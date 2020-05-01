 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Data says quarantine sourdough baking is not making you fat because of calories burnt bragging about it on social media or something   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Nutrition, Data, Kilogram, residents of other states, pandemic using data, American users, Web browsers, Dariush Mozaffarian  
•       •       •

113 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 12:35 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sourdough?  I've moved on to baguettes.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UberDave: Sourdough?  I've moved on to baguettes.


Elitest.

I'm going with beignets.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
startrek.comView Full Size


I thought Data was a cellular peptide cake (with mint frosting) android.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: UberDave: Sourdough?  I've moved on to baguettes.

Elitest.

I'm going with beignets.


That's some bougie crap.

I'm going with churros.
 
NutSack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm going to take a stab at selection bias, people who have internet connected scales are probably a lot more concerned about their weight than people with basic scales or folks that don't weigh themselves at all.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Since the great yeast shortage since the virus, all I can make is sour dough, salt rise, or soda bread.   :/
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We've done sourdough bread, biscuits and crackers but this is the first time I've mentioned it on "social" media.  I've also lost 10 pounds so there be other factors in play, like not eating like a pig.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Since the great yeast shortage since the virus, all I can make is sour dough, salt rise, or soda bread.   :/


A friend ordered a full pound of yeast and I laughed at him.  "It got me over my yeast anxiety."

I laughed at him even harder for "yeast anxiety."
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
" And like other covid-19 studies of fevers from connected thermostats "

Thermometers, not thermostats.

/are the editors of the Washington Post working from home or something?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just bought a one pound sack of rapid rise Fleischmann's yeast that a local pizza place was selling as surplus. I'm going to carbo-load like there's no tomorrow.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " And like other covid-19 studies of fevers from connected thermostats "

Thermometers, not thermostats.

/are the editors of the Washington Post working from home or something?


As long as their paywall stays strong they still get paid
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.