(MSN)   Appeals court to Barr and DOJ: turn them over. Rage tweets in 3,2,1   (msn.com) divider line
17
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We move to strike these from the record because they might make our clients look really bad. And lead to more charges and a wider circle of conspirators. And they make us look really bad at our jobs."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See you in court, court.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Appeal to the SCOTUS in 5 seconds ago?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lock him up!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This means something.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Barr: "No"
Rest of world: "Umm, the law says you hav"
Barr: "I AM THE LAW!"
 
rcain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or is that the sound of a thousand shredders emanating from the DOJ?
 
Kiler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Barr: "No"
Rest of world: "Umm, the law says you hav"
Barr: "I AM THE LAW!"


"Next time bring your handcuffs."

How about we just bring the guillotine... Does that work your you you contemptuous bloated fat fark?
 
romanmike_27
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Barr: "No"
Rest of world: "Umm, the law says you hav"
Barr: "I AM THE LAW!"


cant read that and not think this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I predict SCOTUS won't entertain an appeal, letting the lower courts decision stand.


/ still an optimist
 
mikalmd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure drag these things out .. Another appeal most likely drawn up before the gavel came down on this one ..
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Barr: "No"
Rest of world: "Umm, the law says you hav"
Barr: "I AM THE LAW!"


A toast to that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I predict SCOTUS won't entertain an appeal, letting the lower courts decision stand.


/ still an optimist


I would love to be in your mind space.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vote Biden in November and demand either Yates or Harris as AG.  Let all that shiat drop and charge every single implicated person regardless of who they are.  America farked up by not convicting Nixon and other law breakers.  Don't let this shiat slide now or America will suffer worse down the road.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Oh, you're ordering me around? Cute. Still not releasing them. Who's gonna put me in jail? Me? Yeah good luck with that one. Bye now."
 
rustypouch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.

Wait a minute...
 
