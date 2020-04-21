 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   IRS is sending stimulus checks to random foreigners. You still don't have yours though   (politico.com) divider line
35
    More: Fail, Taxation in the United States, Internal Revenue Service, IRS tax forms, Tax, foreign workers, F-1 student, foreign students, U.S. residents  
•       •       •

622 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well. Oiled. Machine.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, a glitch...
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yeah.  My dead mother-in-law got one today.
/she's been dead since 2018
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It finally says that mine will be mailed May 4th.  Hopefully my midiclorians are high enough.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You had plenty of warning here and other places to sign up through the IRS "non filers" portal if you didn't file taxes last year or were on SSDI, Veterans, or Firefighter exemptions for income...or if your income was below filing status.

Still go to the SSI or IRS website to where's my stimulus check. https://www.irs.gov/coronaviru​s/get-my​-payment if you don't fall into the SSI or Veterans benifit catagory.

Paper checks might take a few weeks tho.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, non-citizens?  They were white and vote in our elections, too!  I mean, this guy, Pyotr Petrov, classic America name.  Lives in St. Petersbur... uh, Florida.   St. Petersburg, Florida.
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: yeah.  My dead mother-in-law got one today.
/she's been dead since 2018


My grandpa passed away in December 2018. He got one, and my grandmother got 2. What a mess.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: You had plenty of warning here and other places to sign up through the IRS "non filers" portal if you didn't file taxes last year or were on SSDI, Veterans, or Firefighter exemptions for income...or if your income was below filing status.

Still go to the SSI or IRS website to where's my stimulus check. https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus​/get-my-payment if you don't fall into the SSI or Veterans benifit catagory.

Paper checks might take a few weeks tho.


I filed my taxes, I'm due a payment, and none of the exemptions apply to me or my wife. I still won't be getting my check until late July. Which... I'll believe it when I see it.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: yeah.  My dead mother-in-law got one today.
/she's been dead since 2018


Maybe she's still an active voter.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess, as long as they aren't married to undocumented immigrants.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: What, non-citizens?  They were white and vote in our elections, too!  I mean, this guy, Pyotr Petrov, classic America name.  Lives in St. Petersbur... uh, Florida.   St. Petersburg, Florida.


Oh, Pete Peterson? I know him. More American than anyone I've ever known.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Oh, Pete Peterson? I know him. More American than anyone I've ever known.


Da.  Runs the used car lot and amateur radio club.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a God damned mess.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¡Voy al banco con mi cheque de Donald Trump!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Random." Sure.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my transfer yesterday. No Trump signature showed up on my banking app's line for it. Haven't checked my mailbox this week. Not sure if you get a Trump letter in the mail if you got the stimulus via EFT. But will throw out w/o opening the envelope like 95 percent of the junk I get.
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to the IRS page it says they don't have information on file for direct deposit. Probably because I owed money this year so sent them a check. On the other hand I receive SS benefits via direct deposit so the real reason is that they are incompetent.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Got my transfer yesterday. No Trump signature showed up on my banking app's line for it. Haven't checked my mailbox this week. Not sure if you get a Trump letter in the mail if you got the stimulus via EFT. But will throw out w/o opening the envelope like 95 percent of the junk I get.


You do. My wife got her "You're welcome" letter from Trump today.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy oh boy, I'm still a waiting on mine......they said not till the end of May for mine to show up......I could use it too but if not oh well I've been getting along w/out it this long.

I gotz the last one back when Obummo or Bush was in charg & don't remember but didn't have to do anything to get it so I'll just hold my breath this time.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I filed my taxes, I'm due a payment, and none of the exemptions apply to me or my wife. I still won't be getting my check until late July. Which... I'll believe it when I see it.



https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/0​4​/21/heres-precisely-when-youll-get-you​r-stimulus-check.aspx
Between $140,000 AGI and $150,000 AGI: the week ending July 31.

Boo Farken Whoo.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark did I get so lucky to not only have my stim check mailed out week 1, but also on-time unemployment with the $600 add-on every week?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: ¡Voy al banco con mi cheque de Donald Trump!
[Fark user image 468x305]


This ought to sit well with the neo-nazis, kkk, and other white supremacists who make up Trump's base.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: mongbiohazard: I filed my taxes, I'm due a payment, and none of the exemptions apply to me or my wife. I still won't be getting my check until late July. Which... I'll believe it when I see it.


https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/04​/21/heres-precisely-when-youll-get-you​r-stimulus-check.aspx
Between $140,000 AGI and $150,000 AGI: the week ending July 31.

Boo Farken Whoo.


Well, yes, and three things.

I'm not crying about not having it, I'm just joining in to say, "Yeah, like everything Trump touches this is a farking mess." Because it's a farking mess, like everything our mob boss of a POTUS touches.
And, unfortunately 2018 was more than 2019, and 2020 is going to be a whole lot less because between me and my wife only one of us is going to have a job this entire year as it's basically just a matter of days before mine is gone.
We live in the DC area, a modest starter home around here is like $350k and up, the cost of living in this area is pretty damn high. That doesn't go as far as you'd think.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jdbob: Went to the IRS page it says they don't have information on file for direct deposit. Probably because I owed money this year so sent them a check. On the other hand I receive SS benefits via direct deposit so the real reason is that they are incompetent.


Try typing your address in all caps.

https://mashable.com/article/irs-stimu​lus-check-all-caps/
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got mine via direct deposit a couple of weeks ago, and a letter from the US Treasury today with some Trumpian autofellatio about it. I'm tempted to mark it "return to sender" with the message enclosed "Thanks for supporting the US Postal Service, but you can still go jump in a lake."
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jdbob: Went to the IRS page it says they don't have information on file for direct deposit. Probably because I owed money this year so sent them a check. On the other hand I receive SS benefits via direct deposit so the real reason is that they are incompetent.


Well because the IRS is not the Social Security.  You do realize these are huge bureaucratic agencies of the Federal government?
 
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How could this happen?  Trump only hires the very best people.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Got my transfer yesterday. No Trump signature showed up on my banking app's line for it. Haven't checked my mailbox this week. Not sure if you get a Trump letter in the mail if you got the stimulus via EFT. But will throw out w/o opening the envelope like 95 percent of the junk I get.


We got the self aggrandizing letter on WH letterhead with an IRS return address.  Money deposited a month ago.  Me and Mrs Truck are using it for charitable contributions.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got my $2400 yesterday and I haven't lived in the USA in years. What a shiattilly written law.

The worst part about it is that it actually gives more money to people living abroad than the equivalent in USA. Thanks to the foreign income exemption ($100k per adult), it makes very wealthy people look like paupers and thus they get the full benefit. A married couple making $200k per year has $0 AGI, and thus would get $2400, while a married couple living in America and who would actually spend it in the USA but earns $200k per year gets nothing.

So, your tax dollars are "stimulating" places like London, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Delhi. Thanks, I guess?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Got my transfer yesterday. No Trump signature showed up on my banking app's line for it. Haven't checked my mailbox this week. Not sure if you get a Trump letter in the mail if you got the stimulus via EFT. But will throw out w/o opening the envelope like 95 percent of the junk I get.


You do.

I have my autographed Trump letter and I got my payment via direct deposit.  Figure I'll put it up on eBay and see if I can get $20 for it.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Got my transfer yesterday. No Trump signature showed up on my banking app's line for it. Haven't checked my mailbox this week. Not sure if you get a Trump letter in the mail if you got the stimulus via EFT. But will throw out w/o opening the envelope like 95 percent of the junk I get.


I made sure mine had the right memo on it when I moved it from checking into savings:
Fark user image
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Insain2: Boy oh boy, I'm still a waiting on mine......they said not till the end of May for mine to show up......I could use it too but if not oh well I've been getting along w/out it this long.

I gotz the last one back when Obummo or Bush was in charg & don't remember but didn't have to do anything to get it so I'll just hold my breath this time.


If you go to the IRS site you can setup a direct deposit so you don't have to wait as long.

Also, "Obummo" never tried to bribe you for a vote - he just cut your taxes. Bush was the one who wasted all kinds of money sending out paper checks. Symbolism, I guess.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Got my transfer yesterday. No Trump signature showed up on my banking app's line for it. Haven't checked my mailbox this week. Not sure if you get a Trump letter in the mail if you got the stimulus via EFT. But will throw out w/o opening the envelope like 95 percent of the junk I get.


Yes, you get a letter too.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great now the Trump administration is sending checks to foreigners & possibly illegal workers too.

THANKS OBAMA!
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Got my check direct deposited on the very first day. Just got my Trump letter earlier this week.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.