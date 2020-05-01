 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Don't judge someone based upon their looks...except this guy   (foxnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I took a screen grab of TFA and the pic of the guy was interrupted by this. I'm sure this is just unfortunate timing on the part of Fox News and their ever changing headline story graphics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can absolutely judge a book by its cover.  Looking at the cover tells you whether or not the publisher cared enough about the contents of a book to put any money into its presentation.

Ditto for humans.  One glance can tell you a lot about how much they care about themselves and how they are perceived by others.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


I wonder if she was able to identify him?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To me every face tattoo says "Save room in jail for me".

Also, lets just ban campers altogether. Those things are basically just mobile crime scenes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't florida just one big run down camper?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd judge him less by his cheap, scuzzy tattoos than by his carny-like bone structure.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mr Fool Ice
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Also, lets just ban campers altogether. Those things are basically just mobile crime scenes.


d2dpa77enk4uif.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: To me every face tattoo says "Save room in jail for me".

Also, lets just ban campers altogether. Those things are basically just mobile crime scenes.


Hey now. I love my camper. I've been all over the country in it and haven't been assaulted yet.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tattoos are a form of self expression and sometimes communicates to the world "I am bat shiat crazy and I make catastrophically bad life decisions."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure each one of those tats has a deep philosophical meaning behind it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd actually be kinda impressed if he'd stopped at the collarbone, like a Yakuza.

As it is, yikes. Someone post Garry Larson "How Mother Nature Says Do Not Touch."
 
soupafi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pro tip. If you have any identifiable marks or tattoos, don't commit crimes.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The sideshow love-child of John Malkovich, apparently.
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To be fair, once you've got that many tats, crime is the only way left to support yourself.

/s
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Hey now. I love my camper. I've been all over the country in it and haven't been assaulted yet.


That's great news for you but bad news for all the nurses you probably have piled up in the back.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like the tat in the middle of his forehead "Faith". Pretty high minded for a rapist.

I think he'd look better without the ears. Maybe even the rest of the skin on his face.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My guess is drugged sexual assault from the looks of it is about the only way this guy could get some.
I am surprised it was a human.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA:  She awoke and tried to call an Uber car.

And like a fool I've been calling 911.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The fact that he has all of those tattoos at such a young age indicates that there's something neurologically wrong with him.

How on earth could you go through that much pain in just a few years unless you've got a bunch of crossed wires?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How nature says do not touch?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ I got nothing
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Find or make a lye pit and toss his ass in.
 
vitamink619
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image image 425x320]
/ I got nothing


Beat me to it!
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Tattoos are a form of self expression and sometimes communicates to the world "I am bat shiat crazy and I make catastrophically bad life decisions."


Yep.  I see tats like I see cats.  A couple are nice to have, but there is definitely a line that when crossed, indicates you are a danger to yourself and others.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Post-It Malone has a brother ...
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nobody in Peculiar: Hey now. I love my camper. I've been all over the country in it and haven't been assaulted yet.

That's great news for you but bad news for all the nurses you probably have piled up in the back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"only the slong"
across his chest...should have been on his back.

/T
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

patcarew: I like the tat in the middle of his forehead "Faith". Pretty high minded for a rapist.

I think he'd look better without the ears. Maybe even the rest of the skin on his face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: dothemath: Nobody in Peculiar: Hey now. I love my camper. I've been all over the country in it and haven't been assaulted yet.

That's great news for you but bad news for all the nurses you probably have piled up in the back.

[Fark user image 850x466]


Swing and a miss!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want to knock him out and give a 10 year old a set of markers to color those in.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He looks like a

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chuck him into the sun
theporterslog.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hopefully he dies young...
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does anybody else think it's really farking weird that he has the Chanel logo on his forehead?
 
rcain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 425x320]
/ I got nothing


I used to drink coffee with the Enigma at the Cafe Paradiso in Seattle back in the day, when he was with The Jim Rose Sideshow, he was actually a pretty nice guy
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't judge someone on their looks.

But absolutely judge links based on the fox news logo.
 
Gramma
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been staring at his photo for 10 minutes and I still can't find Waldo.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But he's such a good boy. Just look at the quality time he spends with his mother.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WTP 2: "only the slong"
across his chest...should have been on his back.

/T


Reminds me of a tattoo I saw that was supposed to say "Jacob" but it looked like "Taco6"
 
Myk Ox
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 425x320]
/ I got nothing


I've met this guy! Paul Lawrence (now Enigma) He was part of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow.  He hammers a 16 penny nail straight into his nose.
 
