(Daily Star)   Kim Jong-un 'only mostly dead' say reports (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Star is there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's feeling much better.  He may go for a walk.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
db4sgowjqfwig.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump knows a lot, but he can't say anything until he finds out what that is.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching Kingdom on Netflix lately, and I have a theory...
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look. Isn't there something you can do?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's alive. I saw him in front of Kmart yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Quick! Nuke the ocean again!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rot in hell you fat fark
 
listernine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gastrointestinal bypass?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Trump knows a lot, but he can't say anything until he finds out what that is.


It's okay, the Chinese will find out why he thinks by listening in on Trump's unencrypted cell phone calls.

Remember the stories about this? Does anyone think Trump stopped using an unsecured cell phone, or the Chinese stopped listening?
 
Sgrmac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

.....just waiting for the official word
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This news is probably hitting Trump pretty hard. Kim Jong may be the only person (other than himself) that he ever loved.

Sorry Don Jr, he still has no use for you or "I'm Eric"
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
North Korea defector says it's '99.99% certain' that Kim Jong-un is dead

So there's a chance there?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, he's...he's, ah...probably pining for the fjords.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When even your fingers are fat, you might have some very real health issues...
(many farkers look down from their screens)
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not going to believe it until I see a body.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know there's an 'Un-dead' joke there if I work at it...
 
1funguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And we have an entire island nearby, full of B-52's to celebrate Korean reunification!

/ (and dons re-election!)
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Donald's true love means there's still a chance.
 
Mouser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sgrmac: [Fark user image 400x305]
.....just waiting for the official word


Not just merely dead but really, most sincerely dead!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She could dictate me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Seems legit
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine how many people his sister will kill right off the bat to prove her "authority".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: She could dictate me...

[Fark user image 425x283]


She has a certain 'You will die last' look to her....
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Death of Stalin Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers
Youtube E9eAshaPvYw


God, I can't wait for the sequel...

"You're not even a person, you're a testicle!"
 
Vern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: I can't even imagine how many people his sister will kill right off the bat to prove her "authority".


I'm sure that last remaining uncle will be the first to stand in front of an anti-aircraft cannon. Sucks to be the son of a dictator.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know this isn't a certainty right now but assuming Kim's sister takes over and given Trump's track record in dealing with women. What do you think could happen when he has to suck up to her like he did Kim?
 
fark account name
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How will they actually admit he's dead?

"Oh, Kim Jong Un, oh yeah, he's dead as a door nail.

Sorry, our receptionist is a bit hard of hearing.

We kept wondering why everyone was asking about the health of Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho.  BTW - he's still fine and we loved that movie too."
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: She could dictate me...

[Fark user image 425x283]


Yeah, no. Pretty sure she would make sure any smart remarks about sharp knees would land the luckless critic an extremely cruel and unusual form of capital punishment.

Related: north Koreans are skinny, but I suspect Yojong has her own issues with food---and not for want of access to it.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I saw Kim Jung Un drinking a piña colada at Trader Vic's
And his hair was perfect
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And Paul is still dead.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's just resting his eyes.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The source of this "confirmation" to the Star has been out of the NorK for 16 years? Yeah, that seems reliable.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fark account name: How will they actually admit he's dead?

"Oh, Kim Jong Un, oh yeah, he's dead as a door nail.

Sorry, our receptionist is a bit hard of hearing.

We kept wondering why everyone was asking about the health of Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho.  BTW - he's still fine and we loved that movie too."


They won't have a problem announcing the death (if he is in fact dead), but it's assembling and executing the succession line that's the problem.  As I recall, they were scrambling a bit after KJI dropped, even though KJU was already the heir apparent.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, so links from Raw Story, which merely re-publishes legitimate stories from major media outlets, are banned from Fark....but links to garbage tabloid trash "The Star" are perfectly acceptable?!?

Won't be buying any "Oh Farks."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The king is dead. Long live the queen.

/same as the old boss
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Something tells me NoKo's going to stick with the Weekend at Bernie's approach to try to keep things stable. Well, stable for North Korea. We won't know for sure for months, and then they might just tell us he went to live on a farm upstate and play with all the other dictators.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want them to march out a really bad animatronic version of him.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He would have liked to see Montana.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
an important path for Drumpf to win re-election would be to use this as an opportunity to reunited the Koreas and win the Nob-el peace prize.
geez, just to bad he decided to get into a pissing war with Gyna over the virus blame.

i see a world war 3 Clancey / Larry Bond novel type scenario happening instead.

Gyna sends troops in from the north as Drumpf sends troops in from the south.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iToad: I saw Kim Jung Un drinking a piña colada at Trader Vic's
And his hair was perfect


DIP!
 
zang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: She could dictate me...

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Why does she have to be a dictator?  She might turn out to be a gentle and compassionate leader of the people, who gives them exactly what they need.  She could rub out the last of the peninsula's tensions, and North Korea's long and too-brutal saga could still finish with a happy ending.
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Chinese Medical Delegation that was sent is currently trying to implant a series of electrodes into lil Kim's brain that would allow him to be remote controlled from Beijing. If successful Best Korea would be run by a bonafide puppet Dictator
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x389]

Seems legit


Article uses debunked hoax photo without identifying it as such?

Must be a British tabloid.
 
