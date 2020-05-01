 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   And now a killer parrot virus   (strangesounds.org) divider line
29
    More: Creepy, Bird, Death, Lories and lorikeets, Parrot, True parrots, Spread, Lorikeet paralysis syndrome, Professor Jones  
•       •       •

787 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 11:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sovah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The disease decimating the blue tits of Germany can't be overlooked either.
Link

/tee hee
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.


I am religious, and thought it was definitely God sending a message to Il Douche that the two things he bragged on the most - the stock market and the jobs numbers - could all be wiped away by a Biblical plague.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT IS AN EX-PARROT!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.


Well then stay inside and be afraid. Besides God has been watching you masturbate and she is a jealous God, according to God.

Oh and Hannibal is at the gates.
 
swarrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: IT IS AN EX-PARROT!


it took 4 post to get a MP reference?!? I'm disappointed!
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.


Oh hush. The Earth is doing just fine. Viruses are a form of life too you know, no need to be such a bigot agains those, and we should be proud at creating so many this last century

And who cares if mankind kills off most all the animals, and itself along with it? All manner of flora and fauna will flourish in our absence, and the air and oceans will recover in time as well
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.

I am religious, and thought it was definitely God sending a message to Il Douche that the two things he bragged on the most - the stock market and the jobs numbers - could all be wiped away by a Biblical plague.


So then all is well. You will be with her soon. Oh and she is always with you. Wait a sec. Something isn't making sense. Oh that's right you need to suffer so you know her mercy. In her name that is.

Enjoy your suffering.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: IT IS AN EX-PARROT!


No, it's a cock or two or three.

And it's pining.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.

Oh hush. The Earth is doing just fine. Viruses are a form of life too you know, no need to be such a bigot agains those, and we should be proud at creating so many this last century

And who cares if mankind kills off most all the animals, and itself along with it? All manner of flora and fauna will flourish in our absence, and the air and oceans will recover in time as well


If you want to read something interesting, you might want to do a little Google searching for the theory that viruses are not living things.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swarrt: MaelstromFL: IT IS AN EX-PARROT!

it took 4 post to get a MP reference?!? I'm disappointed!


I was typing as fast as I can!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bird problems, America style.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the birds have been eating too many Skittles.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: rcain: ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.

Oh hush. The Earth is doing just fine. Viruses are a form of life too you know, no need to be such a bigot agains those, and we should be proud at creating so many this last century

And who cares if mankind kills off most all the animals, and itself along with it? All manner of flora and fauna will flourish in our absence, and the air and oceans will recover in time as well

If you want to read something interesting, you might want to do a little Google searching for the theory that viruses are not living things.


They are on the line, with things like fire and crystals.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.

I am religious, and thought it was definitely God sending a message to Il Douche that the two things he bragged on the most - the stock market and the jobs numbers - could all be wiped away by a Biblical plague.


Yes the deaths, illness and hardships of the poor, meek, and powerless as a form of punishment for a single individual is truly the sign of a benevolent god.
I thought wrathful gods went away when Jesus showed up.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look at this! Look at this! I'm so ticked off that I'm molting!"
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parrot singing let the bodies hit the floor!
Youtube _48JNlRIERw
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet trump is responsible for this
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe that movie The Core is coming true?
Fark user imageView Full Size

The magnetic pole is shifting.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Waiting for religious nutjob to say "See those lorikeet colors? Gay flag colors! God hates FLAGS!"
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_48JNlRI​ERw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


What in the flying fark!! LOL
That's a creepy-ass bird.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Spartapuss: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_48JNlRI​ERw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

What in the flying fark!! LOL
That's a creepy-ass bird.


One, nothing's wrong with it. Nothing's wrong with it.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

great_tigers: I bet trump is responsible for this


Your gonna be sorry when it turns out to be windmill cancer.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No, its the 5G.  I just knew there was something evil about it!
 
rcain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cythraul: rcain: ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.

Oh hush. The Earth is doing just fine. Viruses are a form of life too you know, no need to be such a bigot agains those, and we should be proud at creating so many this last century

And who cares if mankind kills off most all the animals, and itself along with it? All manner of flora and fauna will flourish in our absence, and the air and oceans will recover in time as well

If you want to read something interesting, you might want to do a little Google searching for the theory that viruses are not living things.


In the sense that they have RNA, I consider that life enough. They evolve, and adapt. Maybe they don't have certain biological functions, but they reproduce, infect and die -- a lifecycle

But hey, this is fark, so be nitpicking and pedantic, because you are so farking superior
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
BIRDS AREN'T REAL! Wake up sheeple!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: bluorangefyre: ecmoRandomNumbers: If I were religious, I'd be getting nervous about the wrath of god now.

Instead, I'm nervous that we've done irreparable harm to our entire planet and we're going to last long enough to reap the whirlwind from our selfish practices.

I am religious, and thought it was definitely God sending a message to Il Douche that the two things he bragged on the most - the stock market and the jobs numbers - could all be wiped away by a Biblical plague.

So then all is well. You will be with her soon. Oh and she is always with you. Wait a sec. Something isn't making sense. Oh that's right you need to suffer so you know her mercy. In her name that is.

Enjoy your suffering.


About five months into it, actually.  I was deemed non-essential by my company before non-essential was a thing.  Actually, I had a chance to stay on and work drilling holes into parts, but on third shift.  My body has a severe allergic reaction to working that shift.  I was also going to likely take a huge paycut, and I was already kinda pissed I was making less in my job than somebody not even alive when I started my first job.  I took the opportunity to go back to school, so it worked out.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Polly want a vaccine.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.