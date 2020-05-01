 Skip to content
(NASA)   Remember that NASA ventilator? The one that uses 1/7 the parts, was designed in 37 days and was going to get approved by the FSA 4 days ago? It finally got approved   (nasa.gov) divider line
Tannhauser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Vader grabs the first one.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what good old American ingenuity looks like!
 
lithven
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So how many patent lawsuits will be filed over the next few years for all the new ventilators being designed / produced?
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lithven: So how many patent lawsuits will be filed over the next few years for all the new ventilators being designed / produced?


Who gives a shiat?  These things can save lives now.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now, imagine if they had been able to start on that in December 2019, when the CDC was first alerted to a cluster of unexplained pneumonia in Wuhan, or on January 3, when China formally notified the US about the outbreak.and officials had been alerted to the initial reports of the virus by discussions between CDC director Robert Redfield and Chinese CDC Director Dr. Gao on Jan. 3. Mr. Azar also told his chief of staff to make sure that the National Security Council was aware that "this (the outbreak) is a very big deal"?

Yeah. Imagine if we'd been able to then release that design to states in February or even March, instead of May?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
finally?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Were they waiting on student loan approval to start construction?
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should have used the orion/sls development approach and mandated that nasa pay Lockheed and Boeing cost plus contracts instead, that way we could be billions over budget and years behind schedule but well on our way towards having a working desk fan that was capable of slightly inflating a party balloon! Except it would catch fire during testing.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, great, but if you end up on a ventilator, there's a 90% chance you gonna die.  Just staying the fark home until we have enough tests for everyone is way more effective.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mathamagical: They should have used the orion/sls development approach and mandated that nasa pay Lockheed and Boeing cost plus contracts instead, that way we could be billions over budget and years behind schedule but well on our way towards having a working desk fan that was capable of slightly inflating a party balloon! Except it would catch fire during testing.


Because business is always better and more efficient than government.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: finally?


When the need is pressing nothing seems soon enough, I suppose.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now we just need to find a factory in China to build them for us.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wage0048: lithven: So how many patent lawsuits will be filed over the next few years for all the new ventilators being designed / produced?

Who gives a shiat?  These things can save lives now.


The people producing them might not want to be sued into nonexistence regardless of how much good it does.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Does it have rounded corners?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What does the Farm Service Agency have to do with it?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: wage0048: lithven: So how many patent lawsuits will be filed over the next few years for all the new ventilators being designed / produced?

Who gives a shiat?  These things can save lives now.

The people producing them might not want to be sued into nonexistence regardless of how much good it does.


[Fark user image image 259x194]

Does it have rounded corners?


I don't think NASA has much to worry about there. Besides having designed it from scratch, NASA isn't a for profit organization. Can you imagine what would happen to any company which did try to attack them legally over their design? Their stock price would crumble around them. They'd get the attention of federal legislators and regulators. The public would flip the fark out on them. It would be a really bad idea.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I mean, great, but if you end up on a ventilator, there's a 90% chance you gonna die.  Just staying the fark home until we have enough tests for everyone is way more effective.


That's kind of the part folks gloss over - that, if COVID-19's consequences require you to breathe with a ventilator, you're likely on your way out. The ventilator is the last mitigation option your doctor has at this point, from what I understand. If you don't recover well enough to breathe without the ventilator, you don't recover at all.

Ventilators are the last-gasp (ha, ha) option to save a patient from COVID-19.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But...

It is still going to take them 4 years to put one on the moon.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I mean, great, but if you end up on a ventilator, there's a 90% chance you gonna die.  Just staying the fark home until we have enough tests for everyone is way more effective.


These ventilators will probably be used by sailors and nurses and garbagemen and farmers and truck drivers and people forced to work at meat packing plants.

You know, those people 🐝 who have no way of NOT working during a pandemic because there has been ZERO national leadership.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: wage0048: lithven: So how many patent lawsuits will be filed over the next few years for all the new ventilators being designed / produced?

Who gives a shiat?  These things can save lives now.

The people producing them might not want to be sued into nonexistence regardless of how much good it does.


[Fark user image 259x194]

Does it have rounded corners?


Yep. Right now, multiple groups of Republican-sponsored assholes are suing states to lift their COVID-19 executive orders and "re-open for business," despite the fact that we're nowhere near peak, never mind recovering from peak, infection in the U.S.

Never underestimate the power of human stupidity, especially if it's yoked to human greed or self-righteousness by assholes happy to profit regardless of your success or failure.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: finally?


Yes, "finally". They were told that they could get emergency approval by Monday.

This is not Monday.

Monday was four days ago.

So, yeah, finally.

/subby
 
