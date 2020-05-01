 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   A combination of pandemic hair growth and the Joe Exotic obsession may be bringing back the mullet. Because America isn't looking stupid enough right now   (ladbible.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, Hairstyle, 2006 singles, Afro, Tonsure, Hair, Jump In!, Want, Buzz cut  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 10:45 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about positive role models.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
CUT
THE
MULLET!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No shait.  I had an epic mullet back in the day but if this doesn't end soon, I'm going to look like Gallagher without the 'stash.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can America look stupider?  Let me mullet over.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
BRB shaving my head.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tsk-tsk -- we can always look stupider. Dummy.

USA! USA!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mother used to say, long hair is a treasure you share with the world...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or theres always the option of minding your own business & leaving people the f*ck alone.

Wear a mullet or don't, ya danged fish wearin wierdos.

& people throw shade at me for wearing a fefora.
 
Elzar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Businesses destroyed, party in back
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: CUT
THE
MULLET!


RIP the greatest musician of all time.  Rock over London.  Rock on Chicago.  You're lookin' like a crazy clown in a bozo circus.  Something something burly key card.  (Burly key card became one of my pipe names back in college).
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the nerve!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: No shait.  I had an epic mullet back in the day but if this doesn't end soon, I'm going to look like Gallagher without the 'stash.


Watermelons are terrified.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In a few weeks I will have some serious mad scientist hair or the start of a sweet mullet, maybe ill just shave it all off.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: CUT
THE
MULLET!

RIP the greatest musician of all time.  Rock over London.  Rock on Chicago.  You're lookin' like a crazy clown in a bozo circus.  Something something burly key card.  (Burly key card became one of my pipe names back in college).


You have both earned a head butt for today.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had a beautiful mullet back in the day.  I could see it coming back this summer.  How can you trust anyone with a sharp haircut in these times.  They'd better be living with a stylist and have proof to back it up.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There can be only one
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks subby, nightmares about zombie Dwayne Schintzius are just what I need.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
shirleytwofeathers.comView Full Size

mens-hairstyle.comView Full Size

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This has been happening for years.  At the high school I teach for, a not insignificant number of teenage males have, for about 5 years, chosen to grow mullets.  And I am in a coastal blue state.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: CUT
THE
MULLET!

RIP the greatest musician of all time.  Rock over London.  Rock on Chicago.  You're lookin' like a crazy clown in a bozo circus.  Something something burly key card.  (Burly key card became one of my pipe names back in college).


"rock n' roll mcdonald's" is my go-to song for clearing out the bar at the end of the night. you can play pig destroyer at full volume and people won't blink, but as soon as the chorus hits on that song, people start checking the time.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm unironically working on a mullet for maximum 80s vibes.

It'll actually be a skillet cause I'm balding af.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'm unironically working on a mullet for maximum 80s vibes.

It'll actually be a skillet cause I'm balding af.


Skullet! Skullet! Damn you autocorrect.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was a college freshman, I decided I was going to learn to cut my own hair. Like, full-on blending, scissor cut, edging the back, etc. My rationale was that a decent haircut was $10-12 at minimum, and a nice clipper/scissor kit was $30, so I'd save a lot of money in the long run. And, since I was a college freshman in the Midwest, I knew that if I really screwed up I could just buzz my hair really close and nobody would care.

After a while I got decent at it, and once I had a decade-long streak going I wasn't going break it, so I've been doing my own hair ever since.

Anyway, the point of this CSB is that haircutting is one of the very few ways that the pandemic has given me an edge on other people, and that the 80's style I really want to come back isn't mullets, it's moustaches, because my beard isn't all that great but I can grow a glorious moustache and I totally would if they were actually stylish.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: [shirleytwofeathers.com image 475x267]
[mens-hairstyle.com image 500x769]
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 478x508]


Banjo boy from Deliverance finally graduated?
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A couple of "tomboy" friends of mine have been rocking she-mullets for years.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
bump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Steklo - BWAHAHAHA !!
 
Cheron [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Season four of Last Kingdom hit Netflix. I'm getting ahead of the curve with a Dane hair cut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: CUT
THE
MULLET!


wheaties.comView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hockey hair still on it's own level.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just ordered a hair trimmer, should be here in two weeks.  They closed the salons two days before I was supposed to get a cut so I'm rocking a mini mullet in back and bozo the clown on the sides, top is getting on the thin look.  It's... gross.

/LSB
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.