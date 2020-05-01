 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio.com)   Who was that masked man who licked a woman on the subway? Seriously, police want to know   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, New York City, 54-year-old woman, video of the sex abuse suspect, Manhattan, C subway station, Amsterdam Avenue, Washington Heights, 163rd Street  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 3:35 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Neat trick.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Na na na na na na na na Bat Perv
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brad Marchand?
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, Willy's still alive!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dang.
He straight up power washed the opera house.
 
fivestringer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Joe Biden? In blackface.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Who was that masked man who licked a woman on the subway?"

Arf! Arf!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.