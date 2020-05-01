 Skip to content
India's film industry could take years to recover from the Coronavirus, as movie watchers aren't looking for the same old song-and-dance in a crowded theater
12
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We could miss out on some of the greatest movies of all time.
Robo Movie Chitti Gun Firing Scene
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't like crowded places, India really isn't the place for you to be.

/ also if you're anything other than Hindu
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: If you don't like crowded places, India really isn't the place for you to be.

/ also if you're anything other than Hindu


India is fine for Sikhs too. Was fine for Muslims up until a few years back, too. Now all of the built-in multiculturalism in the country seems under siege, following a familiar pattern from around the world.
 
chemical_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever will the world do without movies from India?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now we get to watch movies censored for the China government.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If we start opening now, nothing is going to change.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh shiat. What will I watch when I go to the Indian buffet then?

Wait, what buffet?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, but what will happen to all those Bollywood movies that are always popping up on my Netflix? Darn.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If we start opening now, nothing is going to change.


The idiots protesting are literally the reason the government has to give stay at home and social distancing rules.

Everyone else knows to listen to medical experts. Like farking adults.

If they think forcing reopening will fix anything they are in for a huge disappointment when it negatively affects both the virus numbers and economy.

Welcome to the recession turned into a depression with no unemployment.

When you reopen and not enough people show up to pay your bills your insurers and creditors will not care, you have no excuse, pay them.

When your employees have to get laid off with no unemployment insurance it will snowball into a real depression.

When corporate investors come in and buy up all the bankrupt businesses and foreclosed homes in the aftermath, don't act too surprised, you easily lead serfs.

Congratulations, you farked it up for everybody.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Plus, their actor died.
 
boozehat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chemical_angel: Whatever will the world do without movies from India?


....said no one ever....
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: If they think forcing reopening will fix anything they are in for a huge disappointment when it negatively affects both the virus numbers and economy.


okay okay lemme think

... okay try this:

If they force re-opening now, they will blame all the failures on the workers, saying, "They chose to come back." Then they will convince themselves that life will go on as usual but with unemployed proles who don't know how to rant AriBNBs like a real hard worker does. And they will bail out their own stuff and we will notice everything is the same, we just have less of it. They won't have less, though.

I'm not sure who "they" are but I know I can figure it out when I read the news.

If the doctors were in charge, things would change.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.