(KTNV Las Vegas)   A strange man on your porch holding your Amazon package? Where are the police? Where's my gun?   (ktnv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna be an easy attempted murder conviction.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guide to arming up and defending your homer/person:

NO:

Fark user imageView Full Size



YES:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

Unfrozen Caveman Attempted Murderer
"Your laws frighten and confuse me..."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators found 14 spent bullet casings at the scene and the report relates how at least three homes were struck by bullets as well as other vehicles parked on the street.

Was the guy an off duty cop?
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have lots of porch pirates around here.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I did watch The Crazies last night.  Kinda coincidental.

/If you're bored, it's no a bad movie
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Investigators found 14 spent bullet casings at the scene and the report relates how at least three homes were struck by bullets as well as other vehicles parked on the street.

Was the guy an off duty cop?


He used the "I thought he was reaching for something so I opened fire in self-defense" excuse and was arrested anyway, so no.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Investigators found 14 spent bullet casings at the scene and the report relates how at least three homes were struck by bullets as well as other vehicles parked on the street.

Was the guy an off duty cop?


Came here for this, leaving SMH.

Investigators found 14 spent bullet casings at the scene and the report relates how at least three homes were struck by bullets as well as other vehicles parked on the street.
A search warrant was issued for Lattana's residence where multiple weapons and ammunition were discovered, including an fully loaded AR15 and a .45 caliber Springfield XD.

He basically emptied an entire magazine at an Amazon driver because this was "his moment of truth." He'd been buying guns & ammo for some time, knowing that he'd eventually be called upon to defend the cul-de-sac, and finally the moment of truth had arrived - here was the threat he knew would arrive, and, damn it, the neighborhood would not find him lacking!

What truly frightens me is that I know folks like this; folks eager to demonstrate that their insecurity-driven weapon purchases weren't a cry for help, but a paean in honor of their fore-sighted heroism, and that, soon, you'll see - you'll ALL see - that they were right in ensuring that a weapon is present in each room of their abodes, "just in case."
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooting was completely wrong and I'm glad the trigger-happy asshole is a bad shot. He deserved to be arrested and hopefully will never be permitted to touch a firearm again.

That said, it sounds like the delivery driver was in his personal car (happens fairly often) and was delivering to a residential area at 11:30 pm. Who the fark thought that was ok? I don't care if he's wearing an Amazon vest, it's sketchy as all fark.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: We have lots of porch pirates around here.


This wasn't a "porch pirate." This was an actual "porch merchant." Vest, phone, packages, van, calm explanation, the whole deal.
 
wage0048
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Investigators found 14 spent bullet casings at the scene and the report relates how at least three homes were struck by bullets as well as other vehicles parked on the street.

Was the guy an off duty cop?


No, just an aspiring Stormtrooper.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

eKonk: The shooting was completely wrong and I'm glad the trigger-happy asshole is a bad shot. He deserved to be arrested and hopefully will never be permitted to touch a firearm again.

That said, it sounds like the delivery driver was in his personal car (happens fairly often) and was delivering to a residential area at 11:30 pm. Who the fark thought that was ok? I don't care if he's wearing an Amazon vest, it's sketchy as all fark.


There's nothing "sketchy as all fark" about it - that's what Amazon drivers do, when they're working on contract. Understand - even if it was "sketchy as all fark", they took his license plate info, had a description, and the guy LEFT THE GODDAMNED PACKAGE, yet the nutcase basically emptied a magazine AT HIS CAR - missing him, mind you, but hitting three other farking houses.

Blaming the victim here is insane, frankly.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fun fact, even if you do catch your "porch pirate" or "burglar" in the act - unloading your magazine at them sitting in their car as they drive away is not going to get you much sympathy from the real police.
 
Pert
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dothemath: [ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]
Unfrozen Caveman Attempted Murderer
"Your laws frighten and confuse me..."


I thought his preferred weapon was a baseball bat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Shakespeare's Monkey: We have lots of porch pirates around here.

This wasn't a "porch pirate." This was an actual "porch merchant." Vest, phone, packages, van, calm explanation, the whole deal.


"Car", not van. Not that it would make a bit of difference, but, yeah.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least he got away.

People are farked up:
https://nypost.com/2020/04/30/indiana​-​worker-fatally-shot-over-delayed-stimu​lus-check-report/
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for a grocery delivery, should I arm myself?
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I'm waiting for a grocery delivery, should I arm myself?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shooting anyone in the back is generally frowned upon.

I get that Amazon is behind, but if a package can't be delivered by say 9 pm, feel free to do it the next day.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did anyone else not that this was at 11:30 PM? Pretty farking late for a delivery...I would have been suspicious myself...Shoting? I doubt it, but very concerned? Heck yes!
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not sure on the Amazon driver, but I like my FedUp drivers - they bring me ammo and gun parts :)

/ checks porch for today's expected ammo delivery
// not there .... yet.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Investigators found 14 spent bullet casings at the scene and the report relates how at least three homes were struck by bullets as well as other vehicles parked on the street.

Was the guy an off duty cop?


I would say he needs some range time.
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Shooting anyone in the back is generally frowned upon.

I get that Amazon is behind, but if a package can't be delivered by say 9 pm, feel free to do it the next day.


DS9, Garek shoot a man in the back
Youtube 3ebPsZl4k5k
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: We have lots of porch pirates around here.


Alto & Cimarron?  That's like south Summerlin!  I thought everybody was pearly white and Steppford Wives and shiat out in those parts.
You want porch pirates? Come out to DI & Nellis!
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

msinquefield: Did anyone else not that this was at 11:30 PM? Pretty farking late for a delivery...I would have been suspicious myself...Shoting? I doubt it, but very concerned? Heck yes!


If someone in a delivery company uniform anyone leaves something on your porch and leaves don't shoot them.  Is that all that hard to understand?  If you are suspicious don't touch the package and call the cops.  The guy farking left, there's no reason to shoot at him when he's leaving, I don't care what time it is.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Callous: msinquefield: Did anyone else not that this was at 11:30 PM? Pretty farking late for a delivery...I would have been suspicious myself...Shoting? I doubt it, but very concerned? Heck yes!

If someone in a delivery company uniform anyone leaves something on your porch and leaves don't shoot them.  Is that all that hard to understand?  If you are suspicious don't touch the package and call the cops.  The guy farking left, there's no reason to shoot at him when he's leaving, I don't care what time it is.


I never said I agreed with the shooting. I was simply stating that suspicions should run high on a package delivery just before midnight...and of course as he's driving? No...no shooting there. Of course we have received 9 pm deliveries, so I guess I have to look at this as possibly more of the "new norm" for now.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eKonk: The shooting was completely wrong and I'm glad the trigger-happy asshole is a bad shot. He deserved to be arrested and hopefully will never be permitted to touch a firearm again.

That said, it sounds like the delivery driver was in his personal car (happens fairly often) and was delivering to a residential area at 11:30 pm. Who the fark thought that was ok? I don't care if he's wearing an Amazon vest, it's sketchy as all fark.


It's almost as if delivery services are being overburdened with requests due to people not wanting to shop in person, such that they have to have extended delivery hours in order to get everything done.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: eKonk: The shooting was completely wrong and I'm glad the trigger-happy asshole is a bad shot. He deserved to be arrested and hopefully will never be permitted to touch a firearm again.

That said, it sounds like the delivery driver was in his personal car (happens fairly often) and was delivering to a residential area at 11:30 pm. Who the fark thought that was ok? I don't care if he's wearing an Amazon vest, it's sketchy as all fark.

There's nothing "sketchy as all fark" about it - that's what Amazon drivers do, when they're working on contract. Understand - even if it was "sketchy as all fark", they took his license plate info, had a description, and the guy LEFT THE GODDAMNED PACKAGE, yet the nutcase basically emptied a magazine AT HIS CAR - missing him, mind you, but hitting three other farking houses.

Blaming the victim here is insane, frankly.


Save the "blaming the victim" bullshiat for a case where someone blames a victim.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The neighbors are totally against this a-hole. I wonder if they hated him before or AFTER he sprayed their homes with bullets?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
look like a criminal, get treated like a criminal.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Investigators found 14 spent bullet casings at the scene and the report relates how at least three homes were struck by bullets as well as other vehicles parked on the street.

Was the guy an off duty cop?


An Imperial storm trooper.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Callous: msinquefield: Did anyone else not that this was at 11:30 PM? Pretty farking late for a delivery...I would have been suspicious myself...Shoting? I doubt it, but very concerned? Heck yes!

If someone in a delivery company uniform anyone leaves something on your porch and leaves don't shoot them.  Is that all that hard to understand?  If you are suspicious don't touch the package and call the cops.  The guy farking left, there's no reason to shoot at him when he's leaving, I don't care what time it is.


Pretty much this.  There's a thousand reasons somebody could be perfectly innocent in leaving something on your porch, which is the culturally acceptable place for someone to come up to your house when you're not expecting them, anyways.  Shooting at someone approaching, leaving, or on your front porch, who is not presenting a threat, is completely unacceptable in a peaceful society.
If someone is being a nuisance, call the folks whose job it is to deal with nuisances at midnight.  Metro is actually really good at responding to frantic calls from scared homeowners.  If the guy really is a violent menace, they might even do the killing themselves, so you'll still get to feel like a big man who violently protected his epidydimis.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
farkkkkkkkkkkkkk!
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eKonk: The shooting was completely wrong and I'm glad the trigger-happy asshole is a bad shot. He deserved to be arrested and hopefully will never be permitted to touch a firearm again.

That said, it sounds like the delivery driver was in his personal car (happens fairly often) and was delivering to a residential area at 11:30 pm. Who the fark thought that was ok? I don't care if he's wearing an Amazon vest, it's sketchy as all fark.


That said, let me blame the victim real quick!
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wage0048: Raoul Eaton: Investigators found 14 spent bullet casings at the scene and the report relates how at least three homes were struck by bullets as well as other vehicles parked on the street.

Was the guy an off duty cop?

No, just an aspiring Stormtrooper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
okmoviequotes.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember: always shoot first, ask questions later. Do not ask questions, then shoot like this nitwit.

Ahh, who am I kidding? It's 'Murica, you can shoot whenever you want!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


So is your old material. Get something new.

At least tailor it to the thread. How about "I hope he was getting a dildo so he can have a penis replacement for his penis replacement."
 
