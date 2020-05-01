 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Video shows huge medical equipment backlog in China, as restrictions have caused exports to get corked up. Lax restrictions for exports might help, but sadly, no Ex Lax   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The situation is so serious that earlier this month the US State Department asked China to ease their new quality control rules to help break the logjam of goods piling up at export hubs

You know, the ones they put in place because the US State department was ragging on them about their quality.

And it's all getting shipped by plane, when it would normally move via container ship.  And the cargo planes were ALREADY kind of busy.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Get someone who's played Warcraft 2 a lot. They are great at resource management.  Very fast. You won't even be able to see their fingers moving with less than a 60 FPS camera.
 
Marine1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Becoming dependent on Chinese goods is how we got here in the first place.
 
monstera
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
subby s t r e c h e d that headline tho
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is Trump's fault.

DRINK!

Oh wait, it's past noon, you probably all ready did that....
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's okay, they are virus free now and all deaths have been taken care of.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So it got shanghaied.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The situation is so serious that earlier this month the US State Department asked China to ease their new quality control rules to help break the logjam of goods piling up at export hubs

You know, the ones they put in place because the US State department was ragging on them about their quality.

And it's all getting shipped by plane, when it would normally move via container ship.  And the cargo planes were ALREADY kind of busy.


TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People expect things to happen NOW to make up for the poor planning of our administration.  News at 11.
 
docilej
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
China had no problem exporting COVID-19 carriers though.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: And it's all getting shipped by plane, when it would normally move via container ship. And the cargo planes were ALREADY kind of busy.


There's an awful lot of passenger aircraft parked in storage these days. They're not ideal for cargo--no main deck cargo space without stripping the interiors first--but flying with the lower deck full would be better than nothing.


Marine1: Becoming dependent on Chinese goods is how we got here in the first place.


Americans buying Chinese goods made the Chinese eat and/or experiment with infected bats?
 
Marine1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Marcus Aurelius: And it's all getting shipped by plane, when it would normally move via container ship. And the cargo planes were ALREADY kind of busy.

There's an awful lot of passenger aircraft parked in storage these days. They're not ideal for cargo--no main deck cargo space without stripping the interiors first--but flying with the lower deck full would be better than nothing.


Marine1: Becoming dependent on Chinese goods is how we got here in the first place.

Americans buying Chinese goods made the Chinese eat and/or experiment with infected bats?


There's outbreaks of all sorts of stuff all over the world. There were outbreaks in China before we decided to sell out democracy for cheap plastic shiat. The difference is, we then started making places like Wuhan business travel destinations.


Now we're so dependent on Chinese goods that we can't apply pressure on them to change their ways.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Marcus Aurelius: And it's all getting shipped by plane, when it would normally move via container ship. And the cargo planes were ALREADY kind of busy.

There's an awful lot of passenger aircraft parked in storage these days. They're not ideal for cargo--no main deck cargo space without stripping the interiors first--but flying with the lower deck full would be better than nothing.


https://www.forbes.com/sites/willhort​o​n1/2020/04/13/these-airlines-will-next​-remove-seats-to-carry-cargo-and-medic​al-supplies-on-passenger-aircraft-turn​ed-into-freighters
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

docilej: China had no problem exporting COVID-19 carriers though.


Yes, we know. So now that's out of the way, how does blaming China help us with our own problems? Or will it cause China to be super extra careful to follow those export restrictions for the stuff we need. Maybe check 3 times, just to be sure and reject a few shipments to show that the rules are working. "Sorry, Trump logo is wrong font size."
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marine1: Now we're so dependent on Chinese goods that we can't apply pressure on them to change their ways.


I have no argument with that. China's bat population and wet markets are a potentially existential risk to humanity (it's not yet been established that civilization will survive this pandemic...) but we have no effective tools to force the Chinese to exterminate their bats and close their wet markets.

I'm not sure if there's any way the west could have retained any kind of control over China, however. There are rather more Chinese than there are westerners and they are just as smart as we are. Keeping them subservient by freezing them out of the global economy permanently was never an option.

Even if Wuhan had never become a business travel destination for westerners, the virus would have reached the west via the non-western countries that China trades with. Pandemics are virtually impossible to stop as long as long distance travel is possible.
 
