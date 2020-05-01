 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Man arrested for having enough fentanyl to potentially kill more than 500,000 people. That's impressive, even for Florida   (tampabay.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 11:09 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I get some to drone spray the Devos ammosexual insurrections?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thing is, that isn't really very much fentanyl. Damn that stuff is powerful, and scary.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Thing is, that isn't really very much fentanyl. Damn that stuff is powerful, and scary.


Its not.  The hysteria about its potency is absolute nonsense.

Here is a debunk FAQ by a toxicologist on a crusade to stop the farce:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So...

That is like a gram?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Gubbo: Thing is, that isn't really very much fentanyl. Damn that stuff is powerful, and scary.

Its not.  The hysteria about its potency is absolute nonsense.

Here is a debunk FAQ by a toxicologist on a crusade to stop the farce:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1100]


Walter White-like typing detected
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Gubbo: Thing is, that isn't really very much fentanyl. Damn that stuff is powerful, and scary.

Its not.  The hysteria about its potency is absolute nonsense.

Here is a debunk FAQ by a toxicologist on a crusade to stop the farce:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1100]


Umm, I wasn't concerned about first responders getting contact highs, never even entered my mind actually. I was more thinking how easy it is to overdose on fentanyl and kill yourself.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Make him ingest it.  ALL of it.  At once.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So getting Trump proposing it as a Corona cure would be a bad thing?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why is the standard unit of measurement for fentanyl the number of people it can kill?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Why is the standard unit of measurement for fentanyl the number of people it can kill?


New honesty in marketing regulations.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"... the sale of heroin within 1,000 feet on a place of worship"


Now I feel like theyre just reaching for shiat.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.