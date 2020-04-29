 Skip to content
(Messy Nessy Chic)   If you have an extra hundred and twenty five million dollars laying around, William Randolph Hearst's love nest is for sale. Severed horse head not included   (messynessychic.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's because Tom Hagen was arrested...

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/29/europe​/​norway-tom-hagen-murder-arrest-scli-in​tl/index.html
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've never understood the realtor strategy of previous famous occupants somehow increasing the desirability of a place. But you never hear of it working in the opposite way
"Did you know that Rob Schneider of Deuce Bigalow fame lived in this apartment in 1995? So I'll be knocking off 20% of the rent"
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I like the bar in the basement. Nice touch.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are the pterodactyl still flying around?
 
KB202
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

berylman: I've never understood the realtor strategy of previous famous occupants somehow increasing the desirability of a place. But you never hear of it working in the opposite way
"Did you know that Rob Schneider of Deuce Bigalow fame lived in this apartment in 1995? So I'll be knocking off 20% of the rent"


You'd have to knock off more than that to get me to buy a Hearst Scorcese Kennedy house.
 
