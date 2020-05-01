 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Livestream is going to be a half-ass Daily News Summary - half-ass because Sierra is going to sub for Dallan. Come see what Drew's zero video experience results in, along with what his 10-year old punkass daughter thinks of today's news. 7pm et   (twitch.tv) divider line
22
    More: PSA, Twitch  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 01 May 2020 at 6:48 PM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once Dallan sobered up this morning he realized that he couldn't both celebrate his wedding anniversary -and- do a watch party.  So I'm gonna try to run the stream tonight.  I have no video rig and zero experience so it's gonna be laptop cam and mic all the way.  Sierra's going to try to help me out, we'll see what results from that
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh...I have a feeling this is gonna be FUN.

Sierra, NO WINE!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GratefullyAlive: Oh...I have a feeling this is gonna be FUN.

Sierra, NO WINE!


I just assumed they'd be trading shots of brown the whole time, especially with it being Derby Weekend and all.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: GratefullyAlive: Oh...I have a feeling this is gonna be FUN.

Sierra, NO WINE!

I just assumed they'd be trading shots of brown the whole time, especially with it being Derby Weekend and all.


There's a little sugar and mint in a julep, it's not just a shot!
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What movie did you pick Drew?  or is it a surprise?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's one way to be supportive and set your kid up for success.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what attracts and accumulates phlogiston.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

GratefullyAlive: What movie did you pick Drew?  or is it a surprise?


Gonna wait for Dallan to do one, I can't figure anything out on my own
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll be there with Belzon!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image 682x366]


I would smart you but...oh, I can't
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Drew, this is your last warning to steam Valorant.

Valorant is possibly the hardest sport that has ever been invented.  It is Counter-Strike but they added guns to it.  Here is a chart of the ranking system in the game.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm running the calculations right now, and if you stream Valorant during these Twitch sessions, I'd estimate that you could pocket at least a half-million dollars every month, and perhaps even more, if you can get into Bronze League.

Valorant is basically the e-Sports equivalent of Bitcoin.  The first fifty million or so people who stream the game on a regular nightly basis are never going to have to work another job in their life.  I'm already planning to stream the main menu while I am off working out.  This is your chance to find purpose in your time on this planet.

We're all counting on you to do the right thing.  When I pull up Twitch in half-an-hour, I better see you downloading that damn game.  Also, make sure you say "like and subscribe" repeatedly in order to maximize your revenue.  Like and subscribe.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GratefullyAlive: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image 682x366]

I would smart you but...oh, I can't


Blame Drew. He used me as an example to prove that three tags would "work."

\ Plus, I'm not smart.
\\ I have three tags!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GratefullyAlive: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image 682x366]

I would smart you but...oh, I can't

Blame Drew. He used me as an example to prove that three tags would "work."

\ Plus, I'm not smart.
\\ I have three tags!


Now I feel relatively sane. Thanks!
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GratefullyAlive: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image 682x366]

I would smart you but...oh, I can't

Blame Drew. He used me as an example to prove that three tags would "work."

\ Plus, I'm not smart.
\\ I have three tags!

Now I feel relatively sane. Thanks!


Judicious use of the word "relatively".
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Drew: GratefullyAlive: What movie did you pick Drew?  or is it a surprise?

Gonna wait for Dallan to do one, I can't figure anything out on my own


Go with A Boy and His Dog. That movie sounds light, wholesome and fun.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drew

Intro Music

Emerson, Lake and Palmer - Welcome Back My Friends
Youtube 0VsifANR96s
 
Moodock [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Drew, you best break out the bourbon.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.