(Guardian)   You know that whole 'Military spending is a total waste' thing? Might want to rethink that   (theguardian.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sees potential for the US to carry out up to a million tests a day, starting with 100,000 daily in May.

Followed by:

The test uses the same polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines used for checking nasal swabs from people suspected of having the virus. "It's a simple tweak," said Van Gieson. "The infrastructure is already there."

The ones that are presently a bottleneck.  Swabs and reagents are useless without more lab capacity.  Which costs a lot of time and money to build out.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Military doing science: Awesome!  Fund that!

4,000 nuclear weapons: Defund that!

Upwards of a half billion dollars for a plane: Defund that!

There are choices. It's not simply Pour Money In v. Strangle the Budget.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.


Yeah, that's strawman bullshiat. No one thinks we don't need a military and no one doesn't know we need to spend a shiatload on it but everyone knows a huge portion of it is waste.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.


Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The rest of the world has health care and university research teams. We don't demand that you go kill kill kill in order to have medicine. It would defeat the purpose. Pick one and stick with it.
 
Coelacanth [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trouble is that not enough money goes into abstract research where some of the biggest discoveries are made.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not a total waste but we (the US) could certainly scale back significantly without affecting readiness.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?


It's kept global peace for 75 years.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A military created test? Isn't there a private company that's donated to trump that could make more money with their miracle test instead?
 
dericwater
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, that's strawman bullshiat. No one thinks we don't need a military and no one doesn't know we need to spend a shiatload on it but everyone knows a huge portion of it is waste.


If the military ain't holding bake-sales for their new chopper, then there's waste involved.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He sees potential for the US to carry out up to a million tests a day, starting with 100,000 daily in May.

Followed by:

The test uses the same polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines used for checking nasal swabs from people suspected of having the virus. "It's a simple tweak," said Van Gieson. "The infrastructure is already there."

The ones that are presently a bottleneck.  Swabs and reagents are useless without more lab capacity.  Which costs a lot of time and money to build out.


I got tested yesterday afternoon and received my results before lunch today. You must be a poor flyover person.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?


Mandatory spending far out paces discretionary spending.

Military spending is about 15% of the total federal budget.
 
rcain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone but hardcore peaceniks think military spending is a total waste, just that we spend far more on military than we should and the money pits like the F-35 and similar fark-ups show that we really need to cut back and make our military and our contractors work smarter, making more with less

Much of our modern way of life comes from military innovation, from your household refrigerator to the phone in your pocket. But America has an unhealthy obsession with military and prisons that run counter to the ideals of a free society
 
odinsposse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Military spending is the most widespread socialism that people will accept. It's basically the modern WPA employing thousands just to raise them above poverty. Obviously we could do some of that more efficiently if we acknowledged it was mainly a public works program but we have to work around conservative parasites to make that happen.
 
shaggai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Only reason they're doing this is because they realize this is a pretty damn good virus that can't be wasted. If they can work on it and get the lethality up to 80-90%, they'll have something to store for a rainy day.
 
Podna
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.


Korea/Vietnam/Iraq/Afghanistan/ most conflicts globally were involving us or our money
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Podna: PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.

Korea/Vietnam/Iraq/Afghanistan/ most conflicts globally were involving us or our money


You might want to look back at history prior to the American century when European powers were the superpowers of the world then get back to us on that one.

Sure, there have been minor skirmishes over the past 75 years but nothing like it was before.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.


I don't know why I laughed at this; it's really sad if you think too much about the truth of the matter.

I'm out

where's that bubbler

gonna smoke my brains out

if there is anything left up there

/funny voted
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not a total waste, but there are plenty of examples of waste within the military. Like building tanks and leaving them out to rust just to keep the tank factories running so some asshole congressman can bring home the bacon. Or renovating an officers' conference room 5 times in 2 years.

I have no problems admitting that on the whole, our military does more good than harm. But this is Fark, so obviously you're either 100% for or against military spending. No such thing as variables and gray areas.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, that's strawman bullshiat. No one thinks we don't need a military and no one doesn't know we need to spend a shiatload on it but everyone knows a huge portion of it is waste.


A huge portion of all government is waste.
 
phedex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.


lmao.  Thats solid trolling there, son.
 
Marine1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.


Well, it's kept the Europeans from slashing each other's throats for 75 years after a ~1500-year-long blood bath. The rest of the world? Not so much.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.

I don't know why I laughed at this; it's really sad if you think too much about the truth of the matter.

I'm out

where's that bubbler

gonna smoke my brains out

if there is anything left up there

/funny voted


You do you.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Military spending is the most widespread socialism that people will accept. It's basically the modern WPA employing thousands just to raise them above poverty. Obviously we could do some of that more efficiently if we acknowledged it was mainly a public works program but we have to work around conservative parasites to make that happen.


No, I have heard from many current and retired military, along with their dependapotumusis that it's not socialism. Socialism is when you give money to people for free.

/it's socialism
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The rest of the world has health care and university research teams. We don't demand that you go kill kill kill in order to have medicine. It would defeat the purpose. Pick one and stick with it.


It's easy to do that when you are not meeting NATO defense agreements and riding Uncle Sam's coattails.
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That explains some of the Pentagon audit and the unaccounted for $35 trillion.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Podna: PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.

Korea/Vietnam/Iraq/Afghanistan/ most conflicts globally were involving us or our money

You might want to look back at history prior to the American century when European powers were the superpowers of the world then get back to us on that one.

Sure, there have been minor skirmishes over the past 75 years but nothing like it was before.


I wonder what happened about 75 years ago? Was it singing in New Mexico that could potentially eliminate an entire army at once?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I have no problems admitting that on the whole, our military does more good than harm. But this is Fark, so obviously you're either 100% for or against military spending. No such thing as variables and gray areas.


Yeah, except no one said that.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: Weatherkiss: I have no problems admitting that on the whole, our military does more good than harm. But this is Fark, so obviously you're either 100% for or against military spending. No such thing as variables and gray areas.

Yeah, except no one said that.


Except for the headline.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Bennie Crabtree: The rest of the world has health care and university research teams. We don't demand that you go kill kill kill in order to have medicine. It would defeat the purpose. Pick one and stick with it.

It's easy to do that when you are not meeting NATO defense agreements and riding Uncle Sam's coattails.


That DEWLINE isn't on your lawn, Sam.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I will submit it is precisely the degree of military waste that is undermining our military power.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Once upon a time. there was a man, made entirely of straw.
Subby really kicked his ass.
The End.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Research is research, subby, whether it is paid for by the military or any other budget. But can you properly justify the whole outlay just by this outcome, which probably only took a trifle out of the total?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: It's not a total waste, but there are plenty of examples of waste within the military. Like building tanks and leaving them out to rust just to keep the tank factories running so some asshole congressman can bring home the bacon. Or renovating an officers' conference room 5 times in 2 years.

I have no problems admitting that on the whole, our military does more good than harm. But this is Fark, so obviously you're either 100% for or against military spending. No such thing as variables and gray areas.


It'll be fine we'll be in a world war after the global depression and we'll be able to have a bigger tank battle than Kursk, Mongolia sounds like a fun sandbox.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh man, I would give a blood sample 15 times if I could avoid the nasal swab. That shiat HURTS when you have allergies and polyps.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phedex: PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.

lmao.  Thats solid trolling there, son.


Heh you don't wanna know what war is. We've had small contained bushfires.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.


^^^^^^THIS^^^^^^

We waaaaaaaaaay overspend, but military spending itself is NOT a "total waste". Just because Trump is here, it doesn't mean that some Trump wanna-be wouldn't curb stomp us if we had NO military.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh but yeah been at war since 91.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: TwowheelinTim: bikkurikun: I don't think anyone thinks it is a total waste. 50%-60% waste, yes.

Yeah, almost 2/3 of the discretionary budget goes to the military industrial complex. Our priorities aren't farked up are they?

It's kept global peace for 75 years.


That's what I like about it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.