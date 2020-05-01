 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   "I died from coronavirus...but I got better"   (fox5ny.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Liar.
Fark has told me only old people die.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID-19 turned me into a newt!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if someone wearing no mask approaches your kids and says "I have Coronavirus", is that now considered a deadly threat?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The twelve year olds want to accept the risk! They will die for our country's economy! Why won't you let them show their patriotism?!!
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to write some shiatty book now, isn't he?
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And doing better than she was before. Better, stronger, faster.

/ Stolen from my soon-to-be redlit headline.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been brain dead.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Must have been brain dead.


Nah, she's too young to vote.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thought for sure when I clicked this was an article about Kim Jung Un...
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Worried about missing school?"  Oh honey, don't worry, you can make it up at the end of the year.  ;)
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just don't make it into a book that gets optioned for a movie.
 
TwoGingers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stevenboof: He's going to write some shiatty book now, isn't he?


Who's he?
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only mostly dead, but still that's going one better than you or I.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nobody who has been dead has ever come back (including Jesus, fundies). Your heart temporarily stopping is not death, lack of brain activity is death.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Headshot. Double-tap. Problem solved.
 
