(Daily Mail)   One. MIIIILLLIIIIION. Recoveries   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're the immune, the all powerful...They can fly on planes, go to the movie theatre, and travel anywhere in the world without fear.

Do you think they get a special badge?

give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And another 234,000 no longer suffer from the virus.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the USA is #1 in recoveries. And all you farkers thought it was bad here.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not being dead is nice. Having scarred alveoli is not.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The current numbers are a far cry from the week of March 16 to 22 when 472 people died and 668 had recovered, only about a 41 per cent difference.

I understand that 668 is 41.5% greater than 472, but I'm not sure why that matters.  Why did you tell us this?  It's like someone just figured out how to calculate the increase by percentage and wanted to show off, which leads me to believe that everyone writing for the Daily Fail is a freelancer in college.
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: They're the immune, the all powerful...They can fly on planes, go to the movie theatre, and travel anywhere in the world without fear.

Do you think they get a special badge?

I think the jury is still out on whether or not there's long-lasting immunity. But, these folks should be immune for the near term, and there's never a promise of tomorrow, anyway. I'd allow for badges, if I were king.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grosseteste: Not being dead is nice. Having scarred alveoli is not.


Sacred Ravioli is my Luciano Pavarotti cover band name
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Probably a lot more than that with all of the non symptomatic carriers.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Grosseteste: Not being dead is nice. Having scarred alveoli is not.


Having 1/2 lung capacity is not.
Having lost a limb due to blood clot is not.

People are using the "recovered' number to show how "harmless" covid-19 is.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What is this?! This doesn't fit in the Fark Doomer trends.

/don't worry...a global warming thread is sure to pop up.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Grosseteste: Not being dead is nice. Having scarred alveoli is not.

Sacred Ravioli is my Luciano Pavarotti cover band name


That's funny because Scared Ravioli is mine.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

d23: People are using the "recovered' number to show how "harmless" covid-19 is


Or you know... follow along here... they could just be recovered.

/mind blown
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: They're the immune, the all powerful...They can fly on planes, go to the movie theatre, and travel anywhere in the world without fear.

Do you think they get a special badge?

Some of us do.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LaChanz: d23: People are using the "recovered' number to show how "harmless" covid-19 is

Or you know... follow along here... they could just be recovered.

/mind blown


Mind Blown?  More like point missed.  They could be recovered but still have bad, life changing outcomes.  On top of everything it's too new to know if there are long-term effects or not.

IT IS NOT A COLD

LaChanz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

d23: LaChanz: d23: People are using the "recovered' number to show how "harmless" covid-19 is

Or you know... follow along here... they could just be recovered.

/mind blown

Mind Blown?  More like point missed.  They could be recovered but still have bad, life changing outcomes.  On top of everything it's too new to know if there are long-term effects or not.

IT IS NOT A COLD

OK Doomer.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

d23: They could be recovered but still have bad, life changing outcomes.  On top of everything it's too new to know if there are long-term effects or not.


Who is saying anything contrary?  You seem to be projecting and pretending that there is a contradictory position here.  If there is, I haven't seen it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

d23: Grosseteste: Not being dead is nice. Having scarred alveoli is not.

Having 1/2 lung capacity is not.
Having lost a limb due to blood clot is not.

People are using the "recovered' number to show how "harmless" covid-19 is.


That's no different than people using the number of infected to act like all of those people are going to die and we all need to hide in our basements until forever.  The vast majority of us are going to be fine, even if we recover.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My wife and I were in Seattle in late February. Five days after our arrival, my wife got sick with flu symptoms, cough and extreme lethargy and I got sick with a heavy cough that even Cepacol couldn't stop. Next day I got a fever, chills and shaking. By day 4 we felt fine. We have never been sick at the same time before. We are not the type who run to the doctor at every little sniffle so we were never diagnosed with COVID and probably couldn't have gotten tested anyway. Just wondering how many more are like us out there who had a mild illness event and probably had the virus. I am willing to bet millions and millions have recovered.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's no different than people using the number of infected to act like all of those people are going to die and we all need to hide in our basements until forever. The vast majority of us are going to be fine, even if we recover.


Some of us care that other people, even people we don't know or outside of our family, are going to die because they get this virus from someone who doesn't give a rats ass whether they pass it on or not, just that they will recover and be fine.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I see the USA is #1 in recoveries. And all you farkers thought it was bad here.


That's nice.  Last time I checked, the CDC didn't actually have any set and defined criteria as to what constitutes a recovery, so the number reported by Ohio for example is null, as Ohio has said they can't report a number for recoveries when there are no CDC standard guidelines for considering someone recovered.

South Korea has guidelines that include negative results on two consecutive PCR swab tests taken at least 24 hours apart.  Which is where we got the OMG reinfection/reactivation stories from (it seems to be now that the tests are false positives from being too sensitive).

The general "okay to leave quarantine/go back to work" guideline in the absence of testing is "72 consecutive hours without ANY symptoms and at least 7 days since symptom onset" if I recall correctly.  And that's not good enough because there are a fair number of reports of positive tests with no cough/fever/shortness of breath.  Last story I read about "COVID toes" even started that a fair number of people are manifesting that and nothing else!  So any state in the USA claiming "recoveries" in their figures better have a damn good protocol for determining what constitutes "recovery".

We aren't going to even be able to guess numbers inside the ballpark until we get a lot more tests and can test people for infection, clearance of infection, a longer term follow-up post clearance, and damn good antibody tests with great sensitivity and specificity for COVID-19 antibodies that can be used to find people who had it and could not get tested due to shortage of testing or testing protocols excluding them and using the results to mark people as both having been presumptively infected and cleared.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

d23: Jeebus Saves: That's no different than people using the number of infected to act like all of those people are going to die and we all need to hide in our basements until forever. The vast majority of us are going to be fine, even if we recover.

Some of us care that other people, even people we don't know or outside of our family, are going to die because they get this virus from someone who doesn't give a rats ass whether they pass it on or not, just that they will recover and be fine.


So to make sure that doesn't happen, you want to use fear and sensationalism to keep the people in line.  You do not have control over this.  People are going to die.  The sooner people start accepting that, the better.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

d23: Some of us care that other people, even people we don't know or outside of our family, are going to die because they get this virus from someone who doesn't give a rats ass whether they pass it on or not, just that they will recover and be fine.


And some people are going to die because we have everyone locked down - suicides and domestic abuse, mental health issues, increased poverty and financial losses all can have heavy tolls on our society.  Only looking at the risks in one direction is being short-sighted.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

d23: Jeebus Saves: That's no different than people using the number of infected to act like all of those people are going to die and we all need to hide in our basements until forever. The vast majority of us are going to be fine, even if we recover.

Some of us care that other people, even people we don't know or outside of our family, are going to die because they get this virus from someone who doesn't give a rats ass whether they pass it on or not, just that they will recover and be fine.


I get it. This whole thing certainly sucks... for everyone. But do you really need to come into one of the very few good news threads that the Fark modmins let through and shiat all over it? Go be gloomy in one of the other countless threads that are predicting the end of the world. They're easy to find, pretty much any thread that isn't this one.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: My wife and I were in Seattle in late February. Five days after our arrival, my wife got sick with flu symptoms, cough and extreme lethargy and I got sick with a heavy cough that even Cepacol couldn't stop. Next day I got a fever, chills and shaking. By day 4 we felt fine. We have never been sick at the same time before. We are not the type who run to the doctor at every little sniffle so we were never diagnosed with COVID and probably couldn't have gotten tested anyway. Just wondering how many more are like us out there who had a mild illness event and probably had the virus. I am willing to bet millions and millions have recovered.


Most of us  had it here . It wasn't the flu but the doctors couldn't tell us what it was . Some had it as early as October , some as late as February .
 
patr55
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
self med is the way to do it! Iranian amateurs... now try cannabis oil, not alcohol.

Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Some had it as early as October


That would not surprise me, but does someone, anyone, have any proof that the virus was on the loose outside of China at that point in time?  I have not seen evidence of that yet.
 
