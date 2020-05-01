 Skip to content
(Kidspot)   It's the best bag of dirt since a bag of dirt
    Vintage, Immune system, Allergy, Soil, University of Michigan Health System, Asthma, Dirt' Play Dirt, University of Copenhagen, mud pile  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
jppitch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Our super clean consumerism world has gone a step too far, now it is possible to buy clean dirt."

And they said no one would buy bottled water too.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sterile potting soil isn't exactly a new idea...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I expected this to be the boobies, I'm going away happy!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I expected this to be the boobies, I'm going away happy!


Ayup.  Came for Irwin Mainway, leaving satisfied.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ahhhhhh corporate mommy-blog content!  The click-baits below the article are simultaneously repulsive and compelling.  This Aussie site seems to generate more baits about social drama [She caught her husband with his *other* wife at the hospital!!!1!!!11 click now] than the US based "women's content" where the clickbait seems heavy with ads about colo-rectal health [Click here to find out how to take a quality crap every morning!!!!1!111]

But these Aussie clickbaits are really primo....especially the one about the "pregnancy acne gone evil".  Taboola-feed needs to be placed prominently all over the darkest corners of the Internet.  4-Chan refugees seem like the sort that would actually click on that bullshiat.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DubtodaIll
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They put the old bag of dirt guy out of business.
 
camaroash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Here lies The Great Bunghole!"
 
waffledonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I prefer Sleep Dirt
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's be honest. The difference in value can be as simple as the marketing put behind it...

cant be arsed
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I expected this to be the boobies, I'm going away happy!

Ayup.  Came for Irwin Mainway, leaving satisfied.


Same here. Now I'm gonna go look at a painting by a guy named titty Ann. Swear to god.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Home depot sells a 50 lbs bag of play sand for like 4 bucks.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Ahhhhhh corporate mommy-blog content!  The click-baits below the article are simultaneously repulsive and compelling.  This Aussie site seems to generate more baits about social drama [She caught her husband with his *other* wife at the hospital!!!1!!!11 click now] than the US based "women's content" where the clickbait seems heavy with ads about colo-rectal health [Click here to find out how to take a quality crap every morning!!!!1!111]

But these Aussie clickbaits are really primo....especially the one about the "pregnancy acne gone evil".  Taboola-feed needs to be placed prominently all over the darkest corners of the Internet.  4-Chan refugees seem like the sort that would actually click on that bullshiat.


Look, man, just because you can't get Fark to greenlight your articles doesn't give you the right to take it out on us.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rub into your scraped knee. It'll cure your Corona virus.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's no Log.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Vintage you say?

Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag
Youtube FC3y9llDXuM
 
Program User
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x1159]


I remember that ad very clearly!  I don't know if I remember if was a current issue or a vintage issue when I read it, but I recall seeing this in a magazine.

The copywriter of that ad did a great job.  Really strong.  I wonder if they really sold all 5000 units at $10 a gram.  Nobody got rich off it, but $50k is pretty strong for the era this came from.

Hmmm...  This idea may be worth revisiting...  Modernized, taken upmarket with a classier presentation...  Probably salable at $100 to $200 a pop, with maybe between $10 to $25 in cost if sourced aggressively overseas.  There are a lot more possible markets for such a thing, once society gets back to near what it used to be...
 
