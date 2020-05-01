 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   "I will not die of stupid." Difficulty: Lives in Florida   (tampabay.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Miami, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, The Miami Herald, Want, Dave Barry, Knight Ridder, Economy of the United States, year die  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The stupid will come to you. In a stolen EPCOT tram, awash in krokodil and blasting Kid Rock.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leonard Pitts can be counted on to be a breath of fresh air in a state run by morons.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid just set your house on fire because he saw ghosts coming out of the chimney. Careful out there...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fairly easy for him to say. I'm pretty sure he can write down his opinions for a Florida fish wrap from home and get paid.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The stupid will come to you. In a stolen EPCOT tram, awash in krokodil and blasting Kid Rock.


drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did anyone think that maybe people are catchings this shiat by using ATMs
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Did anyone think that maybe people are catchings this shiat by using ATMs


I saw where the CDC was advising against rim jobs and other butt stuff, so yes.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm with him, but I'll wait 3 weeks instead of his 2, after Fauci gives the all clear.

/ high risk
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This article reads like an Onion article. Wow.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's like saying, "I will not die in an explosion" while jogging through a minefield.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's just resting his eyes.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hehe. Wrong thread. Yet, it still works.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Did anyone think that maybe people are catchings this shiat by using ATMs


This tool can be used to open doors, and press the buttons on ATMs, elevators, etc.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/2020-​0​4-17-peel-keychain-touch-tool-24016174​.html
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thelyphthoric: drjekel_mrhyde: Did anyone think that maybe people are catchings this shiat by using ATMs

I saw where the CDC was advising against rim jobs and other butt stuff, so yes.


I saw what you did there...I saw it with my brown eye.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He may not die of stupid, but he sure as hell will live with it.  It's built-in.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He might not die because of stupidity. But there are already healthcare workers who are sick or dead because of the stupidity of others.

Also: I look forward to all of the angry letters to the editor he gets which contain at least five misspellings.
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But here's the thing. There's been a lot of talk over who has the power to reopen America's economy. Well, it doesn't belong to the president, nor to the governors. It doesn't even belong to business owners. No, ultimately, it belongs to me. And to you. It belongs to us, as consumers.

This is the sanest analysis on the pandemic and its consequences I've read.  Unfortunately, it requires people to actually take responsibility for their lives, rather than depending on the government to save them.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: drjekel_mrhyde: Did anyone think that maybe people are catchings this shiat by using ATMs

This tool can be used to open doors, and press the buttons on ATMs, elevators, etc.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/2020-0​4-17-peel-keychain-touch-tool-24016174​.html


Car hook hand door hook
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I'm with him, but I'll wait 3 weeks instead of his 2, after Fauci gives the all clear.

/ high risk


Same here. I just can't risk it.

/also lives in Florida
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Did anyone think that maybe people are catchings this shiat by using ATMs




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: But here's the thing. There's been a lot of talk over who has the power to reopen America's economy. Well, it doesn't belong to the president, nor to the governors. It doesn't even belong to business owners. No, ultimately, it belongs to me. And to you. It belongs to us, as consumers.

This is the sanest analysis on the pandemic and its consequences I've read.  Unfortunately, it requires people to actually take responsibility for their lives, rather than depending on the government to save them.


Hurpedy durpra doo blabla ayn rand garbage blabla
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Did anyone think that maybe people are catchings this shiat by using ATMs


Gloves are hard to find, but finger cots are not.

https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B​0​827NC43F
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Native Floridian here, I refuse participate in Trump/GOP sanctioned MAGA driven stupidity.  Maybe God and Darwin have a bet on how many stupid people die.....

anthrotheorylearning.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Saying that you will not die of stupid is like smacking the grim reaper on the nose with a rolled up newspaper.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This article reads like an Onion article. Wow.


Yeah..."wow" indeed...

What was it that gave it away?  The writers desire to live and not to have that unnecessarily risked by people who don't understand and won't be the ones to put their lives at risk the same way?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: drjekel_mrhyde: Did anyone think that maybe people are catchings this shiat by using ATMs

This tool can be used to open doors, and press the buttons on ATMs, elevators, etc.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/2020-0​4-17-peel-keychain-touch-tool-24016174​.html


I love the term "cooty clips" for those.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This article reads like an Onion article. Wow.

Yeah..."wow" indeed...

What was it that gave it away?  The writers desire to live and not to have that unnecessarily risked by people who don't understand and won't be the ones to put their lives at risk the same way?


This entire situation is something out of a fairy tale. In what universe would there actually be people who want to spread the virus except as ridiculously over the top villains characters that exist as a foil to the struggling hero?

Take, for example, the 2nd Amendment aspect to the protests. There is no logical tie between the lockdowns and the 2nd Amendment, and yet, many protesters are demanding that their gun rights be protected. What the fark are they talking about? It doesn't even follow the narrative. If you were reading this, you'd toss the book in the trash because the author was a poor storyteller.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's big talk for Florida Man.    I am imagining his neighbors just proclaimed "Challenge Accepted"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It would be nice if the Florida political leadership wasn't trying to actively suppress data.
 
