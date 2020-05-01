 Skip to content
The grown adult version of "I'm not touching you." Only with lots of sand and Murica
    Orange County, California, Huntington Beach, California  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Large crowds opposing the state's coronavirus stay-at-home mandate took to the streets of downtown Huntington Beach Friday, a day after the governor closed Orange County beaches

The suicide booth sure is popular among Republicans.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 670x379]


Sadly these idiots will survive, but their kids and grandparents will be collateral damage.
 
Chthonic Echoes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MOGAs: Mass Occupancy Grave Applicants.
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: Large crowds opposing the state's coronavirus stay-at-home mandate took to the streets of downtown Huntington Beach Friday, a day after the governor closed Orange County beaches

The suicide booth sure is popular among Republicans.


Sadly, scientists have stated that outdoor transmission is not all that likely
The breeze does a good job of getting rid of the particles that carry it
But, that's not to say they can't infect each other, it's just not as likely to happen
 
peachpicker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't see what the problem is with Trump's supporters and social distancing. It's not like they've never practiced social distancing before.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just don't tell them the beaches here are open and uncrowded. And they're a lot nicer too.
 
mutt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rcain: Sadly, scientists have stated that outdoor transmission is not all that likely


And that's a bad thing why?  Because you don't agree with the protesters?
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm betting that most of these people belong to the political party of personal responsibility.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skinink: I don't see what the problem is with Trump's supporters and social distancing. It's not like they've never practiced social distancing before.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]


More people than MLK's March on Washington, according to the WH
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Idiots gonna idiot.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You want to disperse them, hit them with a wave of LDS missionaries, then Jehovah's Witnesses and Hare Krishnas.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are no "grown adults" there, subby. Grown adults don't feel the compulsive urge to endanger themselves and others solely to spite someone telling them to do something.

This is a pandemic of "You're Not The Boss Of Me" (YNTBOM) syndrome, common among right-wingers and other morons who think that they're somehow "rebels" if they do stupid shiat to spite an executive order, law, ordinance, or even friggin' signs. There's no point to it other than to exclaim "you're not the boss o' me!"

The fun part, of course, is knowing that a good percentage of those folks are going to contract coronavirus, and some of them may even die - the horrible part is knowing that those idiots are going to sicken other, more intelligent, actual grown adults before they discover that what they've done is foolish and ill-advised.
 
