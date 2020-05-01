 Skip to content
Why Grandma and Grandpa are high as a kite
Clark W Griswald [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because we can. I use for medicinal purposes, and it sure beats the hell out of other anxiety, pain, and tinnitus medications. Now where the hell am I, and who are you people? *grumbles off in search of baggie*
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because big pharma is making big bucks on getting doctors to over prescribe highly addictive opioids?  Oh, you mean why are people using safer, cheaper, and in some cases more effective treatments.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
dnrtfa, but my imbibing keeps my menopausal symptoms manageable.

You wouldn't like me when I'm angry.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Clark W Griswald: Because we can. I use for medicinal purposes, and it sure beats the hell out of other anxiety, pain, and tinnitus medications. Now where the hell am I, and who are you people? *grumbles off in search of baggie*


It's funny when I read these, because hey kids, I've been smoking since 1966 and never had any reason to stop. Most everyone my age will tell you the same thing. It's not like we just discovered it when we became old. Thanks for playing though.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because grandma and grandpa are farking hippies. And when you get to our age, we don't give a fark.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

potierrh: Because big pharma is making big bucks on getting doctors to over prescribe highly addictive opioids?  Oh, you mean why are people using safer, cheaper, and in some cases more effective treatments.


And, ya know, some of us just really dig the high.

/grandpa
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good for our grandparents who live in the small fraction of states where weed is legal to purchase and use.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because it makes the sex and rock and roll more awesome, duh.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why does a dog lick his balls?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: Why does a dog lick his balls?


For the same reason the pope shiats in the woods.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: Why does a dog lick his balls?


Because he lives in a state where is legal to lick his balls.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.