 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   There's always a tweet: Drew Curtis edition   (twitter.com) divider line
66
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2001 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This tweet didn't age well


On the contrary, Subs.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That aged like a fine wine.  2016 was a dumpster fire. 2020 is Chernobyl and people are asking if we send everyone in and absorb the radiation then won't it put itself out?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side, he's from 2020 not 2024, so it's possible that this is rock bottom. OTOH he may have talked to a traveler from 2024 and we have a ways to go yet.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks downright prophetic, actually.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember when all those celebrities and awesome people died?
THEY FARKING KNEW.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit, Drew

/A little more detail would have been nice
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh it aged, all right - can milk get any more sour?

/Yes. Yes, it can.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2015 was a nice year.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: On the plus side, he's from 2020 not 2024, so it's possible that this is rock bottom. OTOH he may have talked to a traveler from 2024 and we have a ways to go yet.


Wouldn't he now be from 2024?  Can he tell us what happens in Trump's second term?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Remember when all those celebrities and awesome people died?
THEY FARKING KNEW.


Abe Vigoda was the glue holding the world together. The moment he passed away it all began to turn to shiat.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a feeling '21
Is going to be a good year
Especially if you and me
See it in together
So you think '21
Is going to be a good year
It could be good for me and her
But you and her, no never!
I had no reason to be over optimistic
But somehow when you smiled
I could brave bad weather
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
t6.rbxcdn.comView Full Size
 
vitamink619
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: On the plus side, he's from 2020 not 2024, so it's possible that this is rock bottom. OTOH he may have talked to a traveler from 2024 and we have a ways to go yet.


Or 2020 is the last year and this is it. I say bring it on baby!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always a tweet, Drew edition.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone covered their bet on Trump winning.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Remember when all those celebrities and awesome people died?
THEY FARKING KNEW.


We had a _horrific_ year for really awesome dogs in 2019 -- over a dozen departed among my social circle, including mine.

I couldn't shake the thought at the time that, ya' know, if a rapture ever really did come, the awesome dogs would be the only beings judged worthy of salvation.

And here we are.  So much for my lifelong gnostic atheism, I guess... but it is gratifying to see so many a'hole evangelicals and such still herre.  *nyah*

Might as well open a stable for apocalypse stallions.  What does one feed pestilence and war's ponies, anyway?
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Got a feeling '21
Is going to be a good year
Especially if you and me
See it in together
So you think '21
Is going to be a good year
It could be good for me and her
But you and her, no never!
I had no reason to be over optimistic
But somehow when you smiled
I could brave bad weather


Can you hear me?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Drew!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Markoff_Cheney: Remember when all those celebrities and awesome people died?
THEY FARKING KNEW.

Abe Vigoda was the glue holding the world together. The moment he passed away it all began to turn to shiat.


We should ask his ghost to chime in on that.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have loved to hear Carlins opinion about this. Or my dad. However they are better off.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he IS a wizard.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: Markoff_Cheney: Remember when all those celebrities and awesome people died?
THEY FARKING KNEW.

We had a _horrific_ year for really awesome dogs in 2019 -- over a dozen departed among my social circle, including mine.


Weird, myself included (I don't have a dog, but I enthusiastically walks and sit my friends' dogs).
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who.jpg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Deepstate is real and QAnon is Drew!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Twitter posts already almost universally suck, and now we have Drew twitter posts?
Black hole vortex of sucking dead ahead, captain!
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He ain't lyin'. The 2016 Fark trolls were way more tolerable than the clowns we have now.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHY ALL THE CALENDARS END DEC 31 2020 STUDY IT OUT SHEEPLE
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
2016: Boy, I really sucked!
2020: Hold my beer.
 
evilRhino
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: On the plus side, he's from 2020 not 2024, so it's possible that this is rock bottom. OTOH he may have talked to a traveler from 2024 and we have a ways to go yet.


A time traveller from 2020 wouldn't know if 2024 is worse than 2020, only that 2017-2020 is worse than 2016.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BlousyBrown: I would have loved to hear Carlins opinion about this. Or my dad. However they are better off.


Or HST.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Got a feeling '21
Is going to be a good year
Especially if you and me
See it in together
So you think '21
Is going to be a good year
It could be good for me and her
But you and her, no never!
I had no reason to be over optimistic
But somehow when you smiled
I could brave bad weather


What about the boy? He saw it all!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

foo monkey: EvilEgg: On the plus side, he's from 2020 not 2024, so it's possible that this is rock bottom. OTOH he may have talked to a traveler from 2024 and we have a ways to go yet.

Wouldn't he now be from 2024?  Can he tell us what happens in Trump's second term?


Well Trump did get re-elected in 2020. Oddly enough however, there doesn't seem to be anybody at all who time traveled back from 2024. It's like at some point between 2020 and 2024, everyone sort of... disappeared. I hope they're OK.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: He ain't lyin'. The 2016 Fark trolls were way more tolerable than the clowns we have now.


Hey.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
THANKS A LOT DREW!!!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder what Russell Steinberg is doing these days.
 
Kuta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I was forty one
It was a very good year
A year of black presidents
And social independence
In bars we sipped beer
It was a very good year.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Soothsayer sayeth some sooth.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iToad: foo monkey: EvilEgg: On the plus side, he's from 2020 not 2024, so it's possible that this is rock bottom. OTOH he may have talked to a traveler from 2024 and we have a ways to go yet.

Wouldn't he now be from 2024?  Can he tell us what happens in Trump's second term?

Well Trump did get re-elected in 2020. Oddly enough however, there doesn't seem to be anybody at all who time traveled back from 2024. It's like at some point between 2020 and 2024, everyone sort of... disappeared. I hope they're OK.


They didn't disappear. They were all rounded up into urban areas cordoned off by the government and forced to live in squalor. Only the elite will have luxuries such as cell phones and internet. But in 2024 a time traveler from the 24th Century comes back and fixes this timeline.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Dammit, Drew

/A little more detail would have been nice


Would you have believe it if he had told you?

'The World is going to be afflicted by a massive pandemic, thousands of lives will be lost, and the president will be wondering on national television whether or not we should be injecting bleach into our lungs, while armed protestors denying the existance of the virus storm the Michigan state capital.'
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cool trick, now get me some winning Powerball numbers.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

evilRhino: EvilEgg: On the plus side, he's from 2020 not 2024, so it's possible that this is rock bottom. OTOH he may have talked to a traveler from 2024 and we have a ways to go yet.

A time traveller from 2020 wouldn't know if 2024 is worse than 2020, only that 2017-2020 is worse than 2016.


But why isn't there also a time traveler from 2024?  Because the EMP shielding in the vault interfered with time travel, and the only survivors were stuck in there for 80 years.

/ source: I'm a time traveler from 2108
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, does this mean ethanol based time travel is possible?!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x650]


Aren't these pages from a special, not the series regular?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From my perspective, 2016 was still worse (so far). Too many beautiful things were lost that year.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Capo Del Bandito: Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x650]

Aren't these pages from a special, not the series regular?


Yes, its from the Filth of the City special.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.