(LA Times)   Filthy filthy money
    United States, Heroin, MDMA, Money laundering, Illegal drug trade, Smuggling, Los Angeles, Dirty money  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how the President feels about this? I mean, how much cash can he move with his hotels and clubs down? Real-estate is going to take a hit too, so you think you got problems? I mean, these amateurs are just the tip of the iceberg...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
o/

I can use it and I don't care how dirty it is. Mama wants food!

/and cigarettes and weed
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Dirty money, indeed...
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Imagine how the President feels about this? I mean, how much cash can he move with his hotels and clubs down? Real-estate is going to take a hit too, so you think you got problems? I mean, these amateurs are just the tip of the iceberg...


Drink!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And we thought Iraq, Iran, and North Korea were the axis of evil.  Now, it's China, Mexico and Madagascar.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dirty money indeed...

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Human rights abuses and free trade led to the swine flu, the bird flu, SARS and COVID-19 along with lower wages for 40 million Americans.
Welcome to the Democratic version of "this isn't the time to discuss this".
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gus Fring could have fixed this.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In case anyone hadn't heard of this trade-based money laundering, here's the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists page on the topic.  I'm still a bit unclear on how trade-based money laundering interfaces with converting cash to bank transfers, which, one would think, has to be an integral part of the scheme.  And the article, after all, was about the cash itself piling up.
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 720x540]


FINSTER!!!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You used to just have to wash the stench of corruption off of it.  That was easy, all you had to do was wave it at a Miami condo.

It takes a lot longer to clean the 'rona off of a briefcase full of Benjamins.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Filthy lucre is the best lucre!
 
