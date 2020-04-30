 Skip to content
(Boston Magazine)   You know what 2020 is missing? A bunch of big-ass hurricanes   (bostonmagazine.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, it's that time of year again?  Where we project "THE WORST HURRICANE SEASON IN DECADES!"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just get it over with and inundate us with ass-hurricanes
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mother Nature only sends hurricanes when Florida needs some extra beds in the old people's homes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 250x231]


It's definitely beer thirty.

I've got an Oberon.

Whatcha all drinking?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 250x231]

It's definitely beer thirty.

I've got an Oberon.

Whatcha all drinking?


Yeti Imperial Stout.

Black and oily like my soul.
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, nothing says "social distancing" like trying to hunker down with 75+ mph winds blowing outside.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder how the lack of human activity will affect the weather, including hurricanes. Has anybody seen projections which take that into account?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 250x231]

It's definitely beer thirty.

I've got an Oberon.

Whatcha all drinking?

Yeti Imperial Stout.

Black and oily like my soul.


Username checks out!
 
Marine1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 250x231]

It's definitely beer thirty.

I've got an Oberon.

Whatcha all drinking?


Michelob Ultra because I'm trying to save cash and not get too pudgy over the quarantine.

/ already pleasantly plump
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: I wonder how the lack of human activity will affect the weather, including hurricanes. Has anybody seen projections which take that into account?


It's early yet, but I suspect parts of the country will be warmer because of less chemtr....I mean, aircraft contrails.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They aren't big-ass hurricanes; they're big ass-hurricanes.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marine1: Michelob Ultra because I'm trying to save cash and not get too pudgy over the quarantine.


I've definitely noticed an increase in gravity here.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
gotta nuke those hurricane so it can kill off the virus.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh. We're only in May. Let's throw in an earthquake, a tsunami and at least five forest fires just to keep things from getting stale.

Oh, and a really good volcano eruption.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: I wonder how the lack of human activity will affect the weather, including hurricanes. Has anybody seen projections which take that into account?


Sure. You'll start noticing in about a century.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: [Fark user image 500x342]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kyex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I predict this will be Obama's fault somehow.  I vote we then rename him Thorbama god of thunder and hurricanes.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fat shaming the hurricanes is not going to make things better, folks.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yesterday I read a letter to the editor claiming we had 12 years with no major storm falls hitting the US, the years between Katrina and Michael, Sandy hit during that period but it had declined in strength before hitting the US, and still caused $65,000,000,000 worth of damage
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: I wonder how the lack of human activity will affect the weather, including hurricanes. Has anybody seen projections which take that into account?


Short-term slowdown of human activity won't make the oceans cooler, or the planet. Sorry.
It was just a pleasant dream.
It is never going back to "reset."
 
Marine1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Alex_Lee: I wonder how the lack of human activity will affect the weather, including hurricanes. Has anybody seen projections which take that into account?

Short-term slowdown of human activity won't make the oceans cooler, or the planet. Sorry.
It was just a pleasant dream.
It is never going back to "reset."


It'll give about five minutes worth of reprieve.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Time to invest in sharpies again.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Yesterday I read a letter to the editor claiming we had 12 years with no major storm falls hitting the US, the years between Katrina and Michael, Sandy hit during that period but it had declined in strength before hitting the US, and still caused $65,000,000,000 worth of damage


The flooding has been doing more damage than the wind.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dont forget the alien invasion with rectal probing.  Its supposed to be a banner year.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My name is never picked for a hurricane name. But uncleacid would be cool.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Alex_Lee: I wonder how the lack of human activity will affect the weather, including hurricanes. Has anybody seen projections which take that into account?

Sure. You'll start noticing in about a century.

Sure. You'll start noticing in about a century.


I keep seeing things like this so the people who do the long range models seem to expect some affect.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mouser: Well, nothing says "social distancing" like trying to hunker down with 75+ mph winds blowing outside.


Just imagine how much those winds spread coronavirus germs!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: just get it over with and inundate us with ass-hurricanes


At least subby is giving us a warning about theirs.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rock You Like A Hurricane
Youtube bNawbNsx52A
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [Fark user image 206x305]


A Mighty Wind clip: "Just a Thought"
Youtube CPpepopSWOE
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marine1: It'll give about five minutes worth of reprieve.


I have dreams sometimes where it resets, and we get another chance. Then we start doing the same shiat over again. I wake up so mad I want to cry.
So I post on Fark. And YOU EARNED IT.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marine1: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 250x231]

It's definitely beer thirty.

I've got an Oberon.

Whatcha all drinking?

Michelob Ultra because I'm trying to save cash and not get too pudgy over the quarantine.

/ already pleasantly plump


Skip the appetizers and go straight to the main course...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Alex_Lee: I wonder how the lack of human activity will affect the weather, including hurricanes. Has anybody seen projections which take that into account?

Short-term slowdown of human activity won't make the oceans cooler, or the planet. Sorry.
It was just a pleasant dream.
It is never going back to "reset."


You're right, on a global scale this will be a blip on the screen. My pleasant dream is that it gives us enough ammunition to beat the climate-change deniers severely about the head and shoulders. Not that any facts would change their minds but it might make some of us feel a bit better.
 
