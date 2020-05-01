 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   "Get creative to show your support for rent strikes + #CancelRent by dropping banners, putting signs in your windows, & even taking over phonebooths." Wait, there are STILL phonebooths? Like Bill & Ted phonebooths? Strange things are afoot   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    Renting, New York City, Landlord, New York  
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Some phone booths are bigger on the inside.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

damageddude: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x300]

Some phone booths are bigger on the inside.


Damn, the opening shot beat everyone to the punch.  Well played!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I agree, people need help.

But we do have another problem.

See... if you give a mouse a cookie, he's going to want some milk, and if you give him milk, he's going to want some property tax revenue to fund working against the colossal farkup that is occurring. If you don't give him his tax revenue, he's going to want a government work stoppage. If you give him a government work stoppage there is a breakdown in social services....
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't fill like fulfilling my contractual obligations any more!

#arealhero
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I agree, people need help.

But we do have another problem.

See... if you give a mouse a cookie, he's going to want some milk, and if you give him milk, he's going to want some property tax revenue to fund working against the colossal farkup that is occurring. If you don't give him his tax revenue, he's going to want a government work stoppage. If you give him a government work stoppage there is a breakdown in social services....


Gee, if only the richest country in the worldTM could afford such luxuries.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No means test?  So everyone stops paying rent?  Even the rich or employed?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

damageddude: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x300]

Some phone booths are bigger on the inside.


Police box.

*ducks*
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is an opportunity for New York City to fix its rent problems.  Too bad the approach seems to be double down on the failed policies that are already in place that are only exacerbating the problems.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rolladuck: MurphyMurphy: I agree, people need help.

But we do have another problem.

See... if you give a mouse a cookie, he's going to want some milk, and if you give him milk, he's going to want some property tax revenue to fund working against the colossal farkup that is occurring. If you don't give him his tax revenue, he's going to want a government work stoppage. If you give him a government work stoppage there is a breakdown in social services....

Gee, if only the richest country in the worldTM could afford such luxuries.


Federal Government is closed.
Talking 300lb orange imbecil out front should have told you.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We had this pop in NZ, I don't agree with it and I'm a renter and not a landlord.
My father is in his 70s, though, and his adjoining unit is rented out. It's his only form of income. Is the common consensus just, "fark him, he can rot! That 75 year old should get a job!"?If you need assistance, then go for government welfare, but farking over private contracts with broad strokes is a bad thing.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The people striking on rent are likely the same people who see government welfare as an embarrassment.

"I'd rather screw someone over than stoop to welfare."
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't see any unexpected consequences to the housing market if renters unionized and collectively stopped paying their land lords.
 
qgmonkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Landlords still need to pay mortgages.  Mortgages didn't go away
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

qgmonkey: Landlords still need to pay mortgages.  Mortgages didn't go away


Fark you. I got mine.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: rolladuck: MurphyMurphy: I agree, people need help.

But we do have another problem.

See... if you give a mouse a cookie, he's going to want some milk, and if you give him milk, he's going to want some property tax revenue to fund working against the colossal farkup that is occurring. If you don't give him his tax revenue, he's going to want a government work stoppage. If you give him a government work stoppage there is a breakdown in social services....

Gee, if only the richest country in the worldTM could afford such luxuries.

Federal Government is closed.
Talking 300lb orange imbecil out front should have told you.


Half true.  The federal government is the institution we establish to operate our collective needs.
That institution has been dead for decades.
Stinking red elephant out front should have told you.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: qgmonkey: Landlords still need to pay mortgages.  Mortgages didn't go away

Fark you. I got mine.


Leftist be Bolsheviks these days.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This isn't something you need to organize. If you can't afford it right now you talk with your landlord, your state puts in place protections. If you can afford it then you pay it. You're not helping anyone by going around trying to drum up support for a rent strike. It's not a protest, it's just we can't have millions homeless because of a virus.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hej: I can't see any unexpected consequences to the housing market if renters unionized and collectively stopped paying their land lords.


Like housing prices dropping to the point where they could own instead of rent?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes subby, they still have phone booths in NYC. But not for much longer.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/york-city-s​e​t-remove-iconic-payphones-off-streets/​story?id=69318328

I will admit, I was a bit taken back when I sa
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yes subby, they still have phone booths in NYC. But not for much longer.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/york-city-se​t-remove-iconic-payphones-off-streets/​story?id=69318328

I will admit, I was a bit taken back when I saw them when I was in NYC last year


FTFM
 
