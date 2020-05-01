 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   B-52 flying over New Orleans to honor healthcare workers loses piece after its tin roof rusted   (newsweek.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, United States Air Force, B-52 Stratofortress, U.S. Air Force, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana National Guard, Bomber, B-52 bomber, National Guard  
•       •       •

856 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 5:05 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Let's honor healthcare workers by killing some of them!"
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Some mechanic is going to get an ass reaming
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't there a better way to honor healthcare workers who save lives than parading war machinery over them?

Call me nutty, but here's a way: put a B-52 on ebay.  3-day auction.  Take the proceeds and buy PPE and give it to these farking people who don't want to die in their job of saving farking people's lives.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Idiocracy City View with Cars dropping off Freeway. AKA "Houston Traffic"
Youtube PTtBN34AXl0
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I saw what you did there, subby.
https://www.dictionary.com/e/pop-cult​u​re/tin-roof-rusted/
/Keep it up
//<ahem>
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone forgot their juke box money.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2020: the year everything was a metaphor for everything else.

Also, it must be fun to fly one of those things and roam where you want to, roam around the world.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The funniest part is that the fuel alone could have given hazard pay to medical workers for a month. But hey, at least they got to hear loud noises.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay away, fools.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America is so goddamnned stupid.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: The funniest part is that the fuel alone could have given hazard pay to medical workers for a month. But hey, at least they got to hear loud noises.


Yeah but it was more efficient to cut out the middle man and just give them the hazard.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, was the 'piece' nuclear powered and bomb shaped?
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did the plane seat about 20?
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baby, that's where its at
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better put up my umbrella.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hammettman: Isn't there a better way to honor healthcare workers who save lives than parading war machinery over them?

Call me nutty, but here's a way: put a B-52 on ebay.  3-day auction.  Take the proceeds and buy PPE and give it to these farking people who don't want to die in their job of saving farking people's lives.


Didn't you watch Bat-Man in the 60's? Big trouble happened in one episode when they auctioned off a submarine to a villian. Bat-Man and Robin were left to clean up the mess. 2. It's very important in these times for the military and other institutions to have public displays that embrace honor, pride and patriotism. The Red Communist China guv'mint has attacked the world with a contagion that is killing, sickening citizens and crippling the economies of the world. Now more than ever people need their spirits lifted. Staying positive in times of fright and doubt is imperative, Nutty.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this new?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Haven't seen it before.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZMugg: Is this new?
[Fark user image image 850x110]
Haven't seen it before.


You favorited yourself?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cythraul: ZMugg: Is this new?
[Fark user image image 850x110]
Haven't seen it before.

You favorited yourself?


It makes it easier to find my posts in a thread if I color them with a color I don't otherwise use.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZMugg: Cythraul: ZMugg: Is this new?
[Fark user image image 850x110]
Haven't seen it before.

You favorited yourself?

It makes it easier to find my posts in a thread if I color them with a color I don't otherwise use.


Makes sense.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in Baton Rouge near the flyover. Those engines scream.

Speaking about screaming, why is a weapon of mass destruction picked to flyover healthcare workers and cities?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hammettman: Isn't there a better way to honor healthcare workers who save lives than parading war machinery over them?

Call me nutty, but here's a way: put a B-52 on ebay.  3-day auction.  Take the proceeds and buy PPE and give it to these farking people who don't want to die in their job of saving farking people's lives.


Man, I'm a resident MD - just finish an ICU block. I am right there with you. Fighter jets are cool at least. But a B-52?

I know, I know - "they needed the flight hours anyway." But they were going to do that anyway, then how does it honor us?
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will this to my post above:

Weut are re-using single-use PPE. Do you know how much PPE we could buy with the cost of one hour's flight? I get it, they need the flight hours. But if we have to fudge the rules on PPE, can't they bend the rules on their flight hours for a bit? For the price of one hour's flight? I'm asking honestly.

It is not about honoring us. It is about projecting an image of American might to a population that feels increasingly powerless.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they drop lobster?

MASHUP - SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this was all about showing states that the federal government is still in charge of the country. A farking airplane flying by (when not even all of them can see it) does nothing to honor medical workers and other essential personnel or boost morale. It's all a show and a thinly veiled threat.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noneyourbase: It is not about honoring us. It is about projecting an image of American might to a population that feels increasingly powerless.


As such, a piece of 1950s technology, designed in and for a world that doesn't exist anymore, is the perfect means to that end.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"B-52 bomber flying over New Orleans' medical facilities to honor the city's medical workers fighting the coronavirus"

Serious question. Who came up with this idea to do these fly overs? New Orleans is not the only city where this happened.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: I think this was all about showing states that the federal government is still in charge of the country. A farking airplane flying by (when not even all of them can see it) does nothing to honor medical workers and other essential personnel or boost morale. It's all a show and a thinly veiled threat.


You mean like:

Trump proved to Michigan that he was in charge, by telling Michigunners tht the Dems would cheat in the election and they should "liberate their state." So some Michigunners showed up and the state senate was spoked and the senate guards/police let it happen.

So now Trump, to drive the point home, is flying bombers over the country. Since some states are using National Guard units to protect medical supplies from the feds, the B-52s are a use of force to remind them they are inferior.

Is that what you mean?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Needed the flight hours anyway" kinda cheapens the spectacle doesn't it?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live near the medical corridor where this happened (almost next to Dome). The construction was very controversial. If you get a chance check out Big Charity. That's where you went your were shot it went through but a windshield. Trauma care up there with Cook County and a few others.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: EmmaLou: I think this was all about showing states that the federal government is still in charge of the country. A farking airplane flying by (when not even all of them can see it) does nothing to honor medical workers and other essential personnel or boost morale. It's all a show and a thinly veiled threat.

You mean like:

Trump proved to Michigan that he was in charge, by telling Michigunners tht the Dems would cheat in the election and they should "liberate their state." So some Michigunners showed up and the state senate was spoked and the senate guards/police let it happen.

So now Trump, to drive the point home, is flying bombers over the country. Since some states are using National Guard units to protect medical supplies from the feds, the B-52s are a use of force to remind them they are inferior.

Is that what you mean?


That requires D2S (and his minions) to be doing 'thinking' stuff.

I'm more inclined to believe some General said "What about if we do XYZ?", and the White House reckoned it would be a great distraction from their wholly owned fustercluck...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noneyourbase: hammettman: Isn't there a better way to honor healthcare workers who save lives than parading war machinery over them?

Call me nutty, but here's a way: put a B-52 on ebay.  3-day auction.  Take the proceeds and buy PPE and give it to these farking people who don't want to die in their job of saving farking people's lives.

Man, I'm a resident MD - just finish an ICU block. I am right there with you. Fighter jets are cool at least. But a B-52?

I know, I know - "they needed the flight hours anyway." But they were going to do that anyway, then how does it honor us?


If trump nukes the hospitals then they won't count as Covid deaths.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

noneyourbase: I will this to my post above:

Weut are re-using single-use PPE. Do you know how much PPE we could buy with the cost of one hour's flight? I get it, they need the flight hours. But if we have to fudge the rules on PPE, can't they bend the rules on their flight hours for a bit? For the price of one hour's flight? I'm asking honestly.

It is not about honoring us. It is about projecting an image of American might to a population that feels increasingly powerless.


Captain Tom got a flyover here, but he's a vet, and he LOVED it.

I agree though... 'what are we going to do for healthcare workers to thank them for CoVid'... er... a big fat cheque?!

I'm NHS and have worked my butt off in the last month, but I'm not frontline.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: The funniest part is that the fuel alone could have given hazard pay to medical workers for a month. But hey, at least they got to hear loud noises.


Planes gotta fly regardless.  Pilots need cockpit hours. Doesn't matter if they fly over an ocean, a forest, or a hospital. So if they are getting their training in, why not fly them over the city and do an impromptu show?

It's like when everyone got on Dubya for taking a fighter jet flight to an aircraft carrier and how much money it "wasted". That plane was going to fly anyway. So why not?  I mean what's the point of being president of you can ride in a fighter jet? You best believe if I was president, I'd damn sure ride in a jet once.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Serenity Final Scene [ENDING]
Youtube ZU26EseuDoI
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A bomber in level flight and making shallow turns is a "show".

LOL.

At least it can turn both directions unlike some of our vintage prop driven fighters.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you see a painted hatch on the side of the road...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hammettman: Isn't there a better way to honor healthcare workers who save lives than parading war machinery over them?

Call me nutty, but here's a way: put a B-52 on ebay.  3-day auction.  Take the proceeds and buy PPE and give it to these farking people who don't want to die in their job of saving farking people's lives.


That's how you arm a cartel, do you want that? Because that's who buy bomber on eBay
😁😆😅😂🤣☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: America is so goddamnned stupid.


I think that's the real reason we're so heavily armed.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Doesn't matter if they fly over an ocean, a forest, or a hospital. So if they are getting their training in, why not fly them over the city and do an impromptu show?


The effort is called "Project Airbridge," and on Sunday, Mr. Trump announced that the first flight of equipment from Shanghai landed in New York with 80 tons of personal protective equipment. That FEMA-funded flight contained roughly 130,000 N95 masks, roughly 1.8 million face masks and gowns, more than 10.3 million gloves and more than 70,000 thermometers, according to a White House official.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wellllll at least the whole plane didn't crash and burn.
That would have been horrible.
But, the question is, would it have hurt support for orange 💩?????????

Seriously. What would 🍄 cock have to do to turn off his supporters?
Here's a list of things I think orangutan could do and not loss any support:
Destroy the statue of liberty.
Kick California out of the Union.
Make Escape From New York real.
Bomb China.
Shoot Hilary.
Hang Obama.
I can't think of anything that would actually end support for fake tan jerk,
We should be more worried about this FACT!
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Some mechanic is going to get an ass reaming


I wish!

/wait, this isn't the grindr forum
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: 2020: the year everything was a metaphor for everything else.

Also, it must be fun to fly one of those things and roam where you want to, roam around the world.


I don't know about the B-52, but the B-29s took roughly 156 men on the ground to keep them in the air.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LewDux: Did they drop lobster?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mnrfqPoX​4WU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I love you, with all my heart and part of my spleen.  (The rest is dedicated to Christina Ricci, sorry)
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.