to God I saw myself in third person.  It was funny in retrospect but slightly terrifying as it happened

Other than that, uh keep making better weed.  The strain "Tangie" is what I refer to as smokable Prozac.  There's truly nothing like it...


Yeah, weed these days has gotten way too good.  I want to have a pleasant high, go for a walk, maybe nosh a bit too much, not be farking glued to my couch for the next two hours.
 
thepaperboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Try a single hitter, or just put the pipe down...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Finally - some weed with a 1995 level of potency that a Gen-Xer reliving his college days can handle.


What? Skunk wasn't ditch weed!!!!!
And that's all smoked during the 80s and 90s.
PS Kurt Cobain was a jerk to off himself. Ass.
 
