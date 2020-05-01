 Skip to content
(Bandcamp)   Bandcamp is once again waiving all fees in support of independent musicians affected by Covid-19. Link to releases from artists you dig to help, and get some groovy new tunes to ride out the quarantine   (daily.bandcamp.com) divider line
inelegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shameless shill for subby's drifty/ambient/Eno-esque quarantine soundtrack:

https://deadlizardgrin.bandcamp.com/a​l​bum/notes-from-a-temporary-world

pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

inelegy: Shameless shill for subby's drifty/ambient/Eno-esque quarantine soundtrack:

https://deadlizardgrin.bandcamp.com/al​bum/notes-from-a-temporary-world

There wasn't a word in that description that I didn't like. I'll check it out.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://bobbymathis.bandcamp.com/

and his ode to the pandemic: https://bobbymathis.bandcam​p.com/track​/end-of-daze
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned with whether or not this year's Man Camp is going to get canceled.  The guy who puts it on is kind of a creepy meat peeper but it's I pretty good time.  I can post a link to the website if anyone is interested.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://riverdiver.bandcamp.com/
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BEKirby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Having trouble getting to sleep? Try this 7 1/2 hour album from Robert Rich:
https://robertrich.bandcamp.com/album​/​sleep-concert-at-gray-area-24-feb-2018​

And anyone looking to dip their toe into the works of the legendary Steve Roach are encouraged to start here:
https://steveroach.bandcamp.com/album​/​mystic-chords-and-sacred-spaces-comple​te-edition

/ambient for the zzzz
 
moto-geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 187x269]


That took waaaaay too long for Fark.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huntsmen

They have a newer album but this one is the better gateway to their music.
 
