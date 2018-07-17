 Skip to content
(BBC)   Kim Jong-un spotted at fertilizer plant. No, not like that   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess he's not Kim Jong Ill anymore.
 
nosocialize
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sopranos run
 
sforce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So he has an even better body double than Fidel, big whoop.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the body double is trained enough to show up at ceremonies where he doesn't need to speak.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quarantine: Day 26

The Death Note is a lie. :-(
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's been so much frenzied, reckless reporting on him that I'm not even sure what to believe anymore.

I'm just going to assume he's alive and is the same spoiled asshole that he's always been.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are still the possibilities that a) this didn't actually happen, and/or b) any photos or video they provide is from months or years ago.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sforce: So he has an even better body double than Fidel, big whoop.


How many fat guys could there be in North Korea?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Several officials were seen carrying what looked like radio controllers and Un appeared recently tanned, er tan.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Asked about Mr Kim's reported reappearance, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he didn't want to comment yet.

I understand his reluctance. This is a toughie! How will he make a foreign dictator cutting a ribbon at a fertilizer factory about him? He works SO hard!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh. Ok. I read that as "unspotted" and thought he recovered from dalmatianism
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As much as I have my disagreements with him, it's good to know he is doing well. There are more important things in life than politics.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: I guess he's not Kim Jong Ill anymore.


Kim Jong Undead
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn.
 
Millennium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he's spotted, we can tell how long ago he died
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
/maybe that was the joke
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least there they can make good use of all that shiat he's full of.
 
skinink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It adds that people at the factory "broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah" when he appeared."

Kim Jong-Un: "I didn't get a 'Hurrah!' out of that worker!"

Jong-Un aide: "Give the despot a 'Hurrah!'"

Factory worker: "Hurrah!"

Kim (to worker): "You watch your ass!"

cdn1.i-scmp.comView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
KCNA news agency reports that the North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory.
It adds that people at the factory "broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah" when he appeared...

...The latest reports from state media could not be independently confirmed and no pictures were provided...

Welp, that about clears that one up. All seems a-ok over in North Korea. Glad Mr. Kim is doing much better!
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whenever you get a rumor about something that people really want to happen you have to question it. I think the interesting thing this time is that people were discovering that it may not be a rose garden if the thing that they want to happen actually happens.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That doesn't prove anything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bullshiat
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm calling it.  Covid.  He had the Covid.  20 days in quarantine seems about right.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If this is not a close up and obviously him, I suspect it's a double.  They may just replace him and never reveal that it happened.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing says, "I'm alive" more than secret unannounced appearances mentioned days after they happened.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
According to my QAnon sources, that isn't him at all. Like Barack Obama, George Soros, Bill Gates, and Hillary Clinton, he was actually tried and executed by a secret military tribunal. The people you see walking around are actually Deep State mind-controlled clones of the originals.

You think I'm kidding about the military tribunals? Nope, that's what they believe...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: If this is not a close up and obviously him, I suspect it's a double.  They may just replace him and never reveal that it happened.


There is no new picture
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: durbnpoisn: If this is not a close up and obviously him, I suspect it's a double.  They may just replace him and never reveal that it happened.

There is no new picture


I submitted one. It is hilarious.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The latest reports from state media could not be independently confirmed and no pictures were provided.

Yeah, that's totally convincing. I can see the news anchor now: "I'm just getting this from a little birdie...".

I'm not buying a news story from state media that had no pictures or audio. I mean, I exchanged blowjobs with Bigfoot today, and have provided exactly as much evidence as was provided by NK.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Bullshiat


Mad Max - Bullshit, pigshit
Youtube 6jvbdykhYtM
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Oh. Ok. I read that as "unspotted" and thought he recovered from dalmatianism


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I smarted my own post. I'll leave you to guess which one. And also maybe more than one post.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skinink: "It adds that people at the factory "broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah" when he appeared."

Kim Jong-Un: "I didn't get a 'Hurrah!' out of that worker!"

Jong-Un aide: "Give the despot a 'Hurrah!'"

Factory worker: "Hurrah!"

Kim (to worker): "You watch your ass!"

[cdn1.i-scmp.com image 768x768]


Authoritarian regimes create a culture of yes-men, which explains why no one has told him how ridiculous his haircut is. It was no less ridiculous when Mao wore it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Soylent Kim is people!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
