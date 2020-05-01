 Skip to content
(AP News)   Bay of Pigs 2: Electric Boogaloo   (apnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah, the CIA is involved
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What is it about the US supporting drug runners? It sounds like Nicaragua all over again.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: What is it about the US supporting drug runners? It sounds like Nicaragua all over again.


Is that you, Eugene?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: GardenWeasel: What is it about the US supporting drug runners? It sounds like Nicaragua all over again.

Is that you, Eugene?


Careful with that axe
 
padraig
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, the CIA is involved


You know why we know the cia didn't kill JFK ?

Well, he's dead, isn't he ?
 
mrwknd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddamned GOP and their failed Domino Theory. This whole Idea has only failed every time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: GardenWeasel: What is it about the US supporting drug runners? It sounds like Nicaragua all over again.

Is that you, Eugene OLIVER?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: GardenWeasel: What is it about the US supporting drug runners? It sounds like Nicaragua all over again.

Is that you, Eugene?


Pilots need good paying jobs.

That's what Trump must have started with the Generals up in the podium saying they will defend the southern border.

American Made the sequel.
/cool movie.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asking questions about the role of his muscular American adviser,

worldofwonder.netView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds kind of scammy. Like the dude wanted to make off a bunch of rifles, a rocket launcher and a million dollars.

The BOP guys were well trained.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame CIA mind control.

/MKUltra was a success
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone is going to be canceling their trip to Dallas.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, a Marriott, could have been a worse place to reserve conference rooms in.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this guy was trying to parlay fantasy and desperation into a big payday.
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean this whole planned overthrow of Maduro wasn't on the up-and-up?  Waaaah?
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Some 300 heavily armed volunteers" "raid military bases," what an excellent idea

/gtfo
//who rights this crap
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He should have asked the administration for money.  They would have given him $50 million.
Later on, we'll find out they did.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
11 paragraphs before they name the perp. Modern journalism is scrollbait ad fodder that reads like an 8th grade social studies essay. HST rolls over and calls everyone "swine".
 
lookheremyman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Ah, a Marriott, could have been a worse place to reserve conference rooms in.


Eh? Do you mean Could not have been a worse place?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Ah, a Marriott, could have been a worse place to reserve conference rooms in.


You need a Holyday Inn Express to plan any sort of successful armed insurrection.
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, the CIA is involved


This thing goes all the way to the top.

ciachef.eduView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 630x1200]


There was a Behind the Bastards episode on him. Dude was a looney.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is such a farking stupid idea only a right winger could have conceived it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We knew everything," said Cabello. "Some of their meetings we had to pay for. That's how infiltrated they were."

LOL
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: cretinbob: Yeah, the CIA is involved

This thing goes all the way to the top.

[ciachef.edu image 176x174]


and this is why I know that Anthony Bourdain didn't kill himself, but was a man who knew too much to be allowed to live since he was too reputable for the discrediting treatment.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wademh: I would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids.


hey, don't fug with Velma. She go all medeival metal on your ass. In some reality, she has teamed up with a post apocaylptic Charlie Brown, and they are out of patience for injustice run rampant.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Top men.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.