 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Patients at Covid-19 quarrantine site given access to beer, cigarettes, and marijuana to keep them from wandering off. And there you were, stuck in your apartment trying to figure out if you can ferment and drink ketchup   (kiro7.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Addiction, Withdrawal, Nicotine, harm reduction, King County spokeswoman, Heroin, Drug addiction, legal age  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 2:50 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sorry you don't live in a legal weed state, subby.

Vote out the Republicans who control your local and state governments.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I gave up cigarettes years ago
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I planned ahead and stockpiled booze just in case.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
anything is a cocktail if you're brave enough.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nope!
Don't smoke, but there's weed, hash, vodka, wine, beer, plenty of food and a hot chick... so... no problem waiting this out. ;)

Good luck.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn1.alternatememories.comView Full Size


Please sir, pack my bowl?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somebody always has to narc.

Thanks, Karen.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just hit the grocery store, my 2nd trip out of the house  in the last 6 weeks. I had to use a self made fold-style mask. They had 5 guiness 4-packs. Had.

They won't last til monday. I figure, 9 today since i don't have ocd when drunk. 7 tomorrow, hopefully, leaving me a nice 4 to close the weekend and not hurt in monday.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damn.

Kinda makes you want to move to Denver and start licking doorknobs.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Beer delivery is up to 15 working days here if you want to avoid The Infected at the shops...Crazy.

I'm jonesing for a Weihenstephaner like you wouldn't believe. At the very least the local breweries do same day delivery. Thank the lord for Sambrooks and Hobsons...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like they are set up at what used to be Shoreline Highschool before it got repurposed as a community center. It's a nice place to get buzzed but you wouldn't wan't to fail english lit there.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a good thing.  It's quarantine, not detox or some kind of Puritan re-education camp.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But no coffee.
//that riot gear needs a workout...
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kudos on the headline, Subby.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can ferment ketchup but you'd need LOTS of it to get the sugar quantity you'd need for any ABV.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I stocked up before the lockdown orders, as I saw this shiatshow coming. Sorry you're stuck making pruno schlubby.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I read that as "parents" and figured yeah, we farking need it, don't we?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah, yeah.....

Archer - The classic Irishman's Dilemma
Youtube Zsc51u_2Bb4
 
Tangenital
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Egad.

I'm a hot chick locked in quarantine with this balding beer-gutted slob who paws all over me. At least I have plenty of weed, hash, vodka, wine, beer, and food.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 254x284]


"Measured Access"   So I'm guessing a niquil capfull
 
stanadamsii [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neongoats: I stocked up before the lockdown orders, as I saw this shiatshow coming. Sorry you're stuck making pruno schlubby.


Laughs as I look at my lab grade still w/heating mantle the Ms got me for my birthday a few years back....
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 254x284]

"Measured Access"   So I'm guessing a niquil capfull


It comes with its very own shot glass.  :)
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a harm reduction program, so it's not like that Chicago house party last week with tons of booze, drugs and strippers.  It sounds like you get only enough to keep withdrawal problems in check. This isn't a full blown two week bender.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not King of America so I am fine with taxpayer funds being used for some purposes with which I personally disagree.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm sorry you don't live in a legal weed state, subby.

Vote out the Republicans who control your local and state governments.


I don't live in a legal weed state and my guys been delivering throughout this process, as have liquor stores.
 
semiotix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ketchup? Oh, you totally can. It's great for Bloody Marys because it already tastes a little like tomatoes.

Anyway, what were we talking about?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shaggy_C: Beer delivery is up to 15 working days here if you want to avoid The Infected at the shops...Crazy.


You savages don't have a service that will go to a grocery store, pick up beer, and bring it to you?  Man, I know the brits are useless pissheads who close their bars way too early, but come on, get with the future.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.