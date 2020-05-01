 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Looks like Brazilians' natural immunity to COVID may have been a bit overstated   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF

The country's borders remain open, there are virtually no quarantines or curfews and President Jair Bolsonaro continues to scoff at the seriousness of the disease.
The country of 211 million people surpassed China - where the virus began - in the official number of COVID-19 deaths this week, prompting Bolsonaro to say: "So what?"
"I am sorry," the far-right president told journalists. "What do you want me to do?"
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they have taken the Sweden without the world class health system approach.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: I see they have taken the Sweden without the world class health system approach.


No. Sweden took a number of precautions, not as many as Norway, but they didn't just ignore it.

Brazil is the way that the US would have handled it except we had states that could ignore his competent ass and take action. It's worth noting that favela gangs ignored this idiot and took action on their own.

Great way to prop up a government. Make the gangs the good guys.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magical thinking everywhere
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: The country of 211 million people surpassed China - where the virus began - in the official number of COVID-19 deaths this week


Yeah, you may not want to do that.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the scientific, if not the humanitarian, point of view, we probably need at least one large country to do absolutely nothing as a baseline against which restrictions can be judged.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, that's a better response than Trump.
At least he said "I am sorry".
Trump would never apologize for anything.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scary thing is that the virus knows no boundaries, so this could affect more than a Brazilian people.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah every news organisation needs to stop quoting china numbers as truth, they are complete bullshiat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only innate factors that would grant semi-immunity are variants in the ACE-2 receptor gene and that has jack to do with race.
/we need a Magic Johnson
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They WANT this to happen. They believe the deaths will be concentrated within the poor and indigenous. Lack of action is calculated genocide.
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

+1
Your right. He never apologizes
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He is a right wing authoritarian.  They do not like to appear weak.  Confirming that the disease is a problem might make him appear weak.
In the US impeached president trump got around this by declaring that he takes no responsibility.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Within a certain segment of Brazil's population, this desire may well be true.  The reality is going to be grim as hell, with a TON of suffering needlessly inflicted on a not-quite defenseless population, if you get me.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sadly, yes.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: From the scientific, if not the humanitarian, point of view, we probably need at least one large country to do absolutely nothing as a baseline against which restrictions can be judged.


All the Heads of State are lined up across from a UN scientist. Addressing the formation, the scientists requests a country to be a baseline for the study. They all lean forward, pretending to step out, then move back and remain in place. All except one. The scientist thanks Bolsonaro for volunteering Brazil. Everyone else snickers.
 
naz-drala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: The only innate factors that would grant semi-immunity are variants in the ACE-2 receptor gene and that has jack to do with race.
/we need a Magic Johnson


Most guys say their Johnson is magic
 
Joe Peanut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister went on national TV to assure the Brazilian people that Coronavirus was nothing but a communist plot.

https://g1.globo.com/jornal-nacional/​n​oticia/2020/04/22/ministro-das-relacoe​s-exteriores-afirma-que-coronavirus-e-​um-plano-comunista.ghtml
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Tall and tan
And young and lovely
The girl from Ipanema
Dies coughing.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pride and samba goeth before a fall.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Florida, which has a large population of people of Brazilian heritage, could face a threat of air travelers from Brazil carrying the coronavirus to the state, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis told President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

Oh nooow DeSantis is concerned?  his inaction coupled with that of Bolsonaro's seems like a ticking time bomb for the next wave..

/where's bugs to cut off the dead limb otherwise known as florida before gangrene steps in?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Caiparinha a day keeps the virus away!
Welp, it can't hurt.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey, most South American leaders need actual effort to kill tens of thousands of their own citizens. Bolsonaro is doing it by doing nothing.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Brazil being a tropical country makes me really doubtful that summer is going on make the virus go away.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

orbister: From the scientific, if not the humanitarian, point of view, we probably need at least one large country to do absolutely nothing as a baseline against which restrictions can be judged.


But how many people have it?
A Brazilian?
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

Now the Germans are just rubbing their faces in it.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The nickname was conferred by the media.

Ervin Johnson himself goes by "Buck"
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Brazil being a tropical country makes me really doubtful that summer is going on make the virus go away.


The bulk of Brazil is south of the equator. Their summer just ended.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

berylman: The only innate factors that would grant semi-immunity are variants in the ACE-2 receptor gene and that has jack to do with race.
/we need a Magic Johnson


Leave my dick out of this. Thanks.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Not to mention the most influential model to the US federal government's response was initially and largely based on China's numbers. Which gave us such great projections as New York State having 8 deaths on May 1st.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aungen: orbister: From the scientific, if not the humanitarian, point of view, we probably need at least one large country to do absolutely nothing as a baseline against which restrictions can be judged.

But how many people have it?
A Brazilian?


It's going to be one blow after another. A Brazilian whacks, as it were.
 
