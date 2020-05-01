 Skip to content
(ABC News)   How strange. All the prisoners at the federal prison Michael Cohen is at who were were granted home confinement due to coronavirus have lost those privileges and will remain behind bars. I wonder whatever could have happened?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Donald Trump, fixer Michael Cohen, Prison, President Donald Trump's former attorney, Cohen's attorney Roger Adler, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Trump Organization, non-disclosure agreement  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want you to do me a favor though...
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that if Cohen goes ahead with writing his 'tell-all' book, we'll soon be making "Cohen didn't kill himself" memes ?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Cohen committed suicide and all of the nearby cameras mysteriously failed?
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not many people know that the Invisible Gynese Skorge can cause your lungs to fill with Pine Sol isn't that right Dr. Birx?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, most people should be on house arrest. Work and home. And most them wouldn't brake the law in that situation

The rest should be in super max of dead.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play with schit much of your life and end up covered in it. Tough  on him. He got his pay. Now he pays for being a schit protector for trump.  Trump pays all his closest staff with self produced brown stinky bills.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe he's supposed to get out in 2021.  Criminal justice indeed.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, they could not single out Cohen so they rescinded home confinement for everyone.  Of course, all the other prisoners will be pissed at Cohen so coronavirus won't be the only danger to Cohen's health that he will have to worry about. Good luck and watch your back. Try not to get Epsteined.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Cohen somehow mysteriously dies, it means he knew too much about the Clintons.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"is at who were were"

Has anyone checked to see if subby is ok? Observed for other signs of a stroke?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: "is at who were were"

Has anyone checked to see if subby is ok? Observed for other signs of a stroke?


That just be do what that do, it's perfectly cromulent.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Separately, on Thursday, Cohen received a letter from lawyers representing the Trump Organization demanding Cohen halt writing a "tell-all book" about his time working for the president

I almost peed myself laughing so hard.
I really don't give a fark about Cohen, but this is classic "what do you expect?".
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers to most of working America: jump into the ovens

Also right wingers: give our heroes special protection from the virus, while grinding up the poors

fark that. that criminal motherfarker can rot.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha ya payz your dews ya takes your chances now it called
C-19 (it used to be called Bubba) and now he's a paying his part.
No book deals or movies etcetera, etcetera, etcetera and clang clang go the the bars of the doors of the prison.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: If Cohen somehow mysteriously dies, it means he knew too much about the Clintons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Boojum2k: "is at who were were"

Has anyone checked to see if subby is ok? Observed for other signs of a stroke?

That just be do what that do, it's perfectly cromulent.


Here...
"How strange. All of the prisoners at the federal prison where Michael Cohen is located were granted home confinement due to the coronavirus but have now lost those privileges and will remain behind bars. I wonder what could have happened."

My English professor wife fixed it for all of you. You can now see why I myself, don't let her see my lead submissions.

cromulent.
(Adj.) Used to describe a dubious or made up word, term, or phrase that is entirely plausible because it makes logical sense within existing language conventions. Ironically, the word comulent itself is not cromulent.

Come on guys, get your acts together ans stop drinking so much. much much much must mussss
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShowStop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Otisville. It's a little bitty place.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Therion: Michael Cohen committed suicide and all of the nearby cameras mysteriously failed?


Knock knock
Who's there?
Jeffery Epstein.
Jeffery Epstein, who?
[Gurgling strangulation sounds]
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Boojum2k: "is at who were were"

Has anyone checked to see if subby is ok? Observed for other signs of a stroke?

That just be do what that do, it's perfectly cromulent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

runwiz: Obviously, they could not single out Cohen so they rescinded home confinement for everyone.  Of course, all the other prisoners will be pissed at Cohen so coronavirus won't be the only danger to Cohen's health that he will have to worry about. Good luck and watch your back. Try not to get Epsteined.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm so fat I stepped on a rock and broke my heel.

I mean, I'm exaggerating but wtf.  Now I Understand why Epstein hung himself.
 
just_intonation
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do be do be do?
 
Abacus9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aungen: I'm so fat I stepped on a rock and broke my heel.

I mean, I'm exaggerating but wtf.  Now I Understand why Epstein hung himself.


Look on the bright side. At least you didn't break the rock.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "is at who were were"

Has anyone checked to see if subby is ok? Observed for other signs of a stroke?


It makes sense to me. They were, but now they were were.
 
theotherlondon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because he became a friend of Rosie O'donnell.
 
