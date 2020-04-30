 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Remember a week ago when Georgia decided to open everything back up? Today they were over 1,000 newly verified cases of COVID-19   (ajc.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Georgia, Health care, Georgia Department of Public Health, people of our great state, Public health, way state leaders, Brian Kemp, new tests  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Yes, but how many white people?" -- Governor Racist Pig
 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So long as the plurality of them are Trump voters, I don't care.

Every dead Trump voter is one less enemy of the United States
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, so letting people roam freely during a pandemic causes more people to get infected?  Imagine that!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: Wow, so letting people roam freely during a pandemic causes more people to get infected?  Imagine that!


How could we have known that?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's what those chucklef*cks wanted.  More cases, "so everybody develops herd immunity".  They don't give a shiat about the increased deaths, or the life-long health problems, because they are convinced it won't happen to them.  They can't understand that it's not that simple, because to them, everything is f*cking simple.

Goddamn self-absorbed ignoramuses.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas too.
https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/​3​0/texas-reopening-coronavirus-cases-sp​ike/
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lordy, I can't wait to get that recall petition against Kemp going.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Wow, so letting people roam freely during a pandemic causes more people to get infected?  Imagine that!


Literally nobody knew pandemics could be so complicated.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"I told you so"
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: OldRod: Wow, so letting people roam freely during a pandemic causes more people to get infected?  Imagine that!

How could we have known that?


The good news is we have a widespread, reliable testing strategy, teams of medical professionals conducting contact tracing, and we're close to a cure.

No wait, scratch all that.  That was the meth talking.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: BizarreMan: OldRod: Wow, so letting people roam freely during a pandemic causes more people to get infected?  Imagine that!

How could we have known that?

The good news is we have a widespread, reliable testing strategy, teams of medical professionals conducting contact tracing, and we're close to a cure.

No wait, scratch all that.  That was the meth talking.


Did you bring enough for the entire class?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But only 27 people died from C-19 today.  That's barely two school shootings.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: But only 27 people died from C-19 today.  That's barely two school shootings.


In Georgia.

I need to stop posting while on the toilet.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: OldRod: Wow, so letting people roam freely during a pandemic causes more people to get infected?  Imagine that!

How could we have known that?


"No one could have known"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to meet the definition of insanity very soon.
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, at least they are testing
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I want to hate on Georgia, it doesn't yet look like a spike, more like a small uptick.   There were lots of days where the daily new cases number was over 1,000.   Given how hard it is to get tests, the daily number of new cases is more of a reflection of the availability of tests than the spread of the disease.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/georgia-coronavirus-cases.html

That being said, tomorrow is a new day, and a week from now there could be a clear spike, who knows?
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: without a vaccine, we're almost all guaranteed to eventually get it.

To paraphrase Bill Maher, Americans have gotten way too used to the idea of feeling entitled to a "win-win" scenario, and this one is only a "lose-lose" one where we're gonna have to just plow through it and pick the best of the worst available options, because sitting at home for months or years on end is not the answer every time some germs circulate in society.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. ' The quote is most likely due to writer and philosopher George Santaya.

They tried that back during the Spanish flu of 1918 it may have been old fashioned way of getting things done but......  It wasn't over just yet.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

czei: As much as I want to hate on Georgia, it doesn't yet look like a spike, more like a small uptick.   There were lots of days where the daily new cases number was over 1,000.   Given how hard it is to get tests, the daily number of new cases is more of a reflection of the availability of tests than the spread of the disease.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/20​20/us/georgia-coronavirus-cases.html

That being said, tomorrow is a new day, and a week from now there could be a clear spike, who knows?


From what see, deaths everywhere seem to have peaked two weeks after the start of a lockdown.  So, I guess the spike up will be in two weeks.

I'm hiding out for at least another month.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring the insane people pulling the race card.  With a 14 day or longer incubation period these new cases were acquired under the lock down thus further proof that the lock down is nonsense.  Look at places like Sweden, they are in the same position as the rest of the world without destroying lives, or denying cancer treatment to  people who can be saved, etc.  Here in MD we are denying treatment to cancer patients in the hopes of saving people in nursing homes who were already days away from dying.  How the fark does that make sense to you tards playing politics with this?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
czei:

That being said, tomorrThat being said, tomorrow is a new day, and a week from now there could be a clear spike, who knows?

Channelling Margaret Mitchell?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Fun fact: without a vaccine, we're almost all guaranteed to eventually get it.

To paraphrase Bill Maher, Americans have gotten way too used to the idea of feeling entitled to a "win-win" scenario, and this one is only a "lose-lose" one where we're gonna have to just plow through it and pick the best of the worst available options, because sitting at home for months or years on end is not the answer every time some germs circulate in society.


Yeah there are zero good options here.  There is just a range of less than optimal trade offs.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

foo monkey: But only 27 people died from C-19 today.  That's barely two school shootings.


Or 1.5 nova Scotia's.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Ignoring the insane people pulling the race card.  With a 14 day or longer incubation period these new cases were acquired under the lock down thus further proof that the lock down is nonsense.  Look at places like Sweden, they are in the same position as the rest of the world without destroying lives, or denying cancer treatment to  people who can be saved, etc.  Here in MD we are denying treatment to cancer patients in the hopes of saving people in nursing homes who were already days away from dying.  How the fark does that make sense to you tards playing politics with this?


Go get some water for that thirst.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Angry Manatee: So long as the plurality of them are Trump voters, I don't care.

Every dead Trump voter is one less enemy of the United States


Fark user image
I'm a far-right nationalist conservative and I will often mention this post as proof that bad libs are bad
 
cirby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wow, so letting people roam freely during a pandemic causes more people to get infected? Imagine that!


The trend in total number of positive tests is still basically linear - no increase or decrease in the rate of infection.

What really happened is that they seem to have reported a whole lot of test results over the last ten days - they went from about 84,000 tests on the 20th to 164,000 tests today.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Ignoring the insane people pulling the race card.  With a 14 day or longer incubation period these new cases were acquired under the lock down thus further proof that the lock down is nonsense.  Look at places like Sweden, they are in the same position as the rest of the world without destroying lives, or denying cancer treatment to  people who can be saved, etc.  Here in MD we are denying treatment to cancer patients in the hopes of saving people in nursing homes who were already days away from dying.  How the fark does that make sense to you tards playing politics with this?


Regarding Sweden, they have a death rate several times higher than their neighbors - they've really screwed the pooch, though they sure are trying like hell to say they didn't.

As far as MD denying treatment to cancer patients, you're gonna have to provide the source for that.  A quick Google search didn't turn anything up.
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: Sean VasDeferens: Ignoring the insane people pulling the race card.  With a 14 day or longer incubation period these new cases were acquired under the lock down thus further proof that the lock down is nonsense.  Look at places like Sweden, they are in the same position as the rest of the world without destroying lives, or denying cancer treatment to  people who can be saved, etc.  Here in MD we are denying treatment to cancer patients in the hopes of saving people in nursing homes who were already days away from dying.  How the fark does that make sense to you tards playing politics with this?

Regarding Sweden, they have a death rate several times higher than their neighbors - they've really screwed the pooch, though they sure are trying like hell to say they didn't.

As far as MD denying treatment to cancer patients, you're gonna have to provide the source for that.  A quick Google search didn't turn anything up.


Yeah, citation please. A family friend was diagnosed with cancer a couple weeks ago and started treatment on Wednesday here in IN.
 
Birnone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What if they were expecting 10,000 new cases? Then this is a win!
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More than Six weeks into lock down and our numbers ARE STILL ARE NOT GOING DOWN.

We get around 1600 a day since effin MARCH. EVERY........ DAY

It's almost as if this thing is airborne and social distancing and isolation DOESNT WORK BECAUSE IT INFECTS YOU REGARDLESS OF DISTANCE.

Wait wait wait wait... 2 weeks of isolation, you know ... delayed response. Wait, three weeks. Four weeks. Two months. Ten years. Forever.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Insain2: 'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. ' The quote is most likely due to writer and philosopher George Santaya.

They tried that back during the Spanish flu of 1918 it may have been old fashioned way of getting things done but......  It wasn't over just yet.


I'll stay isolated until they have an effective medical treatment or vaccine TYVM. 1 in 4 going into a hospital are still dying in Ohio and we're well below resource saturation. This isn't just some bug, it's brutally lethal and even many recovered people will have lifelong disability from the clotting. If you want to go out and get infected before medical science has a better handle on it, knock your sucks off, just please have the courtesy to not seek treatment and risk the health or welfare of my friends and relatives in the medical community.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Fun fact: without a vaccine, we're almost all guaranteed to eventually get it.

To paraphrase Bill Maher, Americans have gotten way too used to the idea of feeling entitled to a "win-win" scenario, and this one is only a "lose-lose" one where we're gonna have to just plow through it and pick the best of the worst available options, because sitting at home for months or years on end is not the answer every time some germs circulate in society.


Pretty much.  The idea was to "flatten the curve".  The curve is still going to be there, just shorter and wider.  Besides, Georgians are used to taking risk.  We do it every time we get in our cars.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More testing = more cases for a while.  Need to test everyone. It will level off.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: More than Six weeks into lock down and our numbers ARE STILL ARE NOT GOING DOWN.

We get around 1600 a day since effin MARCH. EVERY........ DAY

It's almost as if this thing is airborne and social distancing and isolation DOESNT WORK BECAUSE IT INFECTS YOU REGARDLESS OF DISTANCE.

Wait wait wait wait... 2 weeks of isolation, you know ... delayed response. Wait, three weeks. Four weeks. Two months. Ten years. Forever.


LOL
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wow, so letting people roam freely during a pandemic causes more people to get infected?  Imagine that!


Wow, so testing more people during a pandemic finds more people who are infected?  Imagine that!

All figures for numbers of cases are meaningless absent details of who was tested and why.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
meth is getting scarce those freedumb figthers are going to go burn down old folk home themselves if they can't get their dose soon.


also social isolation works when everyone do it. not when 70% do it. so boned cant find the gif but it was a trolley problem between the economy and high death. but the choice taken was multi-track drifting.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: More than Six weeks into lock down and our numbers ARE STILL ARE NOT GOING DOWN.

We get around 1600 a day since effin MARCH. EVERY........ DAY

It's almost as if this thing is airborne and social distancing and isolation DOESNT WORK BECAUSE IT INFECTS YOU REGARDLESS OF DISTANCE.

Wait wait wait wait... 2 weeks of isolation, you know ... delayed response. Wait, three weeks. Four weeks. Two months. Ten years. Forever.


Except that's not true, we are actually flattening the curve; that is, the new infection rate by day is decreasing, even if it's still a positive number every day.  This is the current (logarithmic) graph:

Fark user imageView Full Size


From here: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Angry Manatee: So long as the plurality of them are Trump voters, I don't care.

Every dead Trump voter is one less enemy of the United States

humanity.

There.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: More than Six weeks into lock down and our numbers ARE STILL ARE NOT GOING DOWN.

We get around 1600 a day since effin MARCH. EVERY........ DAY

It's almost as if this thing is airborne and social distancing and isolation DOESNT WORK BECAUSE IT INFECTS YOU REGARDLESS OF DISTANCE.

Wait wait wait wait... 2 weeks of isolation, you know ... delayed response. Wait, three weeks. Four weeks. Two months. Ten years. Forever.


Lulz. Maybe its because a lot of scumbags dont actually do social distancing uh
 
fark account name
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Texas too.
https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/3​0/texas-reopening-coronavirus-cases-sp​ike/



Texas hasn't re-opened yet.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: Sean VasDeferens: Ignoring the insane people pulling the race card.  With a 14 day or longer incubation period these new cases were acquired under the lock down thus further proof that the lock down is nonsense.  Look at places like Sweden, they are in the same position as the rest of the world without destroying lives, or denying cancer treatment to  people who can be saved, etc.  Here in MD we are denying treatment to cancer patients in the hopes of saving people in nursing homes who were already days away from dying.  How the fark does that make sense to you tards playing politics with this?

Regarding Sweden, they have a death rate several times higher than their neighbors - they've really screwed the pooch, though they sure are trying like hell to say they didn't.

As far as MD denying treatment to cancer patients, you're gonna have to provide the source for that.  A quick Google search didn't turn anything up.


You need to stop getting your news from Talking Points Memo here are the facts https://www.worldometers.info/co​ronavirus/#countries

deaths per million:
Sweden 263
Netherlands 286
Finland 39 Does anyone live there?
UK 405
Denmark 79
France 377
Germany 80
Spain 531
USA 198

As for the hospitals, Google "hospitals furloughing staff".  I'm sorry that you're so ill informed of the world around you, it's not my responsibility to fix that.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: ChuckRoddy: More than Six weeks into lock down and our numbers ARE STILL ARE NOT GOING DOWN.

We get around 1600 a day since effin MARCH. EVERY........ DAY

It's almost as if this thing is airborne and social distancing and isolation DOESNT WORK BECAUSE IT INFECTS YOU REGARDLESS OF DISTANCE.

Wait wait wait wait... 2 weeks of isolation, you know ... delayed response. Wait, three weeks. Four weeks. Two months. Ten years. Forever.

Except that's not true, we are actually flattening the curve; that is, the new infection rate by day is decreasing, even if it's still a positive number every day.  This is the current (logarithmic) graph:

[Fark user image image 457x365]

From here: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html


Probably because we've reached our max testing capacity. Plus with 6 weeks of stay at home orders in the majority of the populous states you'd hope it's slowing down.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem like a big daily spike.  Looking at their numbers, it seems like they've been pretty steady the last few days.  Not saying the numbers are good but I'm not seeing a big change in the daily count of new cases after reopening.  In fact, the number of new cases per day has been pretty consistent for the month of April despite a steady increase in the number of tests conducted per day.

Using the AJC's dashboard.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

slepygryhnd: Slackfumasta: Sean VasDeferens: Ignoring the insane people pulling the race card.  With a 14 day or longer incubation period these new cases were acquired under the lock down thus further proof that the lock down is nonsense.  Look at places like Sweden, they are in the same position as the rest of the world without destroying lives, or denying cancer treatment to  people who can be saved, etc.  Here in MD we are denying treatment to cancer patients in the hopes of saving people in nursing homes who were already days away from dying.  How the fark does that make sense to you tards playing politics with this?

Regarding Sweden, they have a death rate several times higher than their neighbors - they've really screwed the pooch, though they sure are trying like hell to say they didn't.

As far as MD denying treatment to cancer patients, you're gonna have to provide the source for that.  A quick Google search didn't turn anything up.

Yeah, citation please. A family friend was diagnosed with cancer a couple weeks ago and started treatment on Wednesday here in IN.


https://lmgtfy.com/?q=patients+being+​d​enied+surgery+covid+19
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

slepygryhnd: Slackfumasta: Sean VasDeferens: Ignoring the insane people pulling the race card.  With a 14 day or longer incubation period these new cases were acquired under the lock down thus further proof that the lock down is nonsense.  Look at places like Sweden, they are in the same position as the rest of the world without destroying lives, or denying cancer treatment to  people who can be saved, etc.  Here in MD we are denying treatment to cancer patients in the hopes of saving people in nursing homes who were already days away from dying.  How the fark does that make sense to you tards playing politics with this?

Regarding Sweden, they have a death rate several times higher than their neighbors - they've really screwed the pooch, though they sure are trying like hell to say they didn't.

As far as MD denying treatment to cancer patients, you're gonna have to provide the source for that.  A quick Google search didn't turn anything up.

Yeah, citation please. A family friend was diagnosed with cancer a couple weeks ago and started treatment on Wednesday here in IN.


https://www.healthline.com/health-new​s​/how-people-with-cancer-can-get-proper​-healthcare-during-the-covid-19-outbre​ak
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

czei: As much as I want to hate on Georgia, it doesn't yet look like a spike, more like a small uptick.   There were lots of days where the daily new cases number was over 1,000.   Given how hard it is to get tests, the daily number of new cases is more of a reflection of the availability of tests than the spread of the disease.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/20​20/us/georgia-coronavirus-cases.html

That being said, tomorrow is a new day, and a week from now there could be a clear spike, who knows?


Yeah, this thread shows that there are many farkers who are not nearly as smart as they think they are.  States with more or similar new cases than Georgia:  Michigan and Connecticut reported about the same as Georgia.  Massachusetts, twice as many.  Illinois, NJ, and Penn reported 2.2 to 2.5 times as many cases as Georgia.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: More than Six weeks into lock down and our numbers ARE STILL ARE NOT GOING DOWN.

We get around 1600 a day since effin MARCH. EVERY........ DAY

It's almost as if this thing is airborne and social distancing and isolation DOESNT WORK BECAUSE IT INFECTS YOU REGARDLESS OF DISTANCE.

Wait wait wait wait... 2 weeks of isolation, you know ... delayed response. Wait, three weeks. Four weeks. Two months. Ten years. Forever.


Or, it could be that idiots like you keep pushing people into situations that maintain the problem..
When a small percentage of willfully ignorant people are pushing the numbers up constantly, it's not
helping..So you are being a contrarian who is actively working against solutions, and then claiming solutions
don't work..You are poisoning the well..
 
