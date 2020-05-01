 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   When it comes to lewd prison video chats, Detective Assmann always gets his woman   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
"Fields is serving a 15-year sentence on burglary and grand theft charges. While incarcerated, he has been charged with masturbating during a prison class taught by a female instructor and mailing a hoax weapon of mass destruction"

then it gets, um, well, all fappy.er.
 
I was fine with this, until I came across the bit about her son being in the room as they virtually fapped with each other...
 
FTFA: During a law enforcement review of Fields's jailhouse calls, an investigator "came across" the March 25 video call between the inmate and Rascati.


After sitting through every disgusting frame of the video . . . twice!
 
She looks like drugged-out Ally Sheedy.

GrogSmash: I was fine with this, until I came across the bit about her son being in the room as they virtually fapped with each other...


Yeah, I couldn't figure out why she was charged with a crime until nearly the end of the story.  The "article" seemed deliberately obtuse, like they were non-winding you up for the anti-climax. Where they just sort of slipped in there that the 10 year old son was watching.

/I swear I wasn't trying to be punny, but those were the only words that were occurring to me
 
Not Too Quippy: GrogSmash: I was fine with this, until I came across the bit about her son being in the room as they virtually fapped with each other...

Yeah, I couldn't figure out why she was charged with a crime until nearly the end of the story.  The "article" seemed deliberately obtuse, like they were non-winding you up for the anti-climax. Where they just sort of slipped in there that the 10 year old son was watching.

/I swear I wasn't trying to be punny, but those were the only words that were occurring to me


Sounds like she was slipping everything else in...
 
A Florida Woman
in a Lake County residence.
Fields is serving a 15-year sentence on burglary and grand theft charges.
he has been charged with masturbating during a prison class taught by a female instructor and mailing a hoax weapon of mass destruction
a 26-year-old locked up in the Santa Rosa County jail.

I won't get into where it goes all farked up, this is the polite version.
Let me try to address these things though:
Florida Woman+Lake County=Meth (Lake county is like the Ohio of California. Farking Fresno has more going for it)
15 years for burglary and GT? They must have sensed something was up with this guy. Maybe it was the face and neck tatoos?
If you have someone jerking off in public, it's not sexual, it's some serious issues. Then there are the "bombs"...
I didn't know it was possible for someone to do 15 years in county! I'd really farking like it if they kept him in Lake county, and not where I live!

No one with a "solid" forehead better ring my doorbell any time soon...
 
