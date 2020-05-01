 Skip to content
(KOB4)   For all the Farkers in Gallup NM right now, to quote Captain Joe: You're stuck here   (kob.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stayed overnight in Gallup. The local diner had the best green chilies ever!
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x693]


I'm just glad this is the era of internet, video streaming and DVRs.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's the best thing to come out of Gallup? I40.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Stayed overnight in Gallup. The local diner had the best green chilies ever!


The El Rancho hotel is nice, as long as your car isn't broken into while staying there

https://elranchohotelgallup.com/
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are they also closing the 40, or just the exits? If they close the 40, they're going to have hell traffic to detour through Quemado and then straight through my town if they're going to Flagstaff or Phoenix.

That's going to tear up the switchback roads.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they take a poll first?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i
 
way south
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Karen strikes again.
 
puffy999
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Flagataff, Arizona?
(Don't forget Winona)

Kingman?
Barstow?
San Bernardino?!
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't remember the name of the pizza place (or do I, Pizza 9 maybe) but when I stayed in Gallup a few times, they had the best deep dish pizza.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Stay safe farkers , don't let wackos ruin the dream.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Lockdown in Gallup" is a fantastic movie title. Now somebody needs to make the movie.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How big is that County?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Worked for the Gallup poll but I was really horsing around.   ....:/
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Are they also closing the 40, or just the exits? If they close the 40, they're going to have hell traffic to detour through Quemado and then straight through my town if they're going to Flagstaff or Phoenix.

That's going to tear up the switchback roads.


The exits are blocked, according to the DOT.
 
jedzz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're stuck here!
Youtube kI5KV-l6X_I
 
rpkteg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Home of some of the most aggressive homeless folks around!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there, like, an unusually large coronavirus outbreak there or something?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The One - Ending - Jet Li
Youtube Ws8JocOpkvY
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two people per car? What the fark is that supposed to be for?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the early 2000s, I actually had days when there was no internet, no tv, nothing. I was left all alone in my imagination. I masturbated a lot.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is a three-day lockdown going to achieve?
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh is the town in our state where the residents refused to listen to stay at home orders?  Well now they have more cases than the rest of the state and a legitimate quarantine.

I like our governor, dealt with before as our congress critter and she... actually listened to constituents and took an issue to armed forces committee folks.  She's a weird one, but hey if they listen to voters and act with stewardship KEEP 'EM!
 
Hendawg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: "Lockdown in Gallup" is a fantastic movie title. Now somebody needs to make the movie.


Sounds like something John Carpenter would make.  And I'd watch
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x693]


15 years ago, people still had land lines.  I didn't but I'm weird.
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rpkteg: Home of some of the most aggressive homeless folks around!


But you just said they're homeless.
 
jake3988
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: What is a three-day lockdown going to achieve?


Nothing.

Other than invoking your town into riots.  Which is funny, because they invoked a literal riot act to do it.

This is beyond lunacy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Farker those farkers in the....wait, where was I going with this?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Should've made a left in Albuquerque.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are they really stuck?  Perhaps we should take a public opinion poll to see what's what
 
