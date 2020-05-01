 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The main COVID-19 clusters are prisons, meat packing plants, and nursing homes. We're boned. Bigly   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3rd Burglar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some people apparently have no problem with at least two of those places becoming infected.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And does anyone honestly think that the dickheads bankrolling the reopen protests and the shiatburgers running Wall Street give even half a rat fart about prisoners, old people, and farmhands?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you know why the two biggest ones on the list are in Ohio?

Because our governor, a Republican with half a brain, and our state Director of Health, an actual medical doctor of preventative health also with a masters in public health, once they finally got testing ramped up enough to do so, started testing the prisons and nursing homes as part of testing not just people with symptoms, but people who have been exposed to cases and to try to prevent spread.

The ramp-up of testing came too late, but they're now learning that a lot of these cases are asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic or not manifesting the Big Three of fever, cough, shortness of breath/trouble breathing.

We know the prisons, nursing homes, and certain other areas are problems, now with testing we're able to see how much of a problem.  They had known cases well before now, but didn't have the means to test the general population of the prisons and nursing homes just based on suspicion while the tests were held in reserve for medical staff/first responders and critical cases in the hospitals.

They're now looking ahead to try to get ahead on serological testing (antibody testing) to get a bigger grasp on how many people have apparent exposure and presumed immunity to COVID-19 that aren't counted towards the confirmed case numbers.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Battleship?  What year is it?


not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wasn't one of the prisons like 90+ percent asymptomatic? Sadly prisons may be and interesting look like the cruise ships were at the actual percentages of asymptomatic/mild/moderate/severe.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they are deliberately infecting people or exposing them to be infected and studying them.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Some people apparently have no problem with at least two of those places becoming infected.


Yeah, lots of farkers.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't a prison a meat packing plant?
 
