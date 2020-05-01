 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   CDC tracking Covid-19 through human waste in efforts to be ready for when the shiat hits the fan   (politico.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Sewage treatment, Sewage, Feces, Wastewater, public health officials' conversations, spread of the virus, Jay Butler, relative contribution of different infection sources  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 10:57 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great, even my shiat will get tested before I do.

Typical.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And us, with no toilet paper.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ain't that some sh*t!
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I  thought some area was already doing this.  I read a report a few weeks ago (my mind is numb when it comes to time lines now) that had tested a smaller municipality and were very surprised when the results came back much higher than one would expect from the numbers that were officially counted.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The rat-fink of home prisons.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I knew public health was a crappy job.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That's great, even my shiat will get tested before I do.

Typical.


Lets you know how important you are, you mere prole.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And you thought your job sucked.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We all gotta' duck...
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wading through human waste all day, hunting coronavirus as it lurks amongst the turds and poo. There! I saw one there! The panicked virus scurried through the tunnel but hit a dead end, and was quickly dispatched, tagged, and bagged by Ned, hero of the CDC, and veteran virus hunter and tester.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just so we understand the accuracy of this, are they doing samples at each house?

How do they account for apartment/condo dense areas?

Is this really better than just assuming you are infected to begin with
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Just so we understand the accuracy of this, are they doing samples at each house?

How do they account for apartment/condo dense areas?

Is this really better than just assuming you are infected to begin with


It's sampling.

You have an idea how much viral load an infected person has. You know how many people live in the wastewater catchment area. You measure the density of the load in the wastewater. That gives you an estimate how many infected people are living in your catchment area.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.