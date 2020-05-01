 Skip to content
(Prime Minister Centerfold)   Let's have a reasonable discussion about gun control in the context of Canada's immediate ban on assault weapons   (iheartradio.ca) divider line
199
moran_moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I agree with Trudeau and Canada. As a hunter and target shooter, I have greater accuracy with sporting rifles. Five round capacity is enough for everything.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The handful of gun owners I know will grumble a bit, but that's as far as opposition will go.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disturbing fact: the 2nd Amendment's origins isn't the need to over throw tyranny like in the Revolution.  It was to guarantee fugitive slave patrols.

I like skeet and target shooting.  Really wish it was *at least* as difficult to get a gun/license as it is a driver's license.  Require insurance and registration.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had thought they already did this? Or, at least the rules and regs for even getting one were incredibly stringent?

Shows what I know. But, I am a fat, uneducated American. *burp*
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait a minute -- this actually is a reasonable discussion.

You people disgust me.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: Wait a minute -- this actually is a reasonable discussion.

You people disgust me.


Its still early.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I had thought they already did this? Or, at least the rules and regs for even getting one were incredibly stringent?

Shows what I know. But, I am a fat, uneducated American. *burp*


The rules and regs for semi-automatic centerfire weapons with greater than a 5 round magazine weren't terribly strict but they did require registration and a a higher tier of permitting than an ordinary firearm would.

This is political theater and nothing more.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe the problem is they're called assault weapons.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Assault is against the law. So why can't possessing weapons literally called assault weapons be against the law?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.


I see it's too early to do anything. Welp, shame on Canada for not trying a few decades of thoughts and prayers.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

I see it's too early to do anything. Welp, shame on Canada for not trying a few decades of thoughts and prayers.


That isn't what i said at all. I said I want them to do something that will address the issue not banning guns in response to a guy who had illegal guns.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Diogenes: Wait a minute -- this actually is a reasonable discussion.

You people disgust me.

Its still early.


I just quoted Billy Madison, so ...
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

I see it's too early to do anything. Welp, shame on Canada for not trying a few decades of thoughts and prayers.

That isn't what i said at all. I said I want them to do something that will address the issue not banning guns in response to a guy who had illegal guns.


Where do you think illegal guns come from?
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

I see it's too early to do anything. Welp, shame on Canada for not trying a few decades of thoughts and prayers.

That isn't what i said at all. I said I want them to do something that will address the issue not banning guns in response to a guy who had illegal guns.

Where do you think illegal guns come from?


In canada? The USA mostly. If they were stolen from Canadian owners they would have been registered. I haven't heard that that was the case but I might be wrong.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.


To be fair they were working on this and it is just been biding their time.
The actual gazette which lists all of the banned guns is here:

http://gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2020/202​0-05-01-x3/pdf/g2-154x3.pdf

The one thing they aren't saying is that on page 65 of it is that there will be a grandfathering scheme

The irony is the military guns I have that actually did have military service (M1 Garand and SKS) are not on the list (yet)
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

I see it's too early to do anything. Welp, shame on Canada for not trying a few decades of thoughts and prayers.

That isn't what i said at all. I said I want them to do something that will address the issue not banning guns in response to a guy who had illegal guns.

Where do you think illegal guns come from?


You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rikkards: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

To be fair they were working on this and it is just been biding their time.
The actual gazette which lists all of the banned guns is here:

http://gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2020/202​0-05-01-x3/pdf/g2-154x3.pdf

The one thing they aren't saying is that on page 65 of it is that there will be a grandfathering scheme

The irony is the military guns I have that actually did have military service (M1 Garand and SKS) are not on the list (yet)


Yeah I know they were working on it but that almost makes it worse because it means they are opportunistically using the shooting to push their already preconceived legislative goals forward and selling it with the deaths of my neighbors.

I'd rather see their efforts be spent on better control of our borders and cracking down of the illegal arms trade.

Also I was thinking the exact same thing about my SKS.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Diogenes: Wait a minute -- this actually is a reasonable discussion.

You people disgust me.

Its still early.


I'll hum a little ditty and wait.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: weddingsinger: Diogenes: Wait a minute -- this actually is a reasonable discussion.

You people disgust me.

Its still early.

I'll hum a little ditty and wait.


Either that or I've all the right people blocked.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.


22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.
 
afk47 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Egoy3k: rikkards: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

To be fair they were working on this and it is just been biding their time.
The actual gazette which lists all of the banned guns is here:

http://gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2020/202​0-05-01-x3/pdf/g2-154x3.pdf

The one thing they aren't saying is that on page 65 of it is that there will be a grandfathering scheme

The irony is the military guns I have that actually did have military service (M1 Garand and SKS) are not on the list (yet)

Yeah I know they were working on it but that almost makes it worse because it means they are opportunistically using the shooting to push their already preconceived legislative goals forward and selling it with the deaths of my neighbors.

I'd rather see their efforts be spent on better control of our borders and cracking down of the illegal arms trade.

Also I was thinking the exact same thing about my SKS.


SKS is a non-restricted gun, as long as it's unmodified.  So it's unlikely to get banned.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

afk47: Egoy3k: rikkards: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

To be fair they were working on this and it is just been biding their time.
The actual gazette which lists all of the banned guns is here:

http://gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2020/202​0-05-01-x3/pdf/g2-154x3.pdf

The one thing they aren't saying is that on page 65 of it is that there will be a grandfathering scheme

The irony is the military guns I have that actually did have military service (M1 Garand and SKS) are not on the list (yet)

Yeah I know they were working on it but that almost makes it worse because it means they are opportunistically using the shooting to push their already preconceived legislative goals forward and selling it with the deaths of my neighbors.

I'd rather see their efforts be spent on better control of our borders and cracking down of the illegal arms trade.

Also I was thinking the exact same thing about my SKS.

SKS is a non-restricted gun, as long as it's unmodified.  So it's unlikely to get banned.


I'm not worried about it getting banned, the point is it is an actual military weapon and somehow it's fine whereas a lot of the banned guns are not.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Egoy3k: Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.

22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.


I'm always on record as saying that there is no place for these kind of guns in civilian hands and that they should be 100% banned. I'd give a voluntary 6 month period to hand them in, and after that, so help you if you're caught with one of those guns but you'll be spending a long time in prison.

So don't come at me like I'm the problem in this.

/I don't advocate search and seizure for these weapons
//but I could be persuaded
 
Rob3Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rikkards: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

To be fair they were working on this and it is just been biding their time.
The actual gazette which lists all of the banned guns is here:

http://gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2020/202​0-05-01-x3/pdf/g2-154x3.pdf

The one thing they aren't saying is that on page 65 of it is that there will be a grandfathering scheme

The irony is the military guns I have that actually did have military service (M1 Garand and SKS) are not on the list (yet)


No grandfathering. There is a 2 year amnesty period, starting now, during which they can not be sold or otherwise transferred, except to be turned in to the government. There will be a buyback scheme.

Seeing as Fully Automatic Rifles were already prohibited in Canada, this is nothing more than vote pandering. A Semi-Automatic AR-15 with a 5 round capacity is no more dangerous than any other Semi-Automatic rifle in the hands of a law abiding owner. The problem is illegal firearms, which this regulation does nothing about.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.

22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.

I'm always on record as saying that there is no place for these kind of guns in civilian hands and that they should be 100% banned. I'd give a voluntary 6 month period to hand them in, and after that, so help you if you're caught with one of those guns but you'll be spending a long time in prison.

So don't come at me like I'm the problem in this.

/I don't advocate search and seizure for these weapons
//but I could be persuaded


That will not stop a single death from illegally obtained weapons which is what these were. The government needs to fix the actual problem and not use the deaths of my neighbors to push legislation that will not accomplish that.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

I see it's too early to do anything. Welp, shame on Canada for not trying a few decades of thoughts and prayers.

That isn't what i said at all. I said I want them to do something that will address the issue not banning guns in response to a guy who had illegal guns.

Where do you think illegal guns come from?


When a mommy gun and a daddy gun love each other very much....

Remove the legal market and the gun makers will stop making them if they can't sell them.  Make the gun makers account for every one sold.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.

22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.

I'm always on record as saying that there is no place for these kind of guns in civilian hands and that they should be 100% banned. I'd give a voluntary 6 month period to hand them in, and after that, so help you if you're caught with one of those guns but you'll be spending a long time in prison.

So don't come at me like I'm the problem in this.

/I don't advocate search and seizure for these weapons
//but I could be persuaded

That will not stop a single death from illegally obtained weapons which is what these were. The government needs to fix the actual problem and not use the deaths of my neighbors to push legislation that will not accomplish that.


You're right. There is very little that I can do about illegal guns that are already out there. However I can make damned sure that there aren't more of them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.

22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.

I'm always on record as saying that there is no place for these kind of guns in civilian hands and that they should be 100% banned. I'd give a voluntary 6 month period to hand them in, and after that, so help you if you're caught with one of those guns but you'll be spending a long time in prison.

So don't come at me like I'm the problem in this.

/I don't advocate search and seizure for these weapons
//but I could be persuaded

That will not stop a single death from illegally obtained weapons which is what these were. The government needs to fix the actual problem and not use the deaths of my neighbors to push legislation that will not accomplish that.


But as a question I like to wonder about, if your guns were declared illegal, would you hand them over as part of an amnesty/buyback.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I had thought they already did this? Or, at least the rules and regs for even getting one were incredibly stringent?

Shows what I know. But, I am a fat, uneducated American. *burp*


C71 set up the framework for it.
Under C69 only prohibited pistols (not other firearms like the AK47) could be taken to ranges. With C71 they changed it to prohibited pistols and 12(9) which is a new subsection that the CZ 858 and Sig Arms rifle that they prohibited could now only go to ranges. Part of 12(9) includes any new gun that becomes prohibited and grandfathered. So in theory yes there will no longer be new guns coming into the country and over time they should disappear but if I am reading the Gazette and the law correctly they aren't really going anywhere for a long time unless people decide to do a buyback.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a shotgun & 9mm. Did my training, I don't hunt, don't display, don't feel any need for gun-based household protection in the least.

Illegal guns will always be a problem. The ammosexuals I've encountered on the range are scary MFs with Wild West fantasies. No one needs a frigging assault rifle for anything but masturbatory fantasies while wearing their XXXL Kevlar.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.

22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.

I'm always on record as saying that there is no place for these kind of guns in civilian hands and that they should be 100% banned. I'd give a voluntary 6 month period to hand them in, and after that, so help you if you're caught with one of those guns but you'll be spending a long time in prison.

So don't come at me like I'm the problem in this.

/I don't advocate search and seizure for these weapons
//but I could be persuaded

That will not stop a single death from illegally obtained weapons which is what these were. The government needs to fix the actual problem and not use the deaths of my neighbors to push legislation that will not accomplish that.

You're right. There is very little that I can do about illegal guns that are already out there. However I can make damned sure that there aren't more of them.


This legislation will not accomplish that. This legislation will do one thing, convince people who don't understand the issue but feel strongly about it to vote Liberal. That is the only purpose of this legislation.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.

22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.

I'm always on record as saying that there is no place for these kind of guns in civilian hands and that they should be 100% banned. I'd give a voluntary 6 month period to hand them in, and after that, so help you if you're caught with one of those guns but you'll be spending a long time in prison.

So don't come at me like I'm the problem in this.

/I don't advocate search and seizure for these weapons
//but I could be persuaded

That will not stop a single death from illegally obtained weapons which is what these were. The government needs to fix the actual problem and not use the deaths of my neighbors to push legislation that will not accomplish that.

But as a question I like to wonder about, if your guns were declared illegal, would you hand them over as part of an amnesty/buyback.


I don't really see why you want to make this personal but yes I would. I'm a law abiding citizen.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.

22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.

I'm always on record as saying that there is no place for these kind of guns in civilian hands and that they should be 100% banned. I'd give a voluntary 6 month period to hand them in, and after that, so help you if you're caught with one of those guns but you'll be spending a long time in prison.

So don't come at me like I'm the problem in this.

/I don't advocate search and seizure for these weapons
//but I could be persuaded

That will not stop a single death from illegally obtained weapons which is what these were. The government needs to fix the actual problem and not use the deaths of my neighbors to push legislation that will not accomplish that.

But as a question I like to wonder about, if your guns were declared illegal, would you hand them over as part of an amnesty/buyback.


Looking at New Zealand about 83% of the owners couldn't look you in the eye.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: Egoy3k: Gubbo: You're in the wrong frame of mind. You think to convert your thinking a little. Just like there are no illegal immigrants, only people. So too there are no illegal guns.

22 people were killed two weeks ago this isn't a farking joke you ghoul.

I'm always on record as saying that there is no place for these kind of guns in civilian hands and that they should be 100% banned. I'd give a voluntary 6 month period to hand them in, and after that, so help you if you're caught with one of those guns but you'll be spending a long time in prison.

So don't come at me like I'm the problem in this.

/I don't advocate search and seizure for these weapons
//but I could be persuaded

That will not stop a single death from illegally obtained weapons which is what these were. The government needs to fix the actual problem and not use the deaths of my neighbors to push legislation that will not accomplish that.

But as a question I like to wonder about, if your guns were declared illegal, would you hand them over as part of an amnesty/buyback.

I don't really see why you want to make this personal but yes I would. I'm a law abiding citizen.


I'd have preferred if you were honest with your answer. Anyway, I'm done with engaging you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rikkards: But as a question I like to wonder about, if your guns were declared illegal, would you hand them over as part of an amnesty/buyback.


Looking at New Zealand about 83% of the owners couldn't look you in the eye.


I don't know what that response means?
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: I'd have preferred if you were honest with your answer. Anyway, I'm done with engaging you.


What the actual fark?
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

afk47: Egoy3k: rikkards: Egoy3k: It's a do nothing fake solution to garner votes and direct exploitation of a tragedy for political gain.  As a response to a shooting that utilized illegally obtained weapons it will do nothing to address the failures that led to the shooting but it will get votes and that is why it was done.

To be fair they were working on this and it is just been biding their time.
The actual gazette which lists all of the banned guns is here:

http://gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2020/202​0-05-01-x3/pdf/g2-154x3.pdf

The one thing they aren't saying is that on page 65 of it is that there will be a grandfathering scheme

The irony is the military guns I have that actually did have military service (M1 Garand and SKS) are not on the list (yet)

Yeah I know they were working on it but that almost makes it worse because it means they are opportunistically using the shooting to push their already preconceived legislative goals forward and selling it with the deaths of my neighbors.

I'd rather see their efforts be spent on better control of our borders and cracking down of the illegal arms trade.

Also I was thinking the exact same thing about my SKS.

SKS is a non-restricted gun, as long as it's unmodified.  So it's unlikely to get banned.


Give it time, I am expecting the Tapco stock to be banned and maybe the SKS will go with it then.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I have a shotgun & 9mm. Did my training, I don't hunt, don't display, don't feel any need for gun-based household protection in the least.

Illegal guns will always be a problem. The ammosexuals I've encountered on the range are scary MFs with Wild West fantasies. No one needs a frigging assault rifle for anything but masturbatory fantasies while wearing their XXXL Kevlar.


Yeah those guys are farking lunatics. I'm kind of glad the range is closed right now because I sure as hell don't want to listen to their idiocy.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I have a shotgun & 9mm. Did my training, I don't hunt, don't display, don't feel any need for gun-based household protection in the least.

Illegal guns will always be a problem. The ammosexuals I've encountered on the range are scary MFs with Wild West fantasies. No one needs a frigging assault rifle for anything but masturbatory fantasies while wearing their XXXL Kevlar.


*Puts down Jergens and large capacity magazine.*

I personally do not own a gun but I agree with the 2nd Amendment.  You are right illegal guns will always be a problem. Drugs are illegal and well there are a shat ton of those available it will just strengthen the black market.

It is hard to find solid un-politicized facts about illegal gun crime but some sources say that up to 80% of gun crime is done by someone that illegally owns one.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HawgWild: Maybe the problem is they're called assault weapons.

[Fark user image image 474x257]

Assault is against the law. So why can't possessing weapons literally called assault weapons be against the law?


The NRA doesn't like the term "assault weapons."  So let's call them what they are, anti-personnel weapons.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: rikkards: But as a question I like to wonder about, if your guns were declared illegal, would you hand them over as part of an amnesty/buyback.


Looking at New Zealand about 83% of the owners couldn't look you in the eye.

I don't know what that response means?


https://www.rightminds.nz/articles/to​t​al-failure-gun-confiscation-reached-13​-compliance

Granted a lot of the remaining 83% applied for exemptions which is mostly a stall tactic.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rikkards: Gubbo: rikkards: But as a question I like to wonder about, if your guns were declared illegal, would you hand them over as part of an amnesty/buyback.


Looking at New Zealand about 83% of the owners couldn't look you in the eye.

I don't know what that response means?

https://www.rightminds.nz/articles/tot​al-failure-gun-confiscation-reached-13​-compliance

Granted a lot of the remaining 83% applied for exemptions which is mostly a stall tactic.


Ah so 83% of responsible gun owners decided that the responsible part didn't apply? Or 83% of them handed over the illegal weapons?

/also there is no chance I trust a site with that name. It may as well have the word truth in the name
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Bob_Laublaw: I have a shotgun & 9mm. Did my training, I don't hunt, don't display, don't feel any need for gun-based household protection in the least.

Illegal guns will always be a problem. The ammosexuals I've encountered on the range are scary MFs with Wild West fantasies. No one needs a frigging assault rifle for anything but masturbatory fantasies while wearing their XXXL Kevlar.

*Puts down Jergens and large capacity magazine.*


LOL

I personally do not own a gun but I agree with the 2nd Amendment.  You are right illegal guns will always be a problem. Drugs are illegal and well there are a shat ton of those available it will just strengthen the black market.

It is hard to find solid un-politicized facts about illegal gun crime but some sources say that up to 80% of gun crime is done by someone that illegally owns one.

Of course. You're likely not far off there.

In the vein of rational dialogue here, I think there's a foundational cultural difference between the US & Canada that is oft overlooked.

The Canuck guiding ethos is Peace, Order & Good Government. These facets all relate to the good of the community. The US ethos is Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness, all relating to the satisfaction of the individual. 

The difference between the firearm policies and their cultural entrancement can be traced back here.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Bob_Laublaw: I have a shotgun & 9mm. Did my training, I don't hunt, don't display, don't feel any need for gun-based household protection in the least.

Illegal guns will always be a problem. The ammosexuals I've encountered on the range are scary MFs with Wild West fantasies. No one needs a frigging assault rifle for anything but masturbatory fantasies while wearing their XXXL Kevlar.

*Puts down Jergens and large capacity magazine.*

I personally do not own a gun but I agree with the 2nd Amendment.  You are right illegal guns will always be a problem. Drugs are illegal and well there are a shat ton of those available it will just strengthen the black market.

It is hard to find solid un-politicized facts about illegal gun crime but some sources say that up to 80% of gun crime is done by someone that illegally owns one.


One thing that previous Canadian gun law did was make it very difficult for the rhetoric for gun bans which is why there hasn't really been a handgun ban. As these and ARs are considered restricted the owners of them are under heavy scrutiny to make sure they don't disappear. of the 11 models banned which include 1500 different variants they were giving examples of where they were used in mass shootings. Of the 11, the only one restricted was the AR and they had to use the US and New Zealand.

The rest were non-restricted and easier to come by (granted numbnuts in Nova Scotia used guns that were smuggled from the US). I suspect the one that he did get from Canada may be in the list of the 11 and I suspect it was probably one of the non Restricted.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: HawgWild: Maybe the problem is they're called assault weapons.

[Fark user image image 474x257]

Assault is against the law. So why can't possessing weapons literally called assault weapons be against the law?

The NRA doesn't like the term "assault weapons."  So let's call them what they are, anti-personnel weapons.


It's a funny thing.   These weapons were marketed as assault weapons early on by the manufacturers.   Then "assault weapon" became a culturally bad phrase and now the NRA and it's ilk say, no, no, they aren't...even though, you know they were advertised as such.   Part of the "Man card" marketing idea.

Don't let them wiggle out of what they originally pushed.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: ArkPanda: HawgWild: Maybe the problem is they're called assault weapons.

[Fark user image image 474x257]

Assault is against the law. So why can't possessing weapons literally called assault weapons be against the law?

The NRA doesn't like the term "assault weapons."  So let's call them what they are, anti-personnel weapons.

It's a funny thing.   These weapons were marketed as assault weapons early on by the manufacturers.   Then "assault weapon" became a culturally bad phrase and now the NRA and it's ilk say, no, no, they aren't...even though, you know they were advertised as such.   Part of the "Man card" marketing idea.

Don't let them wiggle out of what they originally pushed.


What I like is when people make an argument that the guns are completely different from military weapons while also mansplaining that functionally they are no different from military weapons.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: rikkards: Gubbo: rikkards: But as a question I like to wonder about, if your guns were declared illegal, would you hand them over as part of an amnesty/buyback.


Looking at New Zealand about 83% of the owners couldn't look you in the eye.

I don't know what that response means?

https://www.rightminds.nz/articles/tot​al-failure-gun-confiscation-reached-13​-compliance

Granted a lot of the remaining 83% applied for exemptions which is mostly a stall tactic.

Ah so 83% of responsible gun owners decided that the responsible part didn't apply? Or 83% of them handed over the illegal weapons?

/also there is no chance I trust a site with that name. It may as well have the word truth in the name


Stats are stats, take it for what it is and ignore the rhetoric it was the first link.  They are just doing a hail mary (which they were entitled to do) hoping that they can stall for a new government to overturn it. I suspect they are going to be disappointed with New Zealands handling of Covid may have saved her next election as I gather she wasn't polling well.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Dewey Fidalgo: ArkPanda: HawgWild: Maybe the problem is they're called assault weapons.

[Fark user image image 474x257]

Assault is against the law. So why can't possessing weapons literally called assault weapons be against the law?

The NRA doesn't like the term "assault weapons."  So let's call them what they are, anti-personnel weapons.

It's a funny thing.   These weapons were marketed as assault weapons early on by the manufacturers.   Then "assault weapon" became a culturally bad phrase and now the NRA and it's ilk say, no, no, they aren't...even though, you know they were advertised as such.   Part of the "Man card" marketing idea.

Don't let them wiggle out of what they originally pushed.

What I like is when people make an argument that the guns are completely different from military weapons while also mansplaining that functionally they are no different from military weapons.


Guns are guns are guns, for a long time bolt guns were military weapons (and still are).
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Bob_Laublaw: I have a shotgun & 9mm. Did my training, I don't hunt, don't display, don't feel any need for gun-based household protection in the least.

Illegal guns will always be a problem. The ammosexuals I've encountered on the range are scary MFs with Wild West fantasies. No one needs a frigging assault rifle for anything but masturbatory fantasies while wearing their XXXL Kevlar.

*Puts down Jergens and large capacity magazine.*

LOL

I personally do not own a gun but I agree with the 2nd Amendment.  You are right illegal guns will always be a problem. Drugs are illegal and well there are a shat ton of those available it will just strengthen the black market.

It is hard to find solid un-politicized facts about illegal gun crime but some sources say that up to 80% of gun crime is done by someone that illegally owns one.

Of course. You're likely not far off there.

In the vein of rational dialogue here, I think there's a foundational cultural difference between the US & Canada that is oft overlooked.

The Canuck guiding ethos is Peace, Order & Good Government. These facets all relate to the good of the community. The US ethos is Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness, all relating to the satisfaction of the individual.

The difference between the firearm policies and their cultural entrancement can be traced back here.


I can see your point, but it is not like those statements were drilled into our heads as kids (at least not in my house) nor was take this gun and get you some.
 
