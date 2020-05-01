 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Dictionaries aren't in the constitution so Love killer thinks he deserves a new trial   (lawandcrime.com)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude...if you're arguing about what "malice" means where your guilt is concerned, and the jury trying to determine just HOW much of bastiche you are...yeah...good luck with that.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IANAL, but are dictionaries prohibited as part of deliberation?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defense argued that there was evidence showing that the jury was confused about the word "malice"

Your honor, the jury was composed entirely of school nurses who thought they were controlling a yute lice outbreak.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hate to agree with the defense but, the jury foreperson really should have asked the judge for clarification.

Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

koder: The defense argued that there was evidence showing that the jury was confused about the word "malice"

Your honor, the jury was composed entirely of school nurses who thought they were controlling a yute lice outbreak.


Stibium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: IANAL, but are dictionaries prohibited as part of deliberation?


If you have a question, you get your foreman to write the question to the judge. It's a crapshoot whether the judge would honor such a question. Regardless, you can't just pick up a regular dictionary when it comes to legal terms of art.

Here is an example of why:


Malice
malice n
1 a : the intention or desire to cause harm (as death, bodily injury, or property damage) to another through an unlawful or wrongful act without justification or excuse 
b : wanton disregard for the rights of others or for the value of human life 
c : an improper or evil motive or purpose [if cannot be proved or a benign purpose can be imagined "David Kairys"] 
d : actual malicein this entry 

actual malice
1 : malice proved by evidence to exist or have existed in one that inflicts unjustified harm on another: as 
a : an intent to injure or kill 
b : malicecalled also express malicemalice in fact 
2 a : the knowledge that defamatory statements esp. regarding a public figure are false 
b : reckless disregard of the truthsee also public figure New York Times Co. v. Sullivan in the Important Cases section 

implied malice
: malice inferred from the nature or consequences of a harmful act done without justification or excuse 
;also
: malice inferred from subjective awareness of duty or of the likely results of one's act called also legal malicemalice in law 

malice aforethought
: actual or implied malice existing in or attributed to the intention of one that injures or esp. kills without justification or excuse and usually requiring some degree of deliberation or premeditation or wanton disregard for life [murder is the unlawful killing of a human being, or a fetus, with malice aforethought"California Penal Code"] 

malice in fact
actual malicein this entry 

malice in law
implied malicein this entry 
2 : feelings of ill will, spite, or revenge NOTE: Such feelings are usually not an important component of malice in legal consideration unless punitive damages or actual malice is an issue.


Source: Merriam-Webster's Dictionary of Law ©1996. Merriam-Webster, Incorporated. Published under license with Merriam-Webster, Incorporated.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: The defense argued that there was evidence showing that the jury was confused about the word "malice"

Your honor, the jury was composed entirely of school nurses who thought they were controlling a yute lice outbreak.


Well, to be fair, there are a LOT of legal terms used by lawyers and judges that have a vastly different meaning in the court of law than out in the real world.  The dictionary definition of malice is much different than the legal definition.

The meaning f some words have entire law books dedicated to them, and the conditions under which they may be used.

Accounting is very similar to be honest.  My sister has an entire library at home for when her internet access is limited so she can research the specific meaning of one small paragragh in the latest tax books.  And usually publishes half a dozen interpretations, all peer reviewed, per month.  (She does mainly cross border estate accounting... US and Canadian tax laws get... creative when mixed...)
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh shiat, if the jury consulted a dictionary then there is a good argument here.  Don't know how true that is or not.

But it's the judge's job to instruct on what the law is and if the jurors have a question they need to ask the judge to answer it, not go all 12 Angry men on it.

I have no idea what standard that state uses for these issue or not.  But this is definitely a good issue to raise on appeal.
 
Yup. In a custody case with my ex the judge had to turn around and pull a statute book off the shelf to look up the statute I referenced. Legal dictionary =/= common dictionary.
 
When you look at an article like this, you can pretty much tell the people who have some form of legal experience vs. the people who are completely new.  The newbies are laughing at how absurd the claim is, but the people who have some familiarity with the law, even if they're just laypeople who understand how complicated this can all get, are nodding and seeing that this appeal might have some legs.  The prosecution's best argument is likely the old standby that proper instruction wouldn't have changed the outcome in any meaningful sense, but we'll see if that argument works here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Robinfro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The buck stops where?

With a sharp-hooved kick to your face, Mr. Trump.


Christ. Now I remember why I had you ignored.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know the legal legs of this. But I lived in town at the time and he and his family seemed utterly sucky.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is a reason that we have jury instructions for when things like this come up.  Only knowing what I read in the article and never practiced in Virginia, this seems like it might get a mistrial.  You do not rely on what Mr. Webster tells you malice means when it can make the difference between being convicted of one crime versus another crime.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The buck stops where?

With a sharp-hooved kick to your face, Mr. Trump.


How in the ever living FARK did you drag the Orange Monkey into this?

Some days you post intelligently.  Lately you are just stirring up shiat.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
George Huguely should have been executed a long time ago.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Oh shiat, if the jury consulted a dictionary then there is a good argument here.  Don't know how true that is or not.

But it's the judge's job to instruct on what the law is and if the jurors have a question they need to ask the judge to answer it, not go all 12 Angry men on it.

I have no idea what standard that state uses for these issue or not.  But this is definitely a good issue to raise on appeal.


Yeah, it doesn't surprise me that you would support a literal POS like Hughley.  He's already had appeals turned down in the past, and this is a hail Mary for him.  He's been trying to prove that the jury was biased because the case was tried here in Charlottesville, and he felt that he didn't get a fair trial.  but the last few tries, the appeals court stated he got a fair trial according to the laws of the state of Virginia.

Qellaqan: I don't know the legal legs of this. But I lived in town at the time and he and his family seemed utterly sucky.


based on what I know about his family, his parents paid a lot of money to settle issues where he had actually hurt women in the past, including a female police officer.  He has a lot of anger issues with women.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: sprgrss: Oh shiat, if the jury consulted a dictionary then there is a good argument here.  Don't know how true that is or not.

But it's the judge's job to instruct on what the law is and if the jurors have a question they need to ask the judge to answer it, not go all 12 Angry men on it.

I have no idea what standard that state uses for these issue or not.  But this is definitely a good issue to raise on appeal.

Yeah, it doesn't surprise me that you would support a literal POS like Hughley.  He's already had appeals turned down in the past, and this is a hail Mary for him.  He's been trying to prove that the jury was biased because the case was tried here in Charlottesville, and he felt that he didn't get a fair trial.  but the last few tries, the appeals court stated he got a fair trial according to the laws of the state of Virginia.

Qellaqan: I don't know the legal legs of this. But I lived in town at the time and he and his family seemed utterly sucky.

based on what I know about his family, his parents paid a lot of money to settle issues where he had actually hurt women in the past, including a female police officer.  He has a lot of anger issues with women.


Yeah it's been long enough I didn't remember a lot of detail. It was nasty enough that it soured town on lacrosse and that town loves some white suburban sports.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Yeah, it doesn't surprise me that you would support a literal POS like Hughley.  He's already had appeals turned down in the past, and this is a hail Mary for him.  He's been trying to prove that the jury was biased because the case was tried here in Charlottesville, and he felt that he didn't get a fair trial.  but the last few tries, the appeals court stated he got a fair trial according to the laws of the state of Virginia.


How in the hell did you deduce support for this person out of what I posted?

fark what is wrong with you?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If a jury has to look up a 2-syllable word in a dictionary, it's not a group of people who should be making life-altering decisions like finding guilt in a murder trial.  I'd be looking for any reason to get a retrial as well.

Of course, there's nothing in law that guarantees the right to a smart jury.  There's probably lots of people who've been wrongly convicted (or acquitted) because the jury had limited understanding of things like this.  Moreso because I'd estimate that the less a person understands, the more that person thinks they understand, and therefore won't ask for proper help.  And there's really no good remedy for the issue, either.  If this jury had just assumed they knew what "malice" meant, this guy wouldn't have a basis for appeal, despite the jury being even less-capable of doing their job.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: sprgrss: Oh shiat, if the jury consulted a dictionary then there is a good argument here.  Don't know how true that is or not.

But it's the judge's job to instruct on what the law is and if the jurors have a question they need to ask the judge to answer it, not go all 12 Angry men on it.

I have no idea what standard that state uses for these issue or not.  But this is definitely a good issue to raise on appeal.

Yeah, it doesn't surprise me that you would support a literal POS like Hughley.  He's already had appeals turned down in the past, and this is a hail Mary for him.  He's been trying to prove that the jury was biased because the case was tried here in Charlottesville, and he felt that he didn't get a fair trial.  but the last few tries, the appeals court stated he got a fair trial according to the laws of the state of Virginia.

Qellaqan: I don't know the legal legs of this. But I lived in town at the time and he and his family seemed utterly sucky.

based on what I know about his family, his parents paid a lot of money to settle issues where he had actually hurt women in the past, including a female police officer.  He has a lot of anger issues with women.


Unfortunately, past history of violence does not mean this PoS does not deserve due process.  The judge farked a goat.  Now the PoS has a legit appeal.
 
Any and all dictionaries are now pointless. They bowed down to common usage. Decimate used to mean 1/10th destroyed. Now it means destroyed. Stopping a legal issue used to be quash. Now it is squashed.
Dictionaries are pointless now. General usage will advance faster than any dictionary can be published....... I really used to like Scrabble, but that meant agreeing on a dictionary.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Unfortunately, past history of violence does not mean this PoS does not deserve due process. The judge farked a goat. Now the PoS has a legit appeal.


Really?  You have evidence that the judge messed up?  That two prior appeals courts also screwed up?

Why not just argue that the entire court system in VA is completely biased against him.  It would make just as much sense as your asnine statement.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sprgrss: AurizenDarkstar: Yeah, it doesn't surprise me that you would support a literal POS like Hughley.  He's already had appeals turned down in the past, and this is a hail Mary for him.  He's been trying to prove that the jury was biased because the case was tried here in Charlottesville, and he felt that he didn't get a fair trial.  but the last few tries, the appeals court stated he got a fair trial according to the laws of the state of Virginia.

How in the hell did you deduce support for this person out of what I posted?

fark what is wrong with you?


Seriously stop with the faux outrage.  I don't fall for it in the Politics tab, and I certainly won't fall for it here.

And you know jack and shiat about the case, while I actually happen to live here, and have followed it since the original case.  So kindly take your 'outrage' and fark right off.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Seriously stop with the faux outrage.  I don't fall for it in the Politics tab, and I certainly won't fall for it here.

And you know jack and shiat about the case, while I actually happen to live here, and have followed it since the original case.  So kindly take your 'outrage' and fark right off.


Outrage?  Where's my outrage?

You are the one who came with the attack against me and accused me of supporting this person for merely stating if the allegations are true that is a major issue.

Take a xanax or something.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Really?  You have evidence that the judge messed up?  That two prior appeals courts also screwed up?


This is a collateral ineffective assistance of counsel attack on the conviction.  I don't know how the Virginia courts handle these issues, but in my state they aren't handled through the normal appeal process but are handled in a motion for appropriate relief.

if the jury did in fact consult a dictionary for the definition of malice then that is an actual issue that needs to be addressed.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: GrogSmash: Unfortunately, past history of violence does not mean this PoS does not deserve due process. The judge farked a goat. Now the PoS has a legit appeal.

Really?  You have evidence that the judge messed up?  That two prior appeals courts also screwed up?

Why not just argue that the entire court system in VA is completely biased against him.  It would make just as much sense as your asnine statement.


If the judge actually pulled out a common english dictionary, yes, he farked a goat.

This appeal, has NOTHING to do with the other appeals.  Those are separate issues.

This is law.  Just because you don't like someone, and think the farker is guilty as sin (and this guy likely is), you dot your 'i's, cross your 't's, and deliver it in a neatly wrapped package.

This is how our legal system works, with the intent to keep the innocent out of jail.  Yes, it is abused, but the core tennent is still there, and sometime it works.

That being said, this appeal will be tossed most likely.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: sprgrss: AurizenDarkstar: Really?  You have evidence that the judge messed up?  That two prior appeals courts also screwed up?

This is a collateral ineffective assistance of counsel attack on the conviction.  I don't know how the Virginia courts handle these issues, but in my state they aren't handled through the normal appeal process but are handled in a motion for appropriate relief.

if the jury did in fact consult a dictionary for the definition of malice then that is an actual issue that needs to be addressed.

Wow. Legal terms. Everybody have fun with that.


And a key example of how words in the legal realm have a different meaning out here in the real world.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And now that I have looked at the court filing, this is a habeas filing with the federal courts where these sorts of issues are raised.
 
